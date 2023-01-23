ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosepine, LA

KPLC TV

Shooting survivor Kendria Peghee relieved Lewis convicted as charged

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It took a jury only 35 minutes to come back with a verdict against Sheron Lewis, who was found guilty as charged of first-degree murder of his wife, attempted first-degree murder of her daughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Family members...
IOWA, LA
klax-tv.com

As Sheriff’s Detectives continued their investigation, Anthony Wells, who was arrested last week in connection to several burglaries in the Pineville area, was implicated in several other burglaries which took place in early November 2022 in the

Echo/Poland Community. Cash, jewelry, tools, medications and firearms were also taken in these burglaries. Detectives noticed the method of entry was similar to the other burglaries they had been working in the Pineville area where the homeowner was away from the residence. On Wednesday, November 16th 2022, Troopers with the...
PINEVILLE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Deputies arrest Provencal man on felony drug charges

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Provencal man on felony drug charges following a traffic stop on Sunday evening according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau deputies were patrolling on La. Hwy 6 West just west of Natchitoches on Jan. 23 around 8 pm...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 26, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 26, 2023. Joshua Hadden Heinbach, 40, Sulphur: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; loitering while drug trafficking. Jessica Lejeune Griffin, 35, Ragley: Driving on a roadway laned...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after water was drained from crawfish ponds near Oberlin. Matt Hebert, with 3H Farm and Ranch, posted that the crawfish ponds were drained overnight costing the farm thousands of dollars. Hebert said the plugs were pulled on drain pipes.
OBERLIN, LA
KTBS

Owner of abandoned pit bulls arrested by Florien police

FLORIEN, La. -- Florien police have arrested the owner of two pit pull dogs that were left chained and starving on an empty lot. Tajarez Jushun White, 30, is charged with two counts of cruelty to animals. He's still in the Sabine Parish Detention Center. Florien police partnered with the...
FLORIEN, LA
ktalnews.com

17 arrested in Natchitoches on firearms, drug charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than a dozen people are facing charges after a new unit targeting violent crime in Natchitoches seized multiple firearms and drugs over the last week. Natchitoches police say members of the ACTION Unit arrested 17 people during their first week in service. The unit...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Recent drug arrests are reported

Sheriff Charles R. Guillory, of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office releases the following:. On the 12 th of January 2023 the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Departments K-9 Unit conducted a traffic. stop on a vehicle in Mamou. Upon coming into contact with the driver a interview was conducted and. K-9...
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

99-year term upheld for man convicted of molesting infant

The Louisiana 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the 99-year sentence of a Vernon Parish man convicted in 2020 of molesting an infant. Kyle Dewayne Forester was arrested in 2019 and charged with one count of molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13. Court records indicate the victim was less than 3 months old at the time of the offense.
VERNON PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Stolen items still being recovered after crime ring cracked

Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Wednesday that numerous stolen items are still being recovered after deputies recently cracked a crime ring that had been operating in this area. According to Duncan, some of the latest discoveries included stolen engines, tools, and even a travel trailer.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Police locate several firearms on separate traffic stops

Natchitoches Police Department stopped a vehicle on Jan. 24 around 9:40 pm in the 900 block of Keyser Avenue for driving with no headlights. As officers were speaking with the driver they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver said that he did have some marijuana in the vehicle. While officers were looking for the marijuana they located a 9mm pistol in the vehicle with an obliterated serial number.
kalb.com

APD looking for missing person

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help finding Skylar Evans, 18. His family reported him missing and they are concerned about his mental health. Evans was last seen leaving St. Frances Cabrini Hospital on January 24. He is 5′9″ tall and weighs about 135-145 pounds....
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kjas.com

Sheriff receives grant from Jasper Hospital District

Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman received a check from the Jasper Hospital District on Thursday to help with medical care for inmates within the Jasper County Jail. The action comes following a recent decision by the board of directors of the hospital district to continue to assist the sheriff's department.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KATC News

Jeff Davis man located

Jeff Davis deputies found a missing person who had last been seen around 27489 LA-383 in Kinder, officials say Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.
KINDER, LA

