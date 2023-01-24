South Side names Goodwell new head football coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Andre Goodwell is the new head football coach at South Side High School as his hiring was approved by the FWCS school board at Monday night’s meeting.

Goodwell replaces Guy “Tiny” Lee, who stepped down this past fall in the middle of his second season leading the Archers due to health reasons.

South Side was 0-8 last season when Lee stepped away and went 0-2 under co-interim coaches James Macon and Justice Haley to finish with an overall record of 0-10. South Side went 1-8 in Lee’s first season.

Goodwell is well known on the Fort Wayne sports scene and most recently has served as an assistant basketball and football coach at Bishop Luers.

