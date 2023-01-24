ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Noozhawk

Todd Shea: SBAOR Names Board of Directors for 2023

Congratulations! I could not be happier by these rock stars who surround me for 2023 as our Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) Board of Directors. Members of the Board of Directors are volunteers from the association and are elected to two-year terms, with officers elected yearly. Every year, a...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Nina Dunbar Joins Santa Barbara Education Foundation as Donor Advisement Officer

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation has named Nina Dunbar to serve as donor advisement officer. Dunbar brings decades of experience in both the nonprofit sector and arts administration and advocacy. She most recently served as Opera Santa Barbara’s first director of development, where she successfully led the organization’s philanthropic efforts through one of the most disruptive periods in the history of performing arts.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

CALM Names Three Board Trustees

Candice Monge, Gisela Rodriguez, and Richard Yao have been named to the CALM Board of Trustees. They will be instrumental in furthering CALM’s mission to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County. “We are excited that Candice, Gisela and Rich have...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Isla Vista Community Services District Installs Board Members

Spencer Brandt and Jay Freeman were each sworn in on Dec. 13 to serve another four-year term on the Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) Board of Directors. Their terms will end in December 2026. Olivia Craig sworn in for a two-year term, ending in December 2024. Brandt and Freeman...
ISLA VISTA, CA
Noozhawk

604 Holly Ave, CARPINTERIA, CA 93013

Incredible duplex opportunity less than 5 blocks from ”The World’s Safest Beach” in Carpinteria! With a 91 Walkscore, all the best shops and dining on Linden Ave are just 2 blocks away. See the beach from the street! Unit A boasts a renovated 3 bed/1.5 bath floor plan with wood floors throughout. The main level features an open concept kitchen with updated appliances and countertops. French doors and south facing windows bring in abundant natural light. Unit B offers a move-in ready 2 bed/1.5 bath floor plan. French doors open to the beautifully landscaped front yard. Enjoy picturesque mountain views from the upstairs bedrooms. The deep lot provides a 2 car carport plus ample off-street parking. Rinse the beach sand off in the outdoor shower.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Ron Fink: What Does Environmental Justice Mean?

The city of Lompoc, and presumably Santa Barbara County and other cities within the county, will be amending their general plans to include a state-mandated Environmental Justice Element. Just how much this will cost is an open question, since the public review process for general plan changes can be lengthy.
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Ventura County Fairgrounds is Ripe For California Strawberry Festival

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the California Strawberry Festival will return May 20-21 at a new venue, the Ventura County Fairgrounds. “We are thrilled to relaunch the California Strawberry Festival in 2023 at the Fairgrounds,” said Dean Kato, chair of the California Strawberry Festival Board of Directors.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Gevirtz School Series Fast & Curious Highlights Research, Service, Impact

Immigration is dramatically reshaping education systems worldwide. In the United States, recent studies have found, 25% of the school-aged population has at least one foreign-born parent, with the majority of immigrant-origin students themselves being U.S.-born citizens. Meanwhile, according to Pew Research Center, more than two-thirds of teachers are white, monolingual,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Carpinteria Seeks State, Federal Funding for Damage Caused During Recent Storms

Following the rainstorms Jan. 9-10 that led to a mandated evacuation, the City of Carpinteria is seeking funding for related damages. On Jan. 17, the city submitted a list of projects for consideration of public assistance funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, according to a report that Carpinteria Public Works Director John Ilasin presented during Monday’s City Council meeting.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Foundation Seeks Nominees for Person of Year Awards

Nominations are open for the 80th Annual Person of the Year awards. The Santa Barbara Foundation invites community members to nominate an individual, couple or family to be considered for the honors. Nominations will accepted now through 5 p.m. Feb. 24 at https://www.sbfoundation.org/person-of-the-year-nominations/. The Person of the Year awards honor...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Nancy G. Weiss Joins Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Board of Trustees

Nonprofit executive and consultant Nancy G. Weiss has become a member of the Board of Trustees for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. “As a resident of Mission Canyon since 2003, I am committed to taking care of our beloved canyon’s environment and ensuring the safety of those who live here,” said Weiss.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

BizHawk: Brass Bear Brewing Roars Into Uptown Santa Barbara

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. A little bit of the Funk Zone is moving Uptown. Brass Bear Brewing has opened at the site of the former Le Cafe Stella,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

