Bivalent boosters protect against the super-infectious new variant XBB.1.5, new data finds
On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released early data on the effectiveness of the updated COVID-19 boosters and how they're faring against the most common omicron subvariants, known as XBB and XBB.1.5. Fortunately – given that America is in the middle of the winter COVID season...
Feds Allocate Over a Million Dollars to Improve WSU Infectious Diseases Research Lab in Pullman
PULLMAN - The federal government has allocated over a million dollars to Washington State University to improve a Pullman lab that researches infectious diseases. The money is in the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that was signed by President Joe Biden last month. According to a post on the institution’s website, $1.36 million has been earmarked for the Paul G. Allen School for Global Health.
U.S. House GOP takes aim at fake pills containing deadly fentanyl sold on social media
WASHINGTON DC – On a June 2020 morning, Amy Neville entered her son’s bedroom to wake him for an orthodontist appointment. Fourteen-year-old Alex didn’t wake up. He died of fentanyl poisoning after taking a counterfeit pill he bought from someone he met on Snapchat, Neville told GOP lawmakers Wednesday during a roundtable discussion of the role “Big Tech” plays in the staggering number of fentanyl overdose deaths in the United States, particularly among minors.
Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42
WASHINGTON DC— Nearly 80 Democratic members of Congress sent a letter to the White House expressing their “great concern” that the Biden administration is walking back on its promise to restore migrants’ access to asylum. In the letter, they also condemned the administration’s expansion of a...
Idaho Joins 19 Other States to sue Biden Administration Over 'Illegal Visa System'
Twenty states led by Texas sued the Biden administration Tuesday over another immigration policy they argue is illegal. A new U.S. Department of Homeland Security program “unlawfully creates a de facto pathway to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of aliens,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argues, referring to a plan President Joe Biden announced Jan. 5.
