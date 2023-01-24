ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

5 LSU baseball position battles for 2023, including second base, catcher, No. 1 pitcher

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball is almost back. The Tigers, after falling in the Hattiesburg Regional in coach Jay Johnson's first season last year, have reloaded for 2023. LSU added the No. 1 transfer portal class in the nation, according to Baseball America, the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, according to Perfect Game, and brought back star outfielder Dylan Crews, first baseman Tre Morgan and other key contributors.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU women's basketball visits Louisiana State Penitentiary

Kim Mulkey and her LSU women's basketball team toured the Louisiana State Penitentiary, commonly referred to as Angola, on Wednesday afternoon and left with a better understanding of how the prison system works, while also learning more about the prisoners. "I mean, I honestly was kind of scared. I didn't...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Where LSU signees landed in final Top247 for 2023

The final Top247 for the 2023 recruiting crop rolled out Thursday and more than half of LSU’s class nailed down a spot. The Tigers had 13 of their 25 signees make the list, with two ranked among the top 26 in America and finishing as five-star prospects. Zalance Heard...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU basketball score updates at Arkansas: Can Tigers break six-game losing streak?

LSU basketball will try to score its first win of 2023 and break its six-game losing streak against Arkansas on Tuesday (6 p.m., ESPN2) in Fayetteville. The Tigers (12-7, 1-6 SEC) defeated Arkansas 60-57 to begin conference play on Dec. 28, but have lost every game since. LSU's latest defeat came on Saturday against No. 4 Tennessee in Baton Rouge, 77-56.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

McDonald's All-American Aalyah Del Rosario hopes to make impact at LSU

LSU unveiled a statue on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 12:45 p.m. to honor basketball star Seimone Augustus. Mikaylah Williams looks to be next star athlete to bring excitement to LSU. Visually-impaired LSU fan becomes social media reporter on Tigers. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:54 PM UTC. Jacques Doucet recently...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU athletics earned millions in 2022 fiscal year after deficit in 2021. Here's why.

BATON ROUGE - LSU athletics earned a $1.94 million operating surplus during the 2022 fiscal year, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's report. The university's athletic department earned a $6.54 million surplus in the 2022 fiscal year, according to LSU's annual audit report, but $4.6 million of that money was sent back to the school at large.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Comeback

LSU professor sends clear message to Brian Kelly & football team

This week, it was revealed that the LSU Tigers football team accidentally overpaid head coach Brian Kelly by more than $1 million last season due to an accounting mistake that sent duplicate payments to multiple accounts. And one LSU professor is using this as ammo to criticize the way the university treats its football program Read more... The post LSU professor sends clear message to Brian Kelly & football team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge

Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement. Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving the Tigerland bar, Reggie’s, the night she was hit by a vehicle. Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Emergency officials responded...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Online, in-person registration open for Gonzales recreation baseball, softball

The City of Gonzales’ spring baseball and softball registration is underway. Choose to register online or in-person at Gonzales City Hall the first two Saturdays in February. How to Register:. Online registration opened Jan. 1. Eligible players may register by visiting https://app.teampass.com/GonzalesDYB/. Eligibility and Fees. Eligibility: Players 5 to...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
BATON ROUGE, LA

