Incredible duplex opportunity less than 5 blocks from ”The World’s Safest Beach” in Carpinteria! With a 91 Walkscore, all the best shops and dining on Linden Ave are just 2 blocks away. See the beach from the street! Unit A boasts a renovated 3 bed/1.5 bath floor plan with wood floors throughout. The main level features an open concept kitchen with updated appliances and countertops. French doors and south facing windows bring in abundant natural light. Unit B offers a move-in ready 2 bed/1.5 bath floor plan. French doors open to the beautifully landscaped front yard. Enjoy picturesque mountain views from the upstairs bedrooms. The deep lot provides a 2 car carport plus ample off-street parking. Rinse the beach sand off in the outdoor shower.

CARPINTERIA, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO