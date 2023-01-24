ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins Park, IL

The Center Square

Pritzker flips on support of local control over wind farm siting decisions

(The Center Square) – A bill that strips local control from county governments regarding zoning matters on wind and solar energy appears to be close to becoming law. The legislation, which passed in the lame-duck session of the previous Illinois General Assembly, would provide counties with “guardrails” for siting wind farms, and would create a commission that would oversee and approve wind turbines everywhere but Chicago. Supporters say the measure...
ILLINOIS STATE
itasca.com

Traffic Alert for Saturday, January 28th

A funeral procession has been scheduled for Saturday, January 28th to escort firefighter Frank Nunez past the Itasca Fire Station before he is taken to his final resting place. The procession will start near St. Peter's Church and travel down West on Bryn Mawr, South on Walnut, then West on...
ITASCA, IL
wjol.com

License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law

(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
WILL COUNTY, IL
rejournals.com

Office in Downtown Chicago still an upward battle. But how about the suburbs?

Office in Downtown Chicago is still an upward battle, with few signs of it returning to pre-pandemic occupancy any time soon. Though Chicagoland continues to face similar obstacles, there are more glimmers of light, based on the Q4 Chicago Suburbs Real Estate Insight Report by JLL. While Chicagoland ended the...
CHICAGO, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation

Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city’s 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a nonprofit organization focused on...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Auto group buys former Sears site

According to a recent report a new owner could fill a large vacancy at the Louis Joliet Mall. An article from “The Real Deal,” reports that the Ghaben Auto Group has paid $4.3 million for 16.7 acres that used to be the site of the former Sears store on Mall Loop Drive.
JOLIET, IL
NBC Chicago

Here's the Latest Timeline, Snowfall Projections as Winter Weather Returns to Chicago

Editor's Note as of Jan. 25: Our updated weather timeline can be found here. Our original story continues below. While most of the attention is being paid to a weather system that could snarl commutes on Wednesday morning in Illinois and Indiana, that’s merely round one of several rounds of snow that could fall in the region through this weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

How Much Snow Will We See? Latest Weather Timeline, Snow Totals With More On the Way

While Wednesday's winter weather advisory has come to an end, the snow and dropping temperatures aren't going away anytime soon. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, light, scattered snow showers are in the forecast Thursday and Friday, with a more aggressive system on the way Saturday predicted to bring heavier, widespread snow that's more likely to stick.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Cause of Kenwood High-Rise Fire Revealed, Chicago Fire Department Says

Officials on Thursday revealed what they believe was behind a deadly multi-floor fire at a high-rise condo building in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood. "The Office of Fire Investigation has concluded the cause of the extra alarm fire on Lakepark is careless use of smoking materials that ignited combustibles in a bedroom," the department tweeted. "The fire is accidental. A smoke detector in the residence was not working at the time of the fire."
CHICAGO, IL
