(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Sometimes “business as usual” can draw an unusually large crowd. The city of Beaver Falls held their second meeting of 2023 at the city building on Tuesday night, doing so in front of a standing-room-only gathering of citizens. Several of the citizens were students from Beaver Falls High School attending for a class project, but the majority of citizens in attendance were there to show improvements in the city–or challenge whether improvement is taking place.

BEAVER FALLS, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO