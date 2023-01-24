Read full article on original website
WJLA
Crash blocks some lanes of I-695 prior to South Capitol Street in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — A vehicle crash has blocked some eastbound lanes on I-695, prior to South Capitol Street in D.C. early Friday morning. The Metropolitan Police Department says the lanes in the area are blocked due to the crash and are asking motorists to use alternate routes. Drivers are...
MPD activates all 4,000+ officers ahead of potential protests in the District this weekend
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department has fully activated all sworn personnel in order to prepare for possible protests in the District this weekend beginning Friday. MPD was briefed by law enforcement partners of a incident that occurred in Memphis, Tennessee, where five officers were fired and charged with...
Barricade situation in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of a barricade situation in Northwest Thursday morning. MPD received a call about a domestic problem in the area of 38th and Rodman streets NW around 7:10 a.m. Police said two people were involved, and as of 8:52 a.m., the victim in the […]
WJLA
Metro honors 2 women operators for quick thinking during DC shootings
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority honored two of its operators during a meeting Thursday whose quick thinking during separate D.C. shootings is being lauded. Train operator Victoria Stanley is being praised following a fatal December shooting involving an off-duty FBI agent and another person on...
Major development slated for Prince George's County, surrounding areas see businesses leaving
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Major development is coming to Prince George’s County after the Maryland board approves $400 million for the Blue Line Corridor Project. “They are meant to be catalysts for economic growth in an area of the county that really hasn’t seen a lot of that," said Angie Rodgers, the Chief Administrative Officer for Economic Development in Prince George's County.
D.C.’s Northern Bus Garage Will Be Home To All Electric Fleet When It Reopens
Two pieces of Metro’s electric bus future fell into place Wednesday: the official word that Northern Bus Garage will be an electric bus-only facility when it reopens in 2027; and Metro’s first large order of electric buses will start to arrive late this winter and will hit the streets shortly thereafter.
TIMELINE: Rain in DC Metro, wintry mix north and west
WASHINGTON — Today is going to be a wet day with rain in D.C. Metro and a wintry mix north and west of town. Snow will continue for areas along and west of I-81 until temperatures climb above freezing throughout the afternoon and switch over to rain. Here is...
Timeline: Multiple Metro lines scheduled for partial shutdowns during summer maintenance work
WASHINGTON — Metro announced Tuesday that maintenance and modernization to the system, which include rail replacement, will leave the Green, Orange, and Silver lines partially closed during summer 2023. According to Metro, low ridership months during the summer were picked to advance large maintenance and infrastructure projects. To prepare...
Brookland Metro Station Closed This Weekend
Metro almost had a normal, full-service weekend. This Saturday and Sunday, all lines except the Red will be operating normally. On the Red Line, the Brookland Station will be closed, and trains will be operating in two segments — from Shady Grove to Rhode Island Ave and Fort Totten to Glenmont — as crews install radio cables.
WJLA
WATCH: DC police release surveillance video of wanted Northwest homicide suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance footage of a suspect it believes is tied to a December homicide, police said. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Dec, 17, an alleged homicide occurred in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, officials said. Nearby surveillance was captured and police are hopeful it helps lead to an arrest.
fox5dc.com
Where's the snow? What's behind the DMV's lack of wintry weather this year
Many residents across the DMV are wondering - where is the snow?. At this point in January, we are halfway through meteorological winter, and the D.C. region still has not had any measurable snowfall. As of Wednesday, January 25, the D.C. region has gone 320 days with no snow on...
Hoya
DC Ends Pandemic Housing Program for Medically Vulnerable
Washington, D.C. will begin phasing out their pandemic housing program immediately for unhoused and medically vulnerable residents due to a lack of federal funding. The Department of Human Services announced Jan. 6 that the Pandemic Emergency Program for Medically Vulnerable Individuals (PEP-V), an initiative that opened hotels exclusively for unsheltered, medically vulnerable individuals, will not be continuing. The program, which began in March 2020, helped house over 2,200 District residents experiencing homelessness, according to the D.C. government.
Residents raise affordability questions about Prince George's redevelopment plans
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A day after Maryland's Stadium Authority was given the green light to move ahead with $400 million in financing for Prince George's County to execute a once in a generation master plan to transform a four-mile long corridor along Central Avenue into a glittering new urban center, residents raised questions.
The Annual Count Of The D.C. Region’s Homeless Population Is Tonight. Here’s Why It Matters
Outreach workers survey people experiencing homelessness during the 2022 Point-in-Time Count in the NoMa neighborhood. Jurisdictions across the D.C. region are scheduled to conduct an annual census of residents experiencing homelessness Wednesday evening. The goal of the survey – called the Point-in-Time Count — is to capture a snapshot of the number of people living outside and in shelters on a single night.
popville.com
About all the police near Tubman Elementary in Columbia Heights
MPD reported: “Shooting Investigation in the Unit Block of Kennedy Street, NW. Lookout is for a B/M wearing all black driving a older Gold Honda Accord with heavy tinted windows last seen fleeing Northbound of the location.”. Alan Henney reported: “Update: SHOOTING WITH MANHUNT: Man in his 20s shot...
Crash on US 301 in Maryland that shut down freeway ended with shots fired, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Lanes have been cleared on U.S. 301 in Maryland after a crash ended with shots being fired Wednesday afternoon, the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) said. Northbound traffic and at least one southbound exit lane were closed after the crash. After the crash,...
fox5dc.com
Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C. The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street. Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by a Subaru Outback. One...
How certain neighborhoods in DC got their names
WASHINGTON — A chart detailing Washington, D.C.'s hidden etymologies is generating buzz online. The infographic takes a look at the history and origins behind some of the neighborhood names in the nation's capital. The information provided by @etymologynerd, a college student studying linguistics, was gathered through online research, books,...
WJLA
DC school bus driver hiring and retaining challenges, call-outs blamed for disruptions
WASHINGTON (7News) — So far this new year, thousands of District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) families have been affected by significant school bus disruptions. More than 600 buses transport 3,600 children with special needs to and from schools every day in D.C. More than half of the children that rely on these buses live in the city’s lowest-income neighborhoods. On really bad days, delays have been 90 minutes to two hours with more than a hundred bus routes affected. Some days, routes aren’t serviced at all.
Bomb threats made against several Manassas schools
MANASSAS, Va. — Multiple schools in Manassas, Virginia were impacted by bomb threats Thursday. Around 1 p.m., Osbourn High School, Metz Middle School, Baldwin Elementary and Baldwin Intermediate schools went into "Secure the Building" status due to a possible bomb threat made against Osbourn High School. Officials say "Secure...
