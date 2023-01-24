ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Katherine Clark’s daughter arraigned in Boston court on assault charge

By Victor Nava
 3 days ago

Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark’s daughter was arraigned Monday in Boston on charges that include assault and battery on a police officer after a violent weekend protest.

Riley Dowell, 23, was allegedly vandalizing a bandstand on the Boston Common Saturday with anti-police slogans “NO COP CITY” and “ACAB” — an acronym for “all cops are bastards” — when she flailed her arms and hit an officer trying to arrest her, a prosecutor said Monday.

During the arrest of Dowell, who is non-binary and was identified in police reports by her birth name Jared Dowell, “a group of about 20 protesters began to surround officers while screaming profanities though megaphones on the public street causing traffic to come to a standstill,” a statement from Boston police said .

“While interfering with the arrest of Jared Dowell, an officer was hit in the face and could be seen bleeding from the nose and mouth,” the statement added.

Dowell has been charged with assault and battery on a police officer, vandalizing property, tagging property, vandalizing a historic marker/monument, and resisting arrest. Authorities also discovered a can of spray paint in her backpack and saw paint on her hands and jacket after her arrest, according to prosecutors.

Dowell has pleaded not guilty and was set free on $500 bail.

Rep. Katherine Clark’s daughter 23-year-old Riley Dowell arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on several charges including assault on January 23, 2023.
David L Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool
Clark wrote on Twitter that her daughter’s case will be “evaluated by the legal system.”
Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via ZUMA Press

Her mother, the House Democratic whip, tweeted about Dowell’s arrest Sunday .

“I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting,” Clark tweeted over the weekend. “This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process.”

Dowell has another court date on April 19.

Dowell was released on $500 bail after pleading not guilty.
David L Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool

The Boston protest was reportedly conducted in a show of solidarity with demonstrators in Atlanta who are protesting a planned $90 million, 85-acre law enforcement training facility derided as “Cop City” by the activists .

Last week, protester Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, 26, was shot and killed by police after he allegedly opened fire and injured an officer at the site of a planned Atlanta-area public safety training center. His death sparked a wave of protests over the weekend.

