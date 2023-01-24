Read full article on original website
Pritzker flips on support of local control over wind farm siting decisions
(The Center Square) – A bill that strips local control from county governments regarding zoning matters on wind and solar energy appears to be close to becoming law. The legislation, which passed in the lame-duck session of the previous Illinois General Assembly, would provide counties with “guardrails” for siting wind farms, and would create a commission that would oversee and approve wind turbines everywhere but Chicago. Supporters say the measure...
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker Makes Endorsements in Chicago City Council Races
While Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has not endorsed a candidate in the Chicago mayoral race, he did offer his support to a group of candidates running for the Chicago City Council. “With early voting beginning today, I am pleased to offer my strong endorsement of these local leaders,” he said...
Joyce Urges People to Test Their Homes for Deadly Gas During Radon Action Month
Joyce Urges People to Test Their Homes for Deadly Gas During Radon Action Month (Kankakee, IL) — January is Radon Action Month and State Senator Patrick Joyce is emphasizing the importance of early detection of radon and encouraging people to test their homes for the harmful gas. Radon is...
Gas prices surging again, Illinois among priciest markets: AAA
CHICAGO - Gas prices are on the rise again due to an uptick in demand, and Illinois is now ranked among the nation's top 10 most expensive markets. AAA reports the national average is up 12 cents since last week, now sitting at $3.42. That's 33 cents more than a month ago and 10 cents more than a year ago.
Traffic Alert for Saturday, January 28th
A funeral procession has been scheduled for Saturday, January 28th to escort firefighter Frank Nunez past the Itasca Fire Station before he is taken to his final resting place. The procession will start near St. Peter's Church and travel down West on Bryn Mawr, South on Walnut, then West on...
With Early Voting Underway, Who is Running For Mayor of Chicago?
With petition challenges wrapped up and early voting now underway at the Loop "supersite", many Chicago voters are beginning to take a deeper look into the nine candidates appearing on the ballot in the upcoming mayoral election. The first round of the 2023 Chicago mayoral election is slated for Feb....
License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law
(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
Office in Downtown Chicago still an upward battle. But how about the suburbs?
Office in Downtown Chicago is still an upward battle, with few signs of it returning to pre-pandemic occupancy any time soon. Though Chicagoland continues to face similar obstacles, there are more glimmers of light, based on the Q4 Chicago Suburbs Real Estate Insight Report by JLL. While Chicagoland ended the...
Work On South Loop’s Futuristic Gateway Towers Will Start This Year As Part Of A $7 Billion Megadevelopment Plan
After quite a while of uncertainty and setbacks, 2023 looks set to see real changes to the makeup of the South Loop and its surroundings. Related Midwest’s 62-acre megadevelopment plan known as ‘The 78’ is underway and will be completed by the end of this year. Work...
Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation
Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city’s 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a nonprofit organization focused on...
Auto group buys former Sears site
According to a recent report a new owner could fill a large vacancy at the Louis Joliet Mall. An article from “The Real Deal,” reports that the Ghaben Auto Group has paid $4.3 million for 16.7 acres that used to be the site of the former Sears store on Mall Loop Drive.
Here's the Latest Timeline, Snowfall Projections as Winter Weather Returns to Chicago
Editor's Note as of Jan. 25: Our updated weather timeline can be found here. Our original story continues below. While most of the attention is being paid to a weather system that could snarl commutes on Wednesday morning in Illinois and Indiana, that’s merely round one of several rounds of snow that could fall in the region through this weekend.
How Much Snow Will We See? Latest Weather Timeline, Snow Totals With More On the Way
While Wednesday's winter weather advisory has come to an end, the snow and dropping temperatures aren't going away anytime soon. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, light, scattered snow showers are in the forecast Thursday and Friday, with a more aggressive system on the way Saturday predicted to bring heavier, widespread snow that's more likely to stick.
Why are so many homeless people seeking shelter at O’Hare and in transit hubs?
If you’ve flown through O’Hare Airport recently, you may have noticed people sleeping in hallways or near the baggage claim. This isn’t uncommon in Chicago when the temperature drops, but the number of unhoused people seeking shelter in these transit hubs has increased over the last several years.
Cause of Kenwood High-Rise Fire Revealed, Chicago Fire Department Says
Officials on Thursday revealed what they believe was behind a deadly multi-floor fire at a high-rise condo building in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood. "The Office of Fire Investigation has concluded the cause of the extra alarm fire on Lakepark is careless use of smoking materials that ignited combustibles in a bedroom," the department tweeted. "The fire is accidental. A smoke detector in the residence was not working at the time of the fire."
Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
Hundreds pack DuPage County Board meeting to criticize, laud sheriff over assault weapons ban
The meeting comes after the sheriff said he won't enforce the ban on assault weapons.
New survey shows how many Chicago voters want to leave city due to crime increase
CHICAGO - It's no secret that some residents are fed up with Chicago crime, and now a new survey commissioned by AARP shows just how many people are ready to pick up and leave. Eighty-eight percent of voters who are 50 and older said they have considered leaving the city...
Lansing history: The Ford Hangar and Henry Ford’s lasting impact on Lansing
LANSING, Ill. (January 25, 2023) – The building is 96 years old, but it looks much as it did in 1927. You’ve probably driven past it many times without noticing it. But the Ford Hangar deserves attention. Ford Motor Company founder Henry Ford commissioned three hangars in the...
Longtime Chicago Catering Business Near Midway Airport Catches Fire Overnight
Emergency crews are on the scene after a catering business caught fire late Thursday near Midway International Airport, authorities can confirm. According to Chicago Fire officials, a still and box alarm fire was reported at 11:35 p.m. Thursday in the 6300 block of South Central Avenue. Crews worked overnight and into early Friday morning, officials say.
