Read full article on original website
Related
mytotalretail.com
How AI Can Help Deliver Exceptional CX to Win Over Customers
The combination of ongoing global inflation, economic uncertainty, and supply chain woes create a potentially mixed bag for the retail industry in 2023. How will this environment affect consumer behavior and spending?. A recent Deloitte survey revealed that shoppers plan to spend most of their budgets in online channels. This...
mytotalretail.com
Payments Trends to Help Merchants Drive Growth in 2023
The e-commerce sector is bracing itself for a challenging year as global economic slowdown, inflation, and interest rate hikes are dampening consumer spending. At the same time, online marketplaces are increasingly competitive and it becomes more difficult to win sales. For example, in 2020, Amazon.com saw an average of 3,700 new sellers join daily.
mytotalretail.com
How Retailers Can Capture the Full Potential of Retail Media Networks in 2023
Most retailers are now highly focused on building their own retail media networks (RMNs), offering onsite and offsite inventory. And why not? Retail media networks, when done well, offer a stream of high-profit cash that can be up to 1.5 percent of a retailer’s gross revenues, at margins north of 50 percent. The cookie-less future means that retailers’ first-party data is increasingly valuable. Furthermore, retailers are reinvesting these profits into reducing the technology debt that has built up over the last few years — further improving their competitiveness in-store as well as online.
mytotalretail.com
Delivery Status for 2022: Chaotic. What Will 2023 Be?
Delivery expectations have surged since the beginning of the pandemic, requiring innovative solutions to make shopping easier for the customer, regardless of what they’re buying. Delivery also plays a major role in customer purchasing decisions, especially during the holiday season. According to Oracle, 47 percent of global shoppers say...
mytotalretail.com
How to Market Effectively Amid Economic Uncertainty in 2023
Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy resembles a chaotic rollercoaster ride that we can’t seem to get off. As a result, many companies are tightening their budgets and applying heightened scrutiny to their overall business strategies. An area in particular that's sometimes the first to go is marketing, but that can actually cause more harm than good, leading to massive quarter-over-quarter losses.
mytotalretail.com
The Value of Advertising During a Recession
Coming off a historic Black Friday and Cyber Monday performance, with sales at $9.12 billion and $11.3 billion respectively, according to Adobe Analytics, U.S. retailers can breathe a small sigh of relief. However, looking beyond the busy holiday shopping season is critical. With many economists predicting the country will enter a recession in 2023 and face a multiyear downturn, it’s a make-or-break period for retailers.
mytotalretail.com
5 Winning Ways to Utilize Branding and Outsmart Your Competition in 2023
Brand consistency is one of the top techniques that tends to be overlooked in marketing plans. Yet it's key in setting your business apart and targeting your desired audience. It's crucial retail companies are maintaining and developing good customer relationships. To achieve this, the focus has to be on delivering brand consistency and building brand identity.
Comments / 0