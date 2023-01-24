Read full article on original website
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Niles Police Arrest Man for Alleged Fraudulent Schemes Targeting Elderly ResidentsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinNiles, OH
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Fry Pies in all of OhioTravel MavenMesopotamia Township, OH
The richest woman in OhioLuay RahilYoungstown, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
27 First News
Massucci leads Howland in win over rival Warren Harding
The Tigers led by nine at the break and pushed the lead to over 20 in the 2nd half. Massucci leads Howland in win over rival Warren Harding. The Tigers led by nine at the break and pushed the lead to over 20 in the 2nd half. Lisbon, Ohio, Village...
27 First News
Ursuline two-sport standout earns Student Athlete of Week
Burney will graduate with with eight varsity letters after football and basketball all four years along with that perfect grade point average. Ursuline two-sport standout earns Student Athlete …. Burney will graduate with with eight varsity letters after football and basketball all four years along with that perfect grade point...
27 First News
'One of the best teams we've had at this university': YSU basketball roaring towards tournament
The YSU Men and Women's basketball teams have 29 combines this season. ‘One of the best teams we’ve had at this university’: …. The YSU Men and Women's basketball teams have 29 combines this season. Youngstown, Ohio attorney Lynn Maro running for Mahoning …. Youngstown-area defense attorney Lynn...
27 First News
Wrestling championships to air live on Game of the Week
Sports Team 27 is set to broadcast the 2023 EOWL Championships live Saturday evening from Austintown Fitch High School. Wrestling championships to air live on Game of the …. Sports Team 27 is set to broadcast the 2023 EOWL Championships live Saturday evening from Austintown Fitch High School. Lisbon, Ohio,...
27 First News
Janet Casey Kissack, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Casey Kissack, 57, passed away Monday evening, January 24, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by her family. Janet was born March 23, 1965, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late James and Norma Bailey Wagner and was a lifelong area resident. Janet...
27 First News
Rochelle Frazer, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Ms. Rochelle Frazer will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Peacefully and surrounded by her family, Rochelle “Buttons” Frazer passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the age of 63.
27 First News
Deborah G. Champion, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah G. Champion, age 66 of Lake Milton, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. She was born on June 9, 1956 in Ravenna, Ohio, the daughter of George R. Goynes and Lucille L. (Sickle)...
27 First News
Robert K. Ellway, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert K. Ellway, 67, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at his residence. He was born March 9, 1955 in Youngstown, the son of Kenneth A. and Elaine M. (Kollar) Ellway. Bob was employed with the Mahoning County Board of Elections and had previously been...
27 First News
Thomas Joseph Eckenrode II, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Joseph Eckenrode II of Niles passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. in his residence. He was 45. Thomas was born on August 30, 1977, in Warren, the son of Thomas Eckenrode and Susan Clark Eckenrode. He graduated in 1996 from...
27 First News
Petak's 28 points leads Mathews over Bristol
Mathews would go on a 10-0 run to close the 1st quarter and never looked back. Mathews would go on a 10-0 run to close the 1st quarter and never looked back. It happened at the intersection of S. Dock and Orchard streets around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Ohio Senator JD...
Demolition of iconic home stands at Austintown Fitch stadium begins
The home stands at Fitch Greenwood Falcon Stadium are an Austintown icon, providing seating for many great football games, track meets and band nights.
27 First News
James Anthony Colla, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Anthony “Jim” Colla, 70 of Boardman, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Jim as he was known to many was born on June 1, 1952 in Youngstown, the son of Ralph and Jenny (Crisucci) Colla. He was a lifelong resident of the area.
27 First News
Wayne Paul Ayers, Brookfield, Ohio
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne Paul Ayres, age 83, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. He was born on April 6, 1939 in Staten Island, New York to Charles Cecil Williams and Lena Mae (Ayres) Williams. Wayne is survived by his children, Wayne Ayres, Jr., Richard Ayres, Terry...
27 First News
Twana Tenete “Tee Rich” Richardson-Sharp, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Twana Tenete “Tee Rich” Richardson-Sharp transitioned from her earthly labor on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Boardman, Ohio. Twana affectionately called “Tee Rich” and “Tee Bone” was born December 15, 1977 in Youngstown, a daughter of James E. ” Preacher” Richardson, Sr. and Racheryl Clark.
27 First News
James “Jim” Rodgers, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Rodgers, Jr., 75, of Youngstown, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Jim was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to parents, James S. Rodgers and Margaret Retzloff Rodgers. Jim was a graduate of Richland High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After high...
27 First News
Alzonia Smith, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Mr. Alzonia Smith will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Smith departed this life Friday, January 20, 2023. Arrangements are being handled by J.E....
27 First News
Gratta E. West, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gratta E. West, age 86, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Canterbury Villa with her loving family at her side. She was born March 3, 1936, to the late Anna and Willard Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by...
Austintown Fitch record-breaking running back commits to college
Jamell James rushed for 1,240 yards this season accounted for 22 total touchdowns.
27 First News
John E. Benton, Jr., Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. Benton, Jr., age 95 of Hubbard, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. John was born September 2, 1927 in Hubbard, Ohio a son of John E., Sr. and Alice Benton. He was a 1944 graduate of Hubbard...
27 First News
Thomas James Olesky, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas James Olesky, 22, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, January 13, 2023, at his home, after a senseless accident. Thomas was born April 1, 2000, in Youngstown, the son of Thomas Olesky, Jr. and Stacy Crucian Olesky and was a lifelong area resident. He was a...
