ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

South Side names Goodwell new head football coach

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GYcTd_0kOvCUac00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Andre Goodwell is the new head football coach at South Side High School as his hiring was approved by the FWCS school board at Monday night’s meeting.

Goodwell replaces Guy “Tiny” Lee, who stepped down this past fall in the middle of his second season leading the Archers due to health reasons.

South Side was 0-8 last season when Lee stepped away and went 0-2 under co-interim coaches James Macon and Justice Haley to finish with an overall record of 0-10. South Side went 1-8 in Lee’s first season.

Goodwell is well known on the Fort Wayne sports scene and most recently has served as an assistant basketball and football coach at Bishop Luers.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE 15

Billups leads Dons to win over IUPUI

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Deonte Billups tallied 26 points while Jarred Godfrey chipped in with 22 as the Mastodons escaped the Hilliard Gates Sports Center with an 81-75 win against Horizon League cellar dweller IUPUI. The Dons improve to 14-8 overall and 6-5 in conference play. Next up, Purdue Fort Wayne hits the road […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Garrett’s Schenkel signs with Saint Francis

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Garrett High School basketball standout Maddy Schenkel is heading to Saint Francis to continue her hoops career as the senior signed with the Cougars on Tuesday. Schenkel, a five-foot-seven guard, is averaging 6.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game this season. Garrett entered Tuesday with an overall record of […]
GARRETT, IN
WANE 15

Columbia City girls top Northrop, BD boys beat Blackhawk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 9 Columbia City took down 4A no. 5 Northrop in girls basketball while Bishop Dwenger bested 2A no. 2 Blackhawk Christian in boys hoops to headline a wild night in prep basketball across northeast Indiana on Tuesday. Columbia City bested the Bruins at Mark Schoeff Gymnasium 73-69. Molly […]
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WANE 15

GOTW Preview: Homestead at Northrop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The SAC girls championship is on the line Friday night at Mark Schoeff Gymnasium as 4A no. 7 Northrop hosts 4A no. 9 Homestead in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!” Northrop comes in with a perfect 8-0 record in SAC play. A win Friday night by the Bruins […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Olympic medalist MyKayla Skinner coming to Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — USA Gymnastics Olympic Silver medalist MyKayla Skinner will be making an appearance at the Grand Wayne Convention Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She will be in Fort Wayne for her Never Give Up Invitational tour from Friday, Jan. 27 to Sunday, Jan. 29. The invitational is a women’s gymnastics competition tour open to USA Gymnastics and the National Gym Association (NGA).
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Huntington family keeps igloo tradition alive

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A wet, packy snow opens up all kinds of creative opportunities. Snow forts, snowmen, and yes, even igloos. And the latter is exactly what Christopher Gibbons and his son, 10-year-old Wade Gibbons, built Wednesday. “First southern boy to build an igloo up north,” Christopher said...
HUNTINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

Z!NG Asian Fusion Cuisine prepares to open in southwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new restaurant specializing in “Asian fusion” food will soon open on Fort Wayne’s southwest side. Z!NG Asian Fusion Cuisine teased its grand opening on Facebook in mid-January and said it will open “very soon,” but the restaurant has not provided an official grand opening date.
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Hungarian native brings taste of Transylvania to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A Hungarian native is bringing a taste of Transylvania to the Summit City. Timea Csibi, born and raised in Oradea, Romania, and now a Fort Wayne resident since 2017, is getting ready to open her new bakery, Chimney Cakes Bakery, at 1202 W Main Street.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

York pours in 36 as Mad Ants top Maine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Fort Wayne rolled by a heavy shooting afternoon from Maine to pick up a 133-119 win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday. The Celtics took 52 three pointers (hitting 22), but Fort Wayne was 57.7 percent from deep themselves (15-26) in the win. Gabe York led Fort Wayne with 26 points while Justin […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Record amount of snow falls in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne has broken its snow record for January 25, receiving 6.2 inches Wednesday. The old record of 5.4 inches was set in 1978 during the blizzard. Snow in Fort Wayne has risen to 9.3 inches for January, slightly above average. Thursday morning brought...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

FWFD respond to Thursday evening house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a house fire Thursday evening around 10:28. The fire was in a home on Stinson Drive. Investigators say they found the fire in the kitchen. The four people in the home got out before firefighters arrived. One...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Firefighter hurt battling house fire in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a house fire in southeast Fort Wayne Thursday night. It started just before 10:30, at a home in the 2800 block of Stinson Drive. That’s near the intersection of Hessen Cassel and Tillman roads. When fire...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Crash at Washington, Anthony boulevards slows traffic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash near Indiana Tech had moving slowly near the intersection Monday evening. Authorities responded to a crash at the intersection of Washington and Anthony boulevards. Police have not provided details on how the crash happened, but the crash had all traffic on Anthony...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Architectural firm reveals proposed expansion for Carroll High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — At Monday’s Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) school board meeting, Barton Coe Vilamaa Architects presented a detailed look at proposed additions and renovations to Carroll High School. The proposal, which would cost just over $46 million, would add 27 classrooms and around 85,000...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy