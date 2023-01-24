Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Nets Looking To Trade Top StarsOnlyHomers
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Long Island-based Contractor Stole Millions In Hurricane Sandy FundsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Terror in the Streets: The Conviction of Sayfullo Saipov, the Manhattan Truck Attack KillerWilliamSalNew York City, NY
Columbia Missourian
Schmaltz has hat trick to back Vejmelka in Coyotes' 5-0 win over Blues
TEMPE, Ariz. — Nick Schmaltz had his first NHL hat trick, Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves for his third shutout of the season, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the St. Louis Blues 5-0 on Thursday night. Schmaltz scored twice in a three-minute span midway through the second period, and...
NHL
Nylander, Tavares thriving for Maple Leafs back on same line
TORONTO -- William Nylander and John Tavares are back together again, and the Toronto Maple Leafs plan to keep it that way for the time being. Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe shuffled the deck in a 5-2 victory against the New York Islanders on Monday, and the move paid instant dividends. With his offense sputtering in the opening 20 minutes, Keefe reunited the two forwards and watched the dynamic duo combine for six points in a four-goal second period.
Barkov joins 2023 NHL All-Star Game as injury replacement, giving host Panthers a second rep
Aleksander Barkov is an All-Star for only the second time in his career and first since 2018.
Detroit News
'That was a goalie win': Fabbri, Husso star in OT as Wings edge Montreal, 4-3
Montreal − The Red Wings have been talking much recently about stringing some victories together. To get into the playoffs, to stay within distance of the playoffs, they're going to have to pile victories together post-All-Star break. No better way to begin a streak like that this week, on the Fathers' Trip, and go into a lengthy break on a positive note.
Clayton News Daily
Leafs' Auston Matthews (knee) out at least 3 weeks
Reigning Hart Trophy winner Auston Matthews will be sidelined at least three weeks with a knee sprain, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced Friday. The 25-year-old forward was injured during the Maple Leafs' 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers on Wednesday night in Toronto. It wasn't immediately clear how he got hurt.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Järnkrok Providing Great Value and Versatility
When a lot of the Toronto Maple Leafs depth pieces left in free agency, there were many questions as to who could fill the void left by the absence of Ilya Mikheyev and Ondrej Kase. Both players were bottom-six forwards, but were given the opportunity to succeed and thrive in a top-six role when they were called upon to do so.
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs' Matthews out at least 3 weeks with knee injury
Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews will miss at least three weeks with a sprained knee. The team announced the reigning MVP's anticipated absence Friday, two days after Matthews was injured in Toronto's victory against the New York Rangers. Matthews is expected to miss at least six games and could...
Clayton News Daily
NHL roundup: Hot at home, Lightning stop Bruins' road run
Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists, including one on Victor Hedman's game-winning tally, as the Tampa Bay Lightning won for the 11th straight time at home, edging Boston 3-2 and breaking the Bruins' seven-game road winning streak on Thursday night. In a 2-2 game in the third, Hedman...
Clayton News Daily
Sabres stay hot on road with win over Blues
Tage Thompson had a goal and two assists as the visiting Buffalo Sabres defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-3 Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory. Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist for the Sabres, who improved to 11-2-1 in their last 14 road games. Owen Power and Dylan Cozens also scored, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves.
Clayton News Daily
Wild earn OT win in fight-filled game with Flyers
Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime to lift the Minnesota Wild past the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday in Saint Paul, Minn. Matt Boldy had two goals and one assist and Zuccarello added an assist for the Wild, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Minnesota goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury made...
Clayton News Daily
Second-period surge sends Blackhawks past Flames
Boris Katchouk, Jason Dickinson and Sam Lafferty scored in the second period as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks collected four unanswered goals in a 5-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday. Taylor Raddysh and Connor Murphy also scored for the Blackhawks, who went into the game at the bottom of...
Clayton News Daily
Nick Schmaltz nets hat trick as Coyotes blank Blues
Nick Schmaltz scored his first career hat trick and added an assist to lead the Arizona Coyotes over the St. Louis Blues 5-0 Thursday night in Tempe, Ariz. Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves for his third shutout of the season and the fourth of his career. Travis Boyd and Barrett...
Clayton News Daily
Sabres top Jets, run win streak to five
Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist to help the visiting Buffalo Sabres to their fifth straight win, 3-2 over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. Rasmus Dahlin and Jeff Skinner each had two assists for the Sabres, while Eric Comrie made 19 saves in his return to Winnipeg -- just his second game since returning from a lower-body injury on Jan. 10.
Clayton News Daily
Kraken aim to continue historic pace vs. Flames
Last season, the expansion Seattle Kraken faced frequent comparisons to the Vegas Golden Knights, who reached the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural campaign. Perhaps because the fledgling Kraken finished just 27-49-6, there's been little comparing them to the Golden Knights this winter. Yet entering a Friday night game against...
FOX Sports
Islanders bring 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (23-22-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -160, Red Wings +136; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders aim to stop their six-game losing streak when they take on the Detroit...
Robby Fabbri scores in OT, Red Wings beat Canadiens
Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.
FOX Sports
Boldy, Zuccarello lead Wild past Flyers 3-2 in OT
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored in overtime, Matt Boldy had two goals in regulation and the Minnesota Wild returned home with a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves for Minnesota, which had lost three in a row and...
Yardbarker
Timothy Liljegren has Blossomed into the Dependable Defender the Maple Leafs had Hoped he'd Become
When Timothy Liljegren met with reporters in September of 2021, he was reaching the final year of his entry-level contract having played just 13 NHL games. He told them that this was the season he had to show that he could become an everyday NHLer... And he did it. But...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Blue Jackets
Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Blue Jackets this season: Oct. 18 (4-3 OTL @ CBJ) and Jan. 27 (home). Vancouver is 38-15-2-9 all-time against Columbus, including a 20-6-0-5 record at home. The Canucks are 5-4-1 in their last ten meetings against the Blue Jackets...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Coyotes, Sabres
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are looking for defense and penalty-killing help. Who have they potentially identified as a fit? Are the Calgary Flames ready to go out and acquire a scoring winger? Would the Arizona Coyotes trade Karel Vejmelka?. Finally, are the Buffalo Sabres going...
