2 men arrested for string of armed robberies at South Side convenience stores
CHICAGO — Two men are in custody for robbing two convenience stories on the city’s South Side early Friday morning. According to CPD, the men entered a convenience store at the location of 2400 block of West 103rd Street around 2:11 a.m. and announced a robbery. They took an unknown amount of USC and cigarettes […]
fox32chicago.com
'Give me everything': 6 robberies reported on same Chicago block this month
CHICAGO - At least six people have been robbed at gunpoint during meet ups that were initiated online this January on the same West Side block. The suspects agree to meet someone online who is trying to sell a cellphone. Once the victims arrive, the suspects say "give me everything" and rob the victims at gunpoint, stealing belongings such as cellphones, credit cards and cash before running away, according to a CPD community alert.
cwbchicago.com
2 juveniles charged with North Side robbery, carjacking spree “absolutely fed up” alderman says
Chicago police have arrested two juveniles in connection with a string of armed robberies in Rogers Park and West Rogers Park on Wednesday morning, a North Side alderman said today. The teens were arrested around 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the Morgan Park neighborhood. Chicago police recovered two firearms and suspected...
2 men in custody after multiple convenience store robberies overnight
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two suspects were taken into custody after robberies at three convenience stores on the South Side overnight.The suspects first hit a store near in the 10700 block of South Ewing Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. The armed men took cigarettes and cash. A second robbery was then reported in the 10300 block of South Sawyer just after 2 a.m. Again, the armed men stole cigarettes and cash before fleeing. Then around 2:11 a.m. a.m., police said the men targeted a 7-Eleven in the 2400 block of west 103rd Street. They displayed guns to the clerk and demanded cash. A clerk told CBS 2 he slipped a tracking device in the bag with the money, which helped officers track down the thieves.Police took two men into custody, in the 1000 block of East 80th Street.Also overnight, two armed men robbed a Walgreens in Hyde Park. Police say they walked into the store at 55th and lake park avenue just after two this morning. They took off with the cash drawer. No one was hurt as they got away.Police have not confirmed if this robbery is connected.
Designer-shoe transaction turns deadly on South Side, authorities say
An 18-year-old man faces a murder charge in a shooting earlier this week that left a teen dead and another wounded when they met to buy designer shoes offered for sale online.
cwbchicago.com
After shooting a man in River North, he fought attempted murder charges and won. Here’s the remarkable story of how Ken Artis ‘got his life back’
On a warm Saturday night in June 2020, Kenderic Artis shot a man outside a bar in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, an area that was seeing more and more violent crime that officials linked to the local nightlife scene. Chicago police arrested Artis almost immediately. He spent the next...
Father of Highland Park shooting suspect to return to court in February
It was a uneventful day in Waukegan court for Robert Crimo Jr. Crimo faces seven counts of reckless conduct, one for each of the people allegedly killed by his son during the 4th of July Highland Park Parade. Prosecutors say he signed his son's application for a FOID card before the deadly shooting.
Delivery driver robbed, carjacked in Lakeview
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A delivery driver was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint in Lakeview early Thursday morning. Just before 2:30 a.m., the driver was delivering food in the 1600 block of West Belmont Avenue, just west of Ashland and Lincoln avenues, when police two men got out of a black sedan and demanded money and his car. The delivery driver complied and was not injured. No arrests have been made.
cwbchicago.com
Police looking for man who attacked pedestrian with a hammer in the Loop
Chicago police have just released a video of a man who is wanted for allegedly attacking people with a hammer in the Loop last month. CWB Chicago first told you about the attacks after they happened on December 8. Officers were initially dispatched to reports of a man walking around...
fox32chicago.com
Gary gives away Ring cameras to residents to combat crime
GARY, Ind. - Some Gary residents are being armed with new technology to keep them safe. On Thursday, Mayor Jerome Prince and the pastor of Flourish Church gave away 50 Ring camera systems. The giveaway was part of a new public safety initiative called "Operation Safe Zone". The cameras will...
fox32chicago.com
Nicole Marquez: 14-year-old Chicago girl reported missing
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Nicole Marquez was last seen Monday in the 7700 block of South Homan Avenue in the Ashburn neighborhood. Marquez was wearing black pants and possibly a black jacket, police said. She's described as a Hispanic...
Man sentenced for murder at northwest side gas station
INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Merrillville will serve 55 years for murder in a 2021 deadly shooting at a gas station on the northwest side of Indianapolis. On March 30, 2021, officers were called to a gas station near 71st Street and Georgetown Road about a shooting. Investigators arrested...
Listen: Mack Court murder suspect allegedly confessed to ex-girlfriend after shooting
A man accused of shooting five people inside a Mack Court home is alleged to have called his ex-girlfriend admitting to the crime.
State police investigate after suspect dies in encounter with Waukegan cops
Authorities say Waukegan police officers responded to a call about a stolen vehicle in the 3200 block of Grand Avenue in Waukegan. WBBM Newsradio’s Steve Miller reports.
42-year-old man killed in Chatham shooting
A man was found shot to death Wednesday in Chatham on the South Side. About 6:10 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 900 block of East 81st Street and found a man, 42, with a gunshot wound in his back, Chicago police said.
Man charged with killing teen, wounding another during fake sale of boots
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man is facing murder and attempted murder charges, after police say he shot two teens during a robbery in West Pullman on Sunday as the victims were trying to buy a pair of shoes through a social media marketplace.Tony Mason III is charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, one count of armed robbery, and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.According to a police report, Mason had set up a sale of Adidas "Yeezy" boots to a 17-year-old boy on Sunday afternoon in the 11900 block of South...
Chicago police: boy, 6, found safe after thieves crash stolen car in Englewood
Thieves stole a car with a 6-year-old child inside in the Englewood neighborhood Thursday morning, Chicago police said.
Car hits, kills 93-year-old woman crossing street in South Austin
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 93-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in a hit-and-run in the South Austin neighborhood Thursday.At 12:23 p.m., the woman was crossing the street at the crosswalk in the 300 block of South Laramie Avenue at Gladys Avenue – across from a U.S. Post Office.A Porsche Cayenne then ran a stop sign on Laramie Avenue at Gladys Avenue. The driver of the Porsche tore around a stopped vehicle, crossed into the bicycle lane and through the crosswalk – and struck the woman, police said.The woman was thrown into the air when she was struck,...
fox32chicago.com
East Garfield Park shooting leaves man hospitalized
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 33-year-old was walking when gunfire broke out around 8:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Adams Street, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the knee and walked into Rush...
Man’s vehicle stolen from South Side gas station with 6-year-old grandson inside: police
CHICAGO — Police are searching for the offenders who stole a 52-year-old man’s vehicle from a South Side gas station with his 6-year-old grandson still inside. Police said the incident happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday in the 6600 block of South Wentworth in the Englewood neighborhood. The man told WGN he was driving his […]
