Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By Millions
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLou
LSU Student Fatally Struck By Car After Alleged Rape
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge Nightclub
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this week
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: How good is LSU women's basketball? We, and the Tigers, are about to find out.
When Kim Mulkey arrived at LSU in April 2021, everyone knew she would make the women’s basketball program a winner again. No one, not even Mulkey, could have imagined this much success this fast. After going 26-6 in her first season with a second-place Southeastern Conference finish behind only...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
5 LSU baseball position battles for 2023, including second base, catcher, No. 1 pitcher
BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball is almost back. The Tigers, after falling in the Hattiesburg Regional in coach Jay Johnson's first season last year, have reloaded for 2023. LSU added the No. 1 transfer portal class in the nation, according to Baseball America, the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, according to Perfect Game, and brought back star outfielder Dylan Crews, first baseman Tre Morgan and other key contributors.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
'I want a statue:' LSU basketball transfer Angel Reese apologizes for nothing, and no one has stopped her yet
BATON ROUGE – Few emanate the spirit of Baltimore more than Angel Reese. Free-spirited but not afraid of work, a magnetic charisma that beams brightly: She’s loud and gritty but not noisy. She oozes unbridled confidence on and off the court. Maryland will always be home for the...
wbrz.com
LSU women's basketball visits Louisiana State Penitentiary
Kim Mulkey and her LSU women's basketball team toured the Louisiana State Penitentiary, commonly referred to as Angola, on Wednesday afternoon and left with a better understanding of how the prison system works, while also learning more about the prisoners. "I mean, I honestly was kind of scared. I didn't...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball's Justice Hill returns to practice after leaving team for three games
BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball guard Justice Hill has returned to the team after leaving for personal reasons, coach Matt McMahon told reporters on Thursday. Hill will practice with the Tigers on Thursday and is expected to be in uniform against Texas Tech for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday (1 p.m., ESPNU).
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU overpaid football coach Brian Kelly $1 million in 2022 among other errors, audit finds
BATON ROUGE - An audit conducted by the Louisiana Legislator Auditor's office found that LSU athletics overpaid football coach Brian Kelly by more than $1 million in 2022, according to documents obtained by The Advertiser. The report, which was issued on Monday, revealed that the university made double supplemental payments...
Where LSU signees landed in final Top247 for 2023
The final Top247 for the 2023 recruiting crop rolled out Thursday and more than half of LSU’s class nailed down a spot. The Tigers had 13 of their 25 signees make the list, with two ranked among the top 26 in America and finishing as five-star prospects. Zalance Heard...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball score updates at Arkansas: Can Tigers break six-game losing streak?
LSU basketball will try to score its first win of 2023 and break its six-game losing streak against Arkansas on Tuesday (6 p.m., ESPN2) in Fayetteville. The Tigers (12-7, 1-6 SEC) defeated Arkansas 60-57 to begin conference play on Dec. 28, but have lost every game since. LSU's latest defeat came on Saturday against No. 4 Tennessee in Baton Rouge, 77-56.
WAFB.com
McDonald's All-American Aalyah Del Rosario hopes to make impact at LSU
LSU unveiled a statue on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 12:45 p.m. to honor basketball star Seimone Augustus. Mikaylah Williams looks to be next star athlete to bring excitement to LSU. Visually-impaired LSU fan becomes social media reporter on Tigers. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:54 PM UTC. Jacques Doucet recently...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU athletics earned millions in 2022 fiscal year after deficit in 2021. Here's why.
BATON ROUGE - LSU athletics earned a $1.94 million operating surplus during the 2022 fiscal year, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's report. The university's athletic department earned a $6.54 million surplus in the 2022 fiscal year, according to LSU's annual audit report, but $4.6 million of that money was sent back to the school at large.
LSU professor sends clear message to Brian Kelly & football team
This week, it was revealed that the LSU Tigers football team accidentally overpaid head coach Brian Kelly by more than $1 million last season due to an accounting mistake that sent duplicate payments to multiple accounts. And one LSU professor is using this as ammo to criticize the way the university treats its football program Read more... The post LSU professor sends clear message to Brian Kelly & football team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NOLA.com
For survivors, Madison Brooks case shows dark side of LSU, Tigerland: 'continuing to happen'
As Samantha Brennan pored over the details of Madison Brooks’ recent rape and death after a night in Tigerland, she was struck by the similarities between her own case from 2016 and Brooks’ final night. Brennan, too, had been drinking underage at bars near campus, met a man...
Three Game-Changing Transfers For LSU
The Tigers hit the portal with force while filling positions of need during the first window. Who can step up next fall?
Report: LSU overpaid football coach by $1 million
The school and coach have worked out a re-payment plan so that the money will be paid back during this fiscal year.
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Visits Acadiana High [PHOTOS]
College football coaches are flocking to Acadiana HIgh. A day after we reported that the Head Coach of the Miami Hurricanes was on the campus of Acadiana High, we can report that another big-name coach came to visit the Rams. The Acadiana High Wreckin' Rams posted a few photos on...
Suspects in LSU student Madison Brooks case released from Baton Rouge jail, records show
Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU student, died after she was struck by a car in East Baton Rouge Parish early on Jan. 15. She posthumously donated several organs.
NOLA.com
Bar shut down, anger at LSU: Madison Brooks' death has ripple effects on campus and beyond
The death of an LSU student raped before being fatally struck by a car sent shockwaves through campus Tuesday while state regulators suspended a popular bar's liquor license, four suspects appeared for bond hearings and sexual assault activists called for her death to serve as a wakeup call about rape culture.
WAFB.com
1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge
Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement. Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving the Tigerland bar, Reggie’s, the night she was hit by a vehicle. Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Emergency officials responded...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Online, in-person registration open for Gonzales recreation baseball, softball
The City of Gonzales’ spring baseball and softball registration is underway. Choose to register online or in-person at Gonzales City Hall the first two Saturdays in February. How to Register:. Online registration opened Jan. 1. Eligible players may register by visiting https://app.teampass.com/GonzalesDYB/. Eligibility and Fees. Eligibility: Players 5 to...
brproud.com
Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
