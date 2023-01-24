Who should be the Bucs' QB in 2023?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off a disappointing 2022 season, and things could get even more challenging this offseason, as they face some massive question marks on both sides of the ball.

The biggest of them will come at the game’s most important position, where the Bucs might have to replace Tom Brady after three seasons, without much salary cap space to find a suitable successor.

Should the Bucs do everything they can to bring the GOAT back for one last ride? Should they hand the reins to Kyle Trask, or veteran backup Blaine Gabbert? What about free agency, trades, or this year’s NFL draft?

We asked the fans who should be the Bucs’ quarterback next season, and the answers were all over the place: