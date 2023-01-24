Van Buren animal shelter to receive $93,000 in funding

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Van Buren City Council approved $93,000 in funding for an animal shelter in its meeting on Jan. 23.

The Almost Home Shelter and Rescue says the current conditions have volunteers and dogs feeling unsafe, but they will now be able to expand the shelter and renovate indoor pens to have outdoor access.

“We try to get each dog out for a walk twice a day, and that way if we happen to be short, that dog that has that pen that goes outside also will be able to go outside, get some fresh air and a little bit of exercise without there necessarily being a walk that day,” said board secretary Connie Martin.

The shelter is always looking for more volunteers and foster families.

