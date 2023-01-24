ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

Local leaders react to Half Moon Bay shooting

By Sophia Villalba
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

(KRON) — Local leaders have taken to social media to weigh in on the deadly Half Moon Bay shooting that killed seven people and critically injured another Monday afternoon.

Chunli Zhao, 67, was taken into custody after driving his vehicle to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office substation. This is the country’s sixth mass shooting of the year and California’s second within two days.

A mass shooting in Southern California’s Monterey Park killed 11 people Saturday night. An hours-long manhunt ended when the suspected shooter took his own life after a standoff with police.

Local leaders issued the following statements at Monday evening’s press conference in Half Moon Bay:

Half Moon Bay Vice Mayor Joaquin Jimenez

“This is something that we get to watch on the news. I’d never think that it’s going to come and hit home. Today, we are the news. Our community has been affected and I really want to thank our law enforcement.”

San Mateo County Supervisor David Pine

"We grieve tonight for the deceased members of our community. This is a horrific event, one that we would never imagine would occur in San Mateo County. Gun violence in this country is at completely unacceptable levels. It's really hit home tonight. Our hearts are broken."

San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller

“There were farmworkers affected tonight. There were children on the scene at the incidents. This is a truly heartbreaking tragedy in our community, and it comes on the eve of what happened just yesterday and just weeks after natural hazard events.”

Local leaders issued the following statements on social media:

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins

Governor Gavin Newsom

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi

California State Senator Alex Padilla

California Attorney General Rob Bonta

California State Senator Scott Wiener

California State Senator Josh Becker

San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa

San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu

Fremont Police Department

California Congressman Ro Khanna

California Congressman Mike Thompson

“My heart breaks for the Half Moon Bay community as they reel from the shootings that took the lives of 7 people. I send my prayers to those injured and to the family and friends of those lost. Gun violence plagues our nation, and this incessant cycle must be broken for the sake of our children and grandchildren."

Newly-elected California Congressman Kevin Mullin

Assemblymember Mia Bonta

