Clayton News Daily
Red-hot Jalen Green, Rockets welcome Wizards
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green enjoyed a second consecutive home game of rampaging an opposing defense, torching the Minnesota Timberwolves for a career-high 42 points on Monday. Green will look to build on that effort when the Rockets play host to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Against Minnesota, Green shot...
Streaky Knicks visit Brooklyn on a positive note
The New York Knicks earned what can be considered their best win of the season on Thursday, while the Brooklyn
Clayton News Daily
Anthony Davis returns, helps Lakers defeat Spurs
LeBron James amassed 20 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, Anthony Davis added 21 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a right foot injury, and the Los Angeles Lakers earned a 113-104 victory over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Rui Hachimura scored 12 points in his...
Clayton News Daily
Bucks' Bobby Portis (knee, ankle) out at least 2 weeks
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis will be re-evaluated in two weeks as he deals with an MCL sprain in his right knee and a right ankle sprain, the team announced Wednesday. Portis has been ruled out for Wednesday night's game against the visiting Denver Nuggets. He left Monday night's 150-130...
Clayton News Daily
Hawks take down Thunder in high-scoring battle
Trae Young had 33 points and 11 assists to lift the Atlanta Hawks to a 137-132 victory over the host Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. The Hawks have won six of their last eight, but snapped a two-game losing streak. The loss was just the third in the last 10 games for the Thunder.
Clayton News Daily
Avalanche acquire Matt Nieto in 4-player trade with Sharks
The Colorado Avalanche, who are on the rise in the defense of their Stanley Cup title with six consecutive wins, pulled off a four-player trade with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. Forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley are headed to Colorado, with forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob...
Clayton News Daily
Thunder, Jalen Williams look to reverse fortunes vs. Cavs
Jalen Williams came off the bench for the Oklahoma City Thunder the last time they faced off with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the Thunder's next game two days later, the rookie from Santa Clara moved into the starting lineup and hasn't moved since. Friday night, Williams figures to be in...
Clayton News Daily
76ers' Joel Embiid could find extra motivation against Nuggets
Joel Embiid will have plenty of reasons for extra motivation when the Philadelphia 76ers host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. After all, Embiid will be going up against Denver's Nikola Jokic, who has edged him out for the league's Most Valuable Player award in each of the plast two seasons.
NBA fans charged $16.05 in booking fees to watch Wizards take on Cavaliers
Cleveland travel to Washington on February 6 and while fans looking to score a cheap ticket could see availability at $16, the booking fee alone costs $16.05 - which has drawn criticism.
Clayton News Daily
Reports: Mavs star Luka Doncic (ankle) is day-to-day
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is day-to-day after spraining his left ankle in Thursday night's victory against the Phoenix Suns, multiple outlets reported Friday. The 23-year-old guard, the NBA's second-leading scorer with 33.0 points per game, limped to the locker room early in the first quarter and did not return.
Clayton News Daily
Leafs' Auston Matthews (knee) out at least 3 weeks
Reigning Hart Trophy winner Auston Matthews will be sidelined at least three weeks with a knee sprain, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced Friday. The 25-year-old forward was injured during the Maple Leafs' 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers on Wednesday night in Toronto. It wasn't immediately clear how he got hurt.
Clayton News Daily
NHL roundup: Hot at home, Lightning stop Bruins' road run
Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists, including one on Victor Hedman's game-winning tally, as the Tampa Bay Lightning won for the 11th straight time at home, edging Boston 3-2 and breaking the Bruins' seven-game road winning streak on Thursday night. In a 2-2 game in the third, Hedman...
