WJLA

Crash blocks some lanes of I-695 prior to South Capitol Street in DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — A vehicle crash has blocked some eastbound lanes on I-695, prior to South Capitol Street in D.C. early Friday morning. The Metropolitan Police Department says the lanes in the area are blocked due to the crash and are asking motorists to use alternate routes. Drivers are...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Barricade situation in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of a barricade situation in Northwest Thursday morning. MPD received a call about a domestic problem in the area of 38th and Rodman streets NW around 7:10 a.m. Police said two people were involved, and as of 8:52 a.m., the victim in the […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Metro honors 2 women operators for quick thinking during DC shootings

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority honored two of its operators during a meeting Thursday whose quick thinking during separate D.C. shootings is being lauded. Train operator Victoria Stanley is being praised following a fatal December shooting involving an off-duty FBI agent and another person on...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Major development slated for Prince George's County, surrounding areas see businesses leaving

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Major development is coming to Prince George’s County after the Maryland board approves $400 million for the Blue Line Corridor Project. “They are meant to be catalysts for economic growth in an area of the county that really hasn’t seen a lot of that," said Angie Rodgers, the Chief Administrative Officer for Economic Development in Prince George's County.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

TIMELINE: Rain in DC Metro, wintry mix north and west

WASHINGTON — Today is going to be a wet day with rain in D.C. Metro and a wintry mix north and west of town. Snow will continue for areas along and west of I-81 until temperatures climb above freezing throughout the afternoon and switch over to rain. Here is...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Brookland Metro Station Closed This Weekend

Metro almost had a normal, full-service weekend. This Saturday and Sunday, all lines except the Red will be operating normally. On the Red Line, the Brookland Station will be closed, and trains will be operating in two segments — from Shady Grove to Rhode Island Ave and Fort Totten to Glenmont — as crews install radio cables.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

WATCH: DC police release surveillance video of wanted Northwest homicide suspect

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance footage of a suspect it believes is tied to a December homicide, police said. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Dec, 17, an alleged homicide occurred in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, officials said. Nearby surveillance was captured and police are hopeful it helps lead to an arrest.
WASHINGTON, DC
Hoya

DC Ends Pandemic Housing Program for Medically Vulnerable

Washington, D.C. will begin phasing out their pandemic housing program immediately for unhoused and medically vulnerable residents due to a lack of federal funding. The Department of Human Services announced Jan. 6 that the Pandemic Emergency Program for Medically Vulnerable Individuals (PEP-V), an initiative that opened hotels exclusively for unsheltered, medically vulnerable individuals, will not be continuing. The program, which began in March 2020, helped house over 2,200 District residents experiencing homelessness, according to the D.C. government.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

The Annual Count Of The D.C. Region’s Homeless Population Is Tonight. Here’s Why It Matters

Outreach workers survey people experiencing homelessness during the 2022 Point-in-Time Count in the NoMa neighborhood. Jurisdictions across the D.C. region are scheduled to conduct an annual census of residents experiencing homelessness Wednesday evening. The goal of the survey – called the Point-in-Time Count — is to capture a snapshot of the number of people living outside and in shelters on a single night.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

About all the police near Tubman Elementary in Columbia Heights

MPD reported: “Shooting Investigation in the Unit Block of Kennedy Street, NW. Lookout is for a B/M wearing all black driving a older Gold Honda Accord with heavy tinted windows last seen fleeing Northbound of the location.”. Alan Henney reported: “Update: SHOOTING WITH MANHUNT: Man in his 20s shot...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C. The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street. Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by a Subaru Outback. One...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

How certain neighborhoods in DC got their names

WASHINGTON — A chart detailing Washington, D.C.'s hidden etymologies is generating buzz online. The infographic takes a look at the history and origins behind some of the neighborhood names in the nation's capital. The information provided by @etymologynerd, a college student studying linguistics, was gathered through online research, books,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC school bus driver hiring and retaining challenges, call-outs blamed for disruptions

WASHINGTON (7News) — So far this new year, thousands of District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) families have been affected by significant school bus disruptions. More than 600 buses transport 3,600 children with special needs to and from schools every day in D.C. More than half of the children that rely on these buses live in the city’s lowest-income neighborhoods. On really bad days, delays have been 90 minutes to two hours with more than a hundred bus routes affected. Some days, routes aren’t serviced at all.
WUSA9

Bomb threats made against several Manassas schools

MANASSAS, Va. — Multiple schools in Manassas, Virginia were impacted by bomb threats Thursday. Around 1 p.m., Osbourn High School, Metz Middle School, Baldwin Elementary and Baldwin Intermediate schools went into "Secure the Building" status due to a possible bomb threat made against Osbourn High School. Officials say "Secure...
MANASSAS, VA
Washington, D.C. local news

