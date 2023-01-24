Rangers can't keep up with No. 2 Panthers, 104-77

MOUNTAIN IRON—The Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team came out flat on Monday night, facing Class A No. 2 Cass Lake-Bena.

They found out in a hurry what you can’t do against a team as high a caliber as the Panthers.

Cass Lake-Bena spread the ball around the entire court and hit some big shots on their way to a 104-77 win over the Rangers.

“We just came out lethargic out there and you can’t do that against a team like Cass Lake,” Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta said. “They made us pay.”

MI-B opened up the game scoring when Asher Zubich made a lay-up to put the Rangers up 2-0. That would be the last lead that Mountain Iron-Buhl would have the entire contest.

The Panthers started to hit their jumpers from all points of the court. Kinsley Whitebird hit a deep three-pointer to give the Panthers a 5-2 lead. The next time down court junior Dominic Staples-Fairbanks hit a bucket in the paint while being fouled. He added the free throw and all of a sudden it was a 8-4 Cass Lake-Bena lead.

Zubich added another bucket to make it a two-point game but the Panthers added two more three-pointers to make it a 16-8 lead, forcing Buffetta to take a time out. The teams traded buckets following the time out and then the Panthers hit three quick baskets to make it a 25-14 game.

The Rangers started to get back in the game when Nik Jesch hit a three-pointer and Zubich hit a jumper to cut the Panthers lead to four, 25-21.

The teams traded baskets but with the Panthers leading 39-34 and 4:50 left in the first half, Panthers coach Alvin Wind took a time out.

The time out helped Cass Lake-Bena regroup as the Panthers came out and scored eight straight points to make it a 47-34 lead.

The Rangers stopped the scoring streak when Cooper Salinas made a free throw and then got a rebound of a missed free throw and put it back in for two more. Mountain Iron-Buhl was not done yet.

A Josh Holmes bucket and a Zubich three-pointer made it a 49-44 game with time running out in the half.

The Panthers were able to squeeze in one more basket before the horn sounded and went into the locker room leading 51-44 at the half.

“We just were not moving the ball out there,” Buffetta said. “You have to come out and play more consistent ball,” Buffetta said. “We did not do that tonight.”

The Rangers were able to cut unto the Panthers lead in the second half. Mountain Iron-Buhl made it a 65-58 Panthers lead with 11:50 left but that would be as close as they would get.

Staples-Fairbanks and Kaydin Lee continued to hit jumpers and bring the Panthers lead back up to over 15 points.

With three minutes left to play bothe coaches started to clear their benches and get everybody some playing time.

Buffetta took Zubich out of the game with 35 points, while Holmes ended the night with 16.

Staples-Fairbanks came out with 27 points, while Kaydin Lee added 25. Kingsley Whitebird chipped in 20.

The Rangers will be back in action on Thursday when they host Deer River.

The boys game will start at 5:45 p.m. with the girls game against the Warriors to follow

CLB 51 53—104

MIB 44 33—77

Cass Lake-Bena: Kingsley Whitebird 20 Mason Reyes 2, Kaydin Lee 25, Dominic Staples-Fairbanks 27, Aiden White 5, Mike Reyes 4, Christopher Vail 6, Tray Vaughn Lee 4, Tate Boswell 8, Dedrick Jackson 3; Three pointers: Staples-Fairbanks 4, Whitebird 3, Kaydin Lee 1, Boswell 1, Jackson 1; Free throws: 10-16; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.

Mountain Iron-Buhl: TJ Duchamp 6, Asher Zubich 35, Cooper Salinas 3, Mason Clines 2, Josh Holmes 16, Nikolas Jesch 11, Chris King 2, MiCaden Clines 2; Three pointers: Zubich 3, Duchamp 2, Holmes 2 Jesch 1; Free throws: 11-13; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.