FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
beavercountyradio.com
Hopewell School Board Approves Curriculum and Covers a Variety of Topics
Strong>(Hopewell, Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Hopewell School Board met on Tuesday night and approved the 2023-2024 course curriculum guides for the junior and senior high schools. In other business Madison Martin was approved to complete her student teaching during the spring semester under the guidance of journalism teacher Nick...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills School District police supervisor Keith Lazaron resigns
Penn Hills School Board accepted the resignation of school police supervisor Keith Lazaron at the Jan. 26 school board meeting. Lazaron was hired in October of 2022 on a five-year contract to run the safety programs at all of the districts schools. The district utilized a $323,000 grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency in order to spearhead the hire.
eyeofthehurricane.news
Getting to Know Mrs. Neff
I had the opportunity to sit down and talk to Mrs. Neff, one of our Sr. High Math teachers here at New Castle. Check out the interview below!. I realized I wanted to teach when my kids were in elementary school. Q-Where did you go to college and what degrees...
Beaver Falls, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Beaver Falls, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Riverside High School - Ellwood City basketball team will have a game with Beaver Falls Area High School on January 26, 2023, 15:30:00.
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa City Council approves pension vesting provision for non-union employees
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 27, 2023 7:20 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) On Wednesday night at the city’s work session Kelly Callen, administrative assistant, James Bologna, code and zoning officer, and Alex Scott , road department superintendent were approved to be part of the 12-year vesting provision for non-union employees. This provision is an estimated increase to the city’s 2023 MMO. Angela Emerson was appointed by council to serve on the city’s planning commission. Council meets in regular session on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
beavercountyradio.com
Commissioners’ Work Session Puts Heavy Focus On Parks & Recreation
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) The snowfall that hit Beaver County didn’t stop the Commissioners from holding their weekly work session, though it was a more hastened meeting than most. Much of the shortened session was focused on the moves of the Parks & Recreation department, who finally received the...
wtae.com
Industry Borough residents concerned with ongoing brown water issues
INDUSTRY, Pa. — Concerns over brown water in Industry, Beaver County, have been an ongoing issue. A group of community members says they are fed up with the lack of action after yet another public meeting with the Industry Borough Municipal Authority Tuesday night. “I wouldn’t put anything into...
beavercountyradio.com
Rhodes Transit School Bus Driver Off the Job After Complaints
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) A bus for the Central Valley School District is off the job die to complaints about the the driver’s driving. A Todd Lane Elementary School mother reported the bus driver several times concerning his driving habits , and she said things just got worse. The mom said they live in Monaca and her daughter called home last week screaming and crying about the bus driver.
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Announces Several Grants & Property Purchases At Packed Council Meeting
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Sometimes “business as usual” can draw an unusually large crowd. The city of Beaver Falls held their second meeting of 2023 at the city building on Tuesday night, doing so in front of a standing-room-only gathering of citizens. Several of the citizens were students from Beaver Falls High School attending for a class project, but the majority of citizens in attendance were there to show improvements in the city–or challenge whether improvement is taking place.
Criminal charges pending after bomb threat at Neshannock High School
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — Criminal charges are pending for a male who allegedly called Lawrence County 911 and said he placed a bomb in Neshannock High School. According to a news release, the call came in at 8:46 p.m. Wednesday night. Police, school security and school officials removed employees...
beavercountyradio.com
Ambridge Promotes Two Police Officers and Hires A Full-time Officer
( Photo Ambridge Police Department Sergeant Michael McQuaide (Left) Sergeant AJ Bialik (Right) and new Full Time Patrol Officer Riley Anderson (Middle) provided by Ambridge Police Department. Story by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News. (Ambridge, Pa.) Ambridge Borough announced the promotion of Police Officers Michael McQuaide and AJ Bialik...
wtae.com
'Project Lifesaver' offered for free to residents in Allegheny County
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — When someone goes missing, every second matters. Local law enforcement say that's especially true when those that go missing have some sort of disability. Right now, in Allegheny County, there is a free program designed to help those with the propensity to wander to stay....
75 customers impacted by water main break in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A water main break in Washington County is impacting 75 customers in the Monongahela area. According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, the break happened at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Main Street and 4th Street. Crews with Pennsylvania American Water are...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Area Elementary Student Threatens to ‘Shoot Everyone on the School Bus’
BUTLER/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Area Elementary Student Threatens to “Shoot Everyone on the School Bus”. Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 23, PSP Butler responded to Dassa McKinney Elementary School on Hooker Road in Concord Township, Butler County, for a report of terroristic threats by a known juvenile.
New Chick-fil-A coming to Mahoning Valley
A new Chick-fil-A is coming to the Valley, according to Boardman zoning officials.
Former Beaver County health care worker sentenced to federal prison for targeting, abusing residents
A former health care worker who targeted disabled residents at a Beaver County residential facility was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison. Zachary Dinell, formerly of Freedom, abused at least 13 residents of McGuire Memorial, a residential medical facility outside New Brighton, according to federal prosecutors. He and another caseworker, Tyler Smith, sometimes recorded themselves abusing residents — punching, kicking and choking them, and rubbing irritants like hand sanitizer and mouthwash in their eyes.
Youngstown Hard Chrome hiring for multiple positions
One of the leaders in the chromium industry is hiring in the Valley.
Mercer County residents can join free property tax program
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hermitage Senior Center on North Buhl Farm Drive you can get assistance filling out the forms.
Ohio Valley restaurant to close its doors
A restaurant in Marshall County will be closing its doors for good after this week but good news for their fans the restaurant will still have a location in Ohio County. Ruttenbucks Bar & Grill Rt.2 South said on their Facebook page that Saturday will be their last day open in Glen Dale. In a […]
WFMJ.com
Police investigating bomb threat at Neshannock High School
Neshannock Police are currently investigating a bomb threat made to Neshannock High School on Wednesday. According to a news release from Neshannock Police, the Lawrence County 911 center received a phone call shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night from a male claiming to have placed a bomb in the school. As...
