3 Ways Retailers Can Unlock New Levels of Customer Engagement in 2023
The beginning of the year is a time of great momentum and in the ever-evolving retail industry, you must always be prepared for what’s coming down the pipeline. In the past few years, I’ve seen a significant shift in retailers using technology to create more meaningful and personalized engagement strategies to inspire consumers to take action. It’s a shift that will continue to grow even bigger because retailers must be laser focused on providing an ultra personalized experience that delights every customer.
How Retailers Can Capture the Full Potential of Retail Media Networks in 2023
Most retailers are now highly focused on building their own retail media networks (RMNs), offering onsite and offsite inventory. And why not? Retail media networks, when done well, offer a stream of high-profit cash that can be up to 1.5 percent of a retailer’s gross revenues, at margins north of 50 percent. The cookie-less future means that retailers’ first-party data is increasingly valuable. Furthermore, retailers are reinvesting these profits into reducing the technology debt that has built up over the last few years — further improving their competitiveness in-store as well as online.
Delivery Status for 2022: Chaotic. What Will 2023 Be?
Delivery expectations have surged since the beginning of the pandemic, requiring innovative solutions to make shopping easier for the customer, regardless of what they’re buying. Delivery also plays a major role in customer purchasing decisions, especially during the holiday season. According to Oracle, 47 percent of global shoppers say...
How to Market Effectively Amid Economic Uncertainty in 2023
Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy resembles a chaotic rollercoaster ride that we can’t seem to get off. As a result, many companies are tightening their budgets and applying heightened scrutiny to their overall business strategies. An area in particular that's sometimes the first to go is marketing, but that can actually cause more harm than good, leading to massive quarter-over-quarter losses.
How Sellers Can Avoid the Holiday Hangover: 4 Steps to Minimize Excess Inventory
2022 was a tough year for retailers and e-commerce sellers. With supply chain snarls around the globe, they’ve struggled to get the products they need. Now that those snarls are easing and products are flowing, sellers face diminishing consumer demand, which poses the threat of inventory sitting around unsold. In a survey of retail executives by KPMG, 56 percent said they’re expecting a holiday hangover and a lot of excess inventory to deal with in 2023.
How AI Can Help Deliver Exceptional CX to Win Over Customers
The combination of ongoing global inflation, economic uncertainty, and supply chain woes create a potentially mixed bag for the retail industry in 2023. How will this environment affect consumer behavior and spending?. A recent Deloitte survey revealed that shoppers plan to spend most of their budgets in online channels. This...
Planning for 2023 Retail Success in the Face of Evolving Consumer Behaviors
Speakers: Nina Love, Director Stores, Signet and Brian Field, Global Leader, Retail and Analytics, Sensormatic Solutions. With the 2022 holiday season behind us, what can we expect from 2023? The holidays demonstrated that consumer behaviors continue to evolve, influenced by a variety sf external factors (e.g., inflation, supply chain disruptions, lasting effects of the pandemic). Retailers would do well to have a blueprint for planning purposes for the rest of 2023, including this year’s holiday season. Attendees will receive data and insights from Sensormatic’s annual retailer post-holiday roundup. In addition, attendees will hear real-world insights from retail executives on how their businesses are approaching 2023.
Foot Locker Cuts Corporate Staff, Closing Sidestep Banner
Foot Locker is making cuts to its staff and store fleet as it looks to trim costs under new leadership. The footwear retailer on Thursday announced that it would eliminate an undisclosed number of “corporate and support roles,” which the company expects to account for about $18 million in cost savings on an annualized basis starting in fiscal 2023. The retailer is also closing its call center in Oshkosh, Wisc., according to a WARN notice filed earlier this week. Foot Locker is also winding down its Sidestep banner in Europe, which accounts for about 80 stores, the company said in the Thursday SEC filing. The move is consistent with the company’s efforts to focus on its core banners. Foot Locker also closed up its Eastbay banner last month as it consolidates the Eastbay.com retail website into the Champs Sports banner.
The Value of Advertising During a Recession
Coming off a historic Black Friday and Cyber Monday performance, with sales at $9.12 billion and $11.3 billion respectively, according to Adobe Analytics, U.S. retailers can breathe a small sigh of relief. However, looking beyond the busy holiday shopping season is critical. With many economists predicting the country will enter a recession in 2023 and face a multiyear downturn, it’s a make-or-break period for retailers.
5 Winning Ways to Utilize Branding and Outsmart Your Competition in 2023
Brand consistency is one of the top techniques that tends to be overlooked in marketing plans. Yet it's key in setting your business apart and targeting your desired audience. It's crucial retail companies are maintaining and developing good customer relationships. To achieve this, the focus has to be on delivering brand consistency and building brand identity.
Mattress Company Serta Simmons Files for Bankruptcy
Serta Simmons Bedding, the Georgia-based mattress company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday, saying the move is an attempt, in part, to reduce the company's debt. The company, owned by private equity firm Advent International, said it's "operating as normal" — it earmarked $125 million in financing to keep operating — and the restructuring will allow the business to continue making "critical investments" in its business and brands, in addition to paying down debt.
