Related
'Heartbroken' Chris Harrison breaks silence on 'Bachelor' exit: 'Sick to my stomach'
Chris Harrison, former host of 'The Bachelor,' said he lost 20 pounds amid his fallout with the long-running franchise. 'I didn't sleep. I didn't eat.'
Teddi Wright Debuts Her New Boyfriend After Early ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Exit: Photos
A year of firsts! Teddi Wright gushed about her new romance after her Bachelor in Paradise exit — and offered fans a sneak peek at the mystery man. "First new years kiss ever!! happy new year 🫶🏽 #2023," the surgical unit nurse, 26, captioned an Instagram video on Sunday, January 1. In the social media […]
Bachelor Nick Viall Is Engaged to Girlfriend Natalie Joy
After many (so many) tries at finding love on multiple Bachelor platforms, Bachelor Nation’s favorite “bad boy” has finally found his person. Nick Viall and his girlfriend of two years Natalie Joy are finally engaged. “For the rest of my life, it’s you,” the couple announced in a joint Instagram post on January 12, 2023 accompanied by photos […] The post Bachelor Nick Viall Is Engaged to Girlfriend Natalie Joy appeared first on Reality Tea.
Sarah Hyland Reacts After Chris Harrison Says He Thought Wells Adams Would Replace Him as ‘Bachelor’ Host: ‘Everybody Loves Wells’
Nothing but roses! Sarah Hyland weighed in after Chris Harrison gave her husband, Wells Adams, a shout-out on his Bachelor-themed podcast. "I haven't listened to it yet," the Modern Family alum, 32, told Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15. "I think [Chris] texted Wells about it, […]
Why Pregnant Below Deck Alum Kate Chastain Is "Excited" to Raise Her Baby Solo
Watch: Below Deck's Kate Chastain Is PREGNANT With 1st Child!. Kate Chastain is more than ready to navigate the rocky waters of parenthood, especially without a partner. The Below Deck alum—who announced in December that she's pregnant with her first child—is opening up about her decision to raise her child as a single parent.
Kody Brown Confirms What ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Long Suspected; He Married Christine Brown for Her Family’s Status
Christine Brown was polygamist royalty, so Kody Brown married her. The shocking revelation confirms what 'Sister Wives' fans long suspected.
‘Little People, Big World’: Caryn Chandler Verifies She and Matt Roloff Still Don’t Live Together
Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler still don't live together after all these years. Here's what Caryn said about it in 'Little People, Big World' Season 24 Episode 10.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Compares Her 9-Month Bump to Her Mom's in Days Before Birth: Photo
Heather Rae El Moussa is comparing pregnancies with mom Teresa Young ahead of welcoming her baby boy Heather Rae El Moussa is getting ready to meet her baby boy. The Selling Sunset realtor, 35, is spending time with family in the lead-up to welcoming her first baby. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, El Moussa stands in pajamas next to mom Teresa Young as she reflected on becoming a mom herself. In a second photo included in the post, Teresa can be seen at 9 months pregnant, awaiting Heather's...
90 Day's Usman 'Sojaboy' Umar Supports Ex Kim Menzies After Her Sister's Death: 'Be Strong'
Kim Menzies announced her older sister died on Thursday — one year after the death of the TLC reality star's mother Usman "Sojaboy" Umar is sending his support from across the world to ex-fiancée Kim Menzies. Usman shared a heartfelt comment of encouragement over the weekend after his former partner on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? shared news of the death of her sister on Instagram Saturday. "It's very difficult but I want you to be STRONG Kimberly, 'Every SOUL must test the pain of death' we only...
Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Aren't Looking to Have More Kids: 'Can't Even Imagine'
Christina Hall says she and husband Josh Hall feel their family is complete with her three kids — Hudson, 3, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Christina Hall says her family with Josh Hall is complete. Speaking with PEOPLE, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, celebrates the "partnership" she's found in her marriage and how her whole family has benefitted from the union. "We just have a true partnership, true teamwork. We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game," the HGTV star shares....
Joy-Anna Duggar Proudly Defies Jim Bob Duggar’s Rules Showing Off Her Baby Bump
Joy-Anna Duggar recently gave fans a glimpse of her baby bump and fans were quick to notice she was breaking one of her father Jim Bob Duggar’s biggest rules.
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Update: Are Kobe and Emily Still Together in 2023?
Are Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaisé still together? Here's everything we know about this '90 Day Fiancé' couple's life in 2023.
Savannah Chrisley Admits She Doesn’t ‘Have a Great Relationship’ With Chase’s Fiance Emmy Medders
Family drama? Savannah Chrisley admitted she doesn’t “have a great relationship” with her brother Chase Chrisley’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, while her future sister-in-law appeared on her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast. "It had to do with Chase, y'all," Savannah, 25, explained during the Tuesday, December 27, episode to which Emmy, 26, agreed, "He's always in...
Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal
Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
‘Married At First Sight’: Only 1 Couple Reportedly Remain Married From Nashville’s Season 16
Season 16 of 'Married at First Sight' is currently airing on Lifetime. The experts matched 10 eager singles from Nashville who wanting lasting marriages.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa on 'Close Relationship' with Stepdaughter Taylor: 'Got So Lucky'
Heather Rae El Moussa says her stepkids Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12, have been "amazing" as she prepares to welcome her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa Heather Rae El Moussa is opening up about the special bond she shares with stepdaughter Taylor. The pregnant Selling Sunset star, who is currently expecting her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa, shared a sweet post on Instagram Tuesday about the 12-year-old, expressing her appreciation for the "close relationship" she has with the pre-teen. "Got so lucky with this one 🤍...
The Hollywood Gossip
Tammy Slaton: I'll Reveal All on 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4!
Tammy Slaton has undergone a number of changes of late. The long-time reality star is married. And she’s also nearly unrecognizable. As you may have seen in a recent social media upload, Slaton has shed an incredible amount of weight… most likely due to gastric bypass surgery. The...
Kelly Clarkson Debuted an Edgy New Look and Fans are Going Wild
Kelly Clarkson gave herself a makeover for a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and fans can't stop talking about it. The Voice coach, inspired by rock's grunge era of the '90s, rocked an ensemble that looked like it might have walked right out of a Nirvana video. During...
Anna Duggar Now Receiving Church Counseling to Explore Marriage Options With Josh Duggar
Anna Duggar might be looking for advice on her marriage with Josh Duggar. Here's what an insider said about her seeking advice from church leaders.
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
E! News
