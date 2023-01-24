ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

'Give me everything': 6 robberies reported on same Chicago block this month

CHICAGO - At least six people have been robbed at gunpoint during meet ups that were initiated online this January on the same West Side block. The suspects agree to meet someone online who is trying to sell a cellphone. Once the victims arrive, the suspects say "give me everything" and rob the victims at gunpoint, stealing belongings such as cellphones, credit cards and cash before running away, according to a CPD community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 men in custody after multiple convenience store robberies overnight

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two suspects were taken into custody after robberies at three convenience stores on the South Side overnight.The suspects first hit a store near in the 10700 block of South Ewing Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. The armed men took cigarettes and cash. A second robbery was then reported in the 10300 block of South Sawyer just after 2 a.m. Again, the armed men stole cigarettes and cash before fleeing. Then around 2:11 a.m. a.m., police said the men targeted a 7-Eleven in the 2400 block of west 103rd Street. They displayed guns to the clerk and demanded cash. A clerk told CBS 2 he slipped a tracking device in the bag with the money, which helped officers track down the thieves.Police took two men into custody, in the 1000 block of East 80th Street.Also overnight, two armed men robbed a Walgreens in Hyde Park. Police say they walked into the store at 55th and lake park avenue just after two this morning.    They took off with the cash drawer. No one was hurt as they got away.Police have not confirmed if this robbery is connected. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Delivery driver robbed, carjacked in Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A delivery driver was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint in Lakeview early Thursday morning. Just before 2:30 a.m., the driver was delivering food in the 1600 block of West Belmont Avenue, just west of Ashland and Lincoln avenues, when police two men got out of a black sedan and demanded money and his car. The delivery driver complied and was not injured. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gary gives away Ring cameras to residents to combat crime

GARY, Ind. - Some Gary residents are being armed with new technology to keep them safe. On Thursday, Mayor Jerome Prince and the pastor of Flourish Church gave away 50 Ring camera systems. The giveaway was part of a new public safety initiative called "Operation Safe Zone". The cameras will...
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Nicole Marquez: 14-year-old Chicago girl reported missing

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Nicole Marquez was last seen Monday in the 7700 block of South Homan Avenue in the Ashburn neighborhood. Marquez was wearing black pants and possibly a black jacket, police said. She's described as a Hispanic...
CHICAGO, IL
WTHR

Man sentenced for murder at northwest side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Merrillville will serve 55 years for murder in a 2021 deadly shooting at a gas station on the northwest side of Indianapolis. On March 30, 2021, officers were called to a gas station near 71st Street and Georgetown Road about a shooting. Investigators arrested...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Chicago

Man charged with killing teen, wounding another during fake sale of boots

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man is facing murder and attempted murder charges, after police say he shot two teens during a robbery in West Pullman on Sunday as the victims were trying to buy a pair of shoes through a social media marketplace.Tony Mason III is charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, one count of armed robbery, and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.According to a police report, Mason had set up a sale of Adidas "Yeezy" boots to a 17-year-old boy on Sunday afternoon in the 11900 block of South...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Car hits, kills 93-year-old woman crossing street in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 93-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in a hit-and-run in the South Austin neighborhood Thursday.At 12:23 p.m., the woman was crossing the street at the crosswalk in the 300 block of South Laramie Avenue at Gladys Avenue – across from a U.S. Post Office.A Porsche Cayenne then ran a stop sign on Laramie Avenue at Gladys Avenue. The driver of the Porsche tore around a stopped vehicle, crossed into the bicycle lane and through the crosswalk – and struck the woman, police said.The woman was thrown into the air when she was struck,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

East Garfield Park shooting leaves man hospitalized

CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 33-year-old was walking when gunfire broke out around 8:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Adams Street, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the knee and walked into Rush...
CHICAGO, IL
