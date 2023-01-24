Read full article on original website
Related
Myhighplains.com
Texas A&M, faith-based nonprofit to study water contamination in border ‘colonias’
Arsenic and lead largely suspected in most South Texas border colonias. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Contaminated drinking water in colonias is drawing new attention to what many say is an old problem for the substandard neighborhoods found on the Southwest border with Mexico. On Thursday, a faith-based nonprofit...
Myhighplains.com
New segment of state-funded border wall raising safety concerns in tiny South Texas town
LOS INDIOS, Texas (Border Report) — A second segment of the state-funded border wall is being built in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley as part of the governor’s plan to combat illegal immigration, but local officials say they weren’t consulted. The 30-foot-tall steel bollards are going up...
Myhighplains.com
A comprehensive map of how Texans voted in the 2022 gubernatorial election
AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time, we’re getting a detailed statewide look at how Texans voted in the 2022 gubernatorial election. Incumbent Republican Greg Abbott easily won reelection to a third term, defeating challenger Beto O’Rourke by double digits. Abbott received almost 55% of the statewide...
Myhighplains.com
Exec: Utility bled cash before alleged Ohio speaker bribes
CINCINNATI (AP) — An arm of FirstEnergy Corp. was “bleeding cash” as it explored options for the two aging nuclear plants eventually rescued by Ohio House legislation that federal prosecutors say former Speaker Larry Householder championed in exchange for corporate bribes, a utility executive testified Tuesday. Steven...
How fast can you merge in Texas?
If you drive on Texas highways, you know the speed limit goes up to 85 MPH. With speeds like that, how fast should drivers merge?
Myhighplains.com
Lawmaker proposes $15K pay raise for Texas teachers
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Democratic state lawmaker is bringing forward a plan to increase teacher salaries by $15,000, a proposal he calls the biggest pay raise in Texas history. State Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin, unveiled this legislation Tuesday alongside at least a dozen other Democratic lawmakers. He said the state should spend part of its record budget surplus on this effort, though it’s unclear how Texas Republican leaders will support it.
Comments / 1