ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 1

Related
Myhighplains.com

A comprehensive map of how Texans voted in the 2022 gubernatorial election

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time, we’re getting a detailed statewide look at how Texans voted in the 2022 gubernatorial election. Incumbent Republican Greg Abbott easily won reelection to a third term, defeating challenger Beto O’Rourke by double digits. Abbott received almost 55% of the statewide...
TEXAS STATE
Myhighplains.com

Exec: Utility bled cash before alleged Ohio speaker bribes

CINCINNATI (AP) — An arm of FirstEnergy Corp. was “bleeding cash” as it explored options for the two aging nuclear plants eventually rescued by Ohio House legislation that federal prosecutors say former Speaker Larry Householder championed in exchange for corporate bribes, a utility executive testified Tuesday. Steven...
OHIO STATE
Myhighplains.com

Lawmaker proposes $15K pay raise for Texas teachers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Democratic state lawmaker is bringing forward a plan to increase teacher salaries by $15,000, a proposal he calls the biggest pay raise in Texas history. State Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin, unveiled this legislation Tuesday alongside at least a dozen other Democratic lawmakers. He said the state should spend part of its record budget surplus on this effort, though it’s unclear how Texas Republican leaders will support it.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy