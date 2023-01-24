ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Warm up this weekend at one (or more!) of these events happening around town. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony (Sound Board), Friday 8 p.m.: The “Thuggish Ruggish Bone” rappers from Ohio who changed the sound of hip hop in the 90s are back in Detroit for one night only. The legendary Grammy winners includes original members Wish Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone and Flesh-n-Bone. Tickets start at $42. Get tickets here.
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Longtime Detroit TV News Anchor Announces Retirement From WXYZ-TV

In the broadcasting business, 35 years is a very, very long time, and a legendary TV broadcaster who has been with WXYZ-TV since 1988 is calling it quits. Dave LewAllen joined Channel 7 all those years ago and Wednesday (1/25) - the 35th anniversary of his first day at the station - he announced his retirement. According to the station's website, LewAllen joined WXYZ as a sports reporter before shifting to the news division 15 years later.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan

ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Snowfall forecast for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Oakland County has a slight downward trend; Still solid ‘snowstorm’

Snow has settled into our area. The snow will continue to accumulate through early evening. The latest data trends show the top end of the snow forecast may not be reachable. Here’s the radar forecast for today into tonight. Notice the breakdown of the snow pattern this evening. This is being caused by severe thunderstorms in the southeast U.S. The severe thunderstorms thwart the transport of moisture into the northern side of the storm. This will keep the snowstorm from becoming really robust.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Celebrate National Chocolate Cake Day at these 4 spots in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Friday is arguably one of the best days of the week, and this Friday is even more special--it’s National Chocolate Cake Day. Celebrated annually on Jan. 27, the unofficial holiday is a good excuse to indulge in a slice of cake, a cupcake (or two) or a chocolate-based dessert.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Track the winter storm in Metro Detroit with live streaming coverage all day on Local 4+

A winter storm is expected to dump several inches of snow across Metro Detroit on Wednesday, and Local 4 has you covered. We’ll make sure you’re prepared with our 4Warn Weather team, including up-to-the-minute forecasting, travel advisories, weather alerts, and preparation tips. It’s Michigan, it’s January, and it’s snowing. We can handle this. Let’s handle it together.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy