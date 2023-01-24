Read full article on original website
Related
mytotalretail.com
Millennials Dominated Holiday Shopping Spend — Here’s What it Means for 2023
In a year when holiday spending on gifts, travel and entertainment was down 1 percent from the year prior, one age group bucked that trend in a huge way. Millennials, perhaps aided by increased incomes due to “The Great Reshuffle,” told us it would spend a whopping 11 percent more than it did in 2021, according to PwC’s 2022 Holiday Outlook. All other age groups surveyed (Gen Z, Gen X, baby boomers) reported planned spending of around the same or less than they did in the year prior.
mytotalretail.com
How Sellers Can Avoid the Holiday Hangover: 4 Steps to Minimize Excess Inventory
2022 was a tough year for retailers and e-commerce sellers. With supply chain snarls around the globe, they’ve struggled to get the products they need. Now that those snarls are easing and products are flowing, sellers face diminishing consumer demand, which poses the threat of inventory sitting around unsold. In a survey of retail executives by KPMG, 56 percent said they’re expecting a holiday hangover and a lot of excess inventory to deal with in 2023.
mytotalretail.com
Delivery Status for 2022: Chaotic. What Will 2023 Be?
Delivery expectations have surged since the beginning of the pandemic, requiring innovative solutions to make shopping easier for the customer, regardless of what they’re buying. Delivery also plays a major role in customer purchasing decisions, especially during the holiday season. According to Oracle, 47 percent of global shoppers say...
mytotalretail.com
How Retailers Can Capture the Full Potential of Retail Media Networks in 2023
Most retailers are now highly focused on building their own retail media networks (RMNs), offering onsite and offsite inventory. And why not? Retail media networks, when done well, offer a stream of high-profit cash that can be up to 1.5 percent of a retailer’s gross revenues, at margins north of 50 percent. The cookie-less future means that retailers’ first-party data is increasingly valuable. Furthermore, retailers are reinvesting these profits into reducing the technology debt that has built up over the last few years — further improving their competitiveness in-store as well as online.
mytotalretail.com
3 Ways Retailers Can Unlock New Levels of Customer Engagement in 2023
The beginning of the year is a time of great momentum and in the ever-evolving retail industry, you must always be prepared for what’s coming down the pipeline. In the past few years, I’ve seen a significant shift in retailers using technology to create more meaningful and personalized engagement strategies to inspire consumers to take action. It’s a shift that will continue to grow even bigger because retailers must be laser focused on providing an ultra personalized experience that delights every customer.
mytotalretail.com
4 Digital Marketing Resolutions That Retailers Should Keep in Mind in 2023
There’s much to be said for looking forward into the coming year, as opposed to looking back. After all, every new year comes with its own set of hopes, expectations and even promises. With that in mind, here are four New Year’s-inspired resolutions which every digital marketer should take to heart to make the most of 2023:
mytotalretail.com
Payments Trends to Help Merchants Drive Growth in 2023
The e-commerce sector is bracing itself for a challenging year as global economic slowdown, inflation, and interest rate hikes are dampening consumer spending. At the same time, online marketplaces are increasingly competitive and it becomes more difficult to win sales. For example, in 2020, Amazon.com saw an average of 3,700 new sellers join daily.
mytotalretail.com
The Value of Advertising During a Recession
Coming off a historic Black Friday and Cyber Monday performance, with sales at $9.12 billion and $11.3 billion respectively, according to Adobe Analytics, U.S. retailers can breathe a small sigh of relief. However, looking beyond the busy holiday shopping season is critical. With many economists predicting the country will enter a recession in 2023 and face a multiyear downturn, it’s a make-or-break period for retailers.
mytotalretail.com
Walmart Raises Minimum Wage for Store Employees
Walmart announced Tuesday that it's raising its minimum wage for store employees to $14 an hour, representing a roughly 17 percent jump for the workers who stock shelves and cater to customers. Starting in early March, store employees will make between $14 and $19 an hour. They currently earn between $12 and $18 an hour, according to Walmart spokeswoman Anne Hatfield. With the increase, the retailer’s U.S. average hourly wage is expected to be more than $17.50, Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner said in an employee-wide memo. That’s an increase from an average of $17 an hour. About 340,000 store employees will get a raise, Hatfield said. That amounts to a pay increase for roughly 21 percent of Walmart’s 1.6 million employees.
mytotalretail.com
Planning for 2023 Retail Success in the Face of Evolving Consumer Behaviors
Speakers: Nina Love, Director Stores, Signet and Brian Field, Global Leader, Retail and Analytics, Sensormatic Solutions. With the 2022 holiday season behind us, what can we expect from 2023? The holidays demonstrated that consumer behaviors continue to evolve, influenced by a variety sf external factors (e.g., inflation, supply chain disruptions, lasting effects of the pandemic). Retailers would do well to have a blueprint for planning purposes for the rest of 2023, including this year’s holiday season. Attendees will receive data and insights from Sensormatic’s annual retailer post-holiday roundup. In addition, attendees will hear real-world insights from retail executives on how their businesses are approaching 2023.
Comments / 0