Noozhawk
Santa Maria Neighbors Air Concerns About Planned Hope Village Project to House Homeless Residents
A meeting about a proposed temporary village for homeless residents on Santa Barbara County-owned land at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria drew angry comments, questions and some support on Wednesday night from neighbors and others. Hope Village would have 94 cabins to house more than 100 people at...
Noozhawk
Todd Shea: SBAOR Names Board of Directors for 2023
Congratulations! I could not be happier by these rock stars who surround me for 2023 as our Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) Board of Directors. Members of the Board of Directors are volunteers from the association and are elected to two-year terms, with officers elected yearly. Every year, a...
Noozhawk
Nina Dunbar Joins Santa Barbara Education Foundation as Donor Advisement Officer
The Santa Barbara Education Foundation has named Nina Dunbar to serve as donor advisement officer. Dunbar brings decades of experience in both the nonprofit sector and arts administration and advocacy. She most recently served as Opera Santa Barbara’s first director of development, where she successfully led the organization’s philanthropic efforts through one of the most disruptive periods in the history of performing arts.
Noozhawk
Reflection and Gratitude 3 Years Into COVID-19 Pandemic: An Open Letter to the Community from Sansum Clinic
January 20th marked three years since the first laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19 was detected in the United States, followed a few short months later with the World Health Organization and CDC’s declaration of a global pandemic. At the time, none of us could have imagined how much our...
Noozhawk
CALM Names Three Board Trustees
Candice Monge, Gisela Rodriguez, and Richard Yao have been named to the CALM Board of Trustees. They will be instrumental in furthering CALM’s mission to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County. “We are excited that Candice, Gisela and Rich have...
Noozhawk
Isla Vista Community Services District Installs Board Members
Spencer Brandt and Jay Freeman were each sworn in on Dec. 13 to serve another four-year term on the Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) Board of Directors. Their terms will end in December 2026. Olivia Craig sworn in for a two-year term, ending in December 2024. Brandt and Freeman...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County Estimates $150 Million in Storm Damages to Public Infrastructure
The heavy rainstorms of two weeks ago caused an estimated $150 million in damage to public and government infrastructure in Santa Barbara County, said Kelly Hubbard, director of the Office of Emergency Management. That total includes $83 million of debris removal costs, Hubbard said during her report to the Board...
Noozhawk
County Supervisors Support Removal of Member from Montecito Planning Commission
The full Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted to remove a member of the Montecito Planning Commission on Tuesday in response to a request from First District Supervisor Das Williams. Susan Keller had been a commissioner for eight years and was serving as vice chair. Her term was set...
Noozhawk
Consultant, Planner, Council Tout ‘Great Success’ of State Street Master Planning So Far
Santa Barbara residents want more trees and greenery along State Street, additional places for art and performances, more diverse seating areas, some food and coffee kiosks, and places for “street play.”. That’s according to a consultant and a Santa Barbara city planner, who both painted a rosy picture of...
Noozhawk
604 Holly Ave, CARPINTERIA, CA 93013
Incredible duplex opportunity less than 5 blocks from ”The World’s Safest Beach” in Carpinteria! With a 91 Walkscore, all the best shops and dining on Linden Ave are just 2 blocks away. See the beach from the street! Unit A boasts a renovated 3 bed/1.5 bath floor plan with wood floors throughout. The main level features an open concept kitchen with updated appliances and countertops. French doors and south facing windows bring in abundant natural light. Unit B offers a move-in ready 2 bed/1.5 bath floor plan. French doors open to the beautifully landscaped front yard. Enjoy picturesque mountain views from the upstairs bedrooms. The deep lot provides a 2 car carport plus ample off-street parking. Rinse the beach sand off in the outdoor shower.
Noozhawk
Volunteers Working to Rebuild Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara After Flood Damage
About two weeks after the major storm that caused flooding and damage across Santa Barbara County, dozens of volunteers are making progress repairing the Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara building, where parts of the church were left under water from flooding. While work is being done to restore the building, the...
Noozhawk
Ron Fink: What Does Environmental Justice Mean?
The city of Lompoc, and presumably Santa Barbara County and other cities within the county, will be amending their general plans to include a state-mandated Environmental Justice Element. Just how much this will cost is an open question, since the public review process for general plan changes can be lengthy.
Noozhawk
Captain’s Log: County Turns Goleta Bay Into a Lifeless Dump
Santa Barbara County has options for where to dump excess mud and debris after major rains, yet they choose Goleta Bay apparently because it seems to be the easiest to get dump trucks and bulldozers into and out of. In doing so, they turn a thriving ecosystem into a wasteland,...
Noozhawk
Ventura County Fairgrounds is Ripe For California Strawberry Festival
After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the California Strawberry Festival will return May 20-21 at a new venue, the Ventura County Fairgrounds. “We are thrilled to relaunch the California Strawberry Festival in 2023 at the Fairgrounds,” said Dean Kato, chair of the California Strawberry Festival Board of Directors.
Noozhawk
Gevirtz School Series Fast & Curious Highlights Research, Service, Impact
Immigration is dramatically reshaping education systems worldwide. In the United States, recent studies have found, 25% of the school-aged population has at least one foreign-born parent, with the majority of immigrant-origin students themselves being U.S.-born citizens. Meanwhile, according to Pew Research Center, more than two-thirds of teachers are white, monolingual,...
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Seeks State, Federal Funding for Damage Caused During Recent Storms
Following the rainstorms Jan. 9-10 that led to a mandated evacuation, the City of Carpinteria is seeking funding for related damages. On Jan. 17, the city submitted a list of projects for consideration of public assistance funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, according to a report that Carpinteria Public Works Director John Ilasin presented during Monday’s City Council meeting.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Foundation Seeks Nominees for Person of Year Awards
Nominations are open for the 80th Annual Person of the Year awards. The Santa Barbara Foundation invites community members to nominate an individual, couple or family to be considered for the honors. Nominations will accepted now through 5 p.m. Feb. 24 at https://www.sbfoundation.org/person-of-the-year-nominations/. The Person of the Year awards honor...
Noozhawk
Nancy G. Weiss Joins Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Board of Trustees
Nonprofit executive and consultant Nancy G. Weiss has become a member of the Board of Trustees for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. “As a resident of Mission Canyon since 2003, I am committed to taking care of our beloved canyon’s environment and ensuring the safety of those who live here,” said Weiss.
Noozhawk
Owners of Gas Station on La Cumbre Road Propose Drive-Thru Car Wash
A new car wash is on its way to Santa Barbara. The owners of the Conserv gas station at 150 S. La Cumbre Road are looking to expand onto the lot next door and build a self-serve, drive-thru car wash. As part of the development, the owners of the gas...
Noozhawk
BizHawk: Brass Bear Brewing Roars Into Uptown Santa Barbara
BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. A little bit of the Funk Zone is moving Uptown. Brass Bear Brewing has opened at the site of the former Le Cafe Stella,...
