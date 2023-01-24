ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren, AR

Van Buren animal shelter to receive $93,000 in funding

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pcsG3_0kOvCchY00

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Van Buren City Council approved $93,000 in funding for an animal shelter in its meeting on Jan. 23.

The Almost Home Shelter and Rescue says the current conditions have volunteers and dogs feeling unsafe, but they will now be able to expand the shelter and renovate indoor pens to have outdoor access.

Van Buren City Council will vote on dog shelter funds

“We try to get each dog out for a walk twice a day, and that way if we happen to be short, that dog that has that pen that goes outside also will be able to go outside, get some fresh air and a little bit of exercise without there necessarily being a walk that day,” said board secretary Connie Martin.

The shelter is always looking for more volunteers and foster families.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHBS

Thousands in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley still without power

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Hundreds of people are without power in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley two days after heavy, wet snow blanketed the area. SWEPCO customers were without power Thursday evening. The company says that 623 people are without power as of Thursday evening, Shantelle Jordan, a company spokesperson, said.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Arkansas man missing since 1987; family finally files police report

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The family of a man missing for almost 36 years finally reported the disappearance of Enoch Pennington. “It’s not the norm for a family not to report a missing relative for a long time – but it does happen,“ said Benton County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Hunter Petray.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy