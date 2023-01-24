Read full article on original website
Three Sons Murdered In One Week: The Unspeakable Loss Of Bryan, Bradley, And BrandonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Amazing Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
7 Best Historic Sites In New OrleansMadocNew Orleans, LA
Actor and comedian, Adam Devine to reign as King Bacchus LIVTina HowellHouma, LA
New Orleans takes the top spot on Tripadvisor's list of "Best Food Destinations"Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
'We will rebuild' | Metairie's Ground Pat'i a total loss after 2-alarm fire
NEW ORLEANS — A favorite burger spot in Metairie will rebuild, according to the owner’s husband, after it caught fire Monday night. Jefferson Parish firefighters responded to Ground Pat'i Grille and Bar around 7 p.m. "Everything pretty much collapsed in here. They have to tear down the whole...
uptownmessenger.com
Death in burning ‘man cave’ shed ruled a homicide
Firefighters made a tragic discovery on Jan. 15 while extinguishing a one-alarm fire in the Leonidas neighborhood: Larry Williams, 64, was found dead inside a burning shed. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office made another discovery during Williams’ autopsy: The cause of death was not smoke inhalation. Williams had been shot to death.
NOLA.com
Suspect in Old Metairie chase that ended in crash at preschool had toddlers in tow: JPSO
A suspect who allegedly led authorities on a chase that ended when he crashed outside an Old Metairie preschool Thursday morning did so with three children inside his stolen vehicle, including two toddlers, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. No one was injured, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's...
Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at local favorite Ground Pat’i in Metairie
NEW ORLEANS — The Ground Pat'i Restaurant on David Drive in Metairie caught fire Monday evening. The two-alarm fire broke out at about 7:05 p.m. and was under control by 9:15 p.m. according to reports. No one was hurt in the fire. According to Jefferson Parish spokesperson Gretchen Hirt,...
fox8live.com
Jefferson Parish deputies search for armed suspects after opening fire near Metairie apartments
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching for two armed suspects they shot at near an apartment complex in Metairie late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning (Jan. 26). A JPSO spokesman said Thursday at 1:15 a.m. that the two suspects remained at large, after...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish Fire Department investigating fire at Ground Pat'i restaurant
Jefferson Parish Fire Department is investigating a 2-alarm fire at a restaurant in Metairie. According to the fire department, Ground Pat'i on David Drive caught fire on Monday evening. It is currently unknown the cause of the fire. Stay tuned with WDSU for any more updates.
NOLA.com
Car chase in Old Metairie ends in crash near preschool and 1 arrest, JPSO says
A car chase in Old Metairie ended with a crash near a preschool and one arrest Thursday morning, Jefferson Parish authorities said. It was the second time in less than 12 hours that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reported that deputies had chased people in stolen vehicles from New Orleans. A chase Wednesday night near Cleary Avenue involved a deputy firing his gun at the armed occupants of a stolen vehicle.
NOPD: Persons of interest wanted for questioning in shooting investigation
The NOPD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two subjects wanted as persons of interest in connection to shooting incident Sunday (Jan. 8).
One dead, one wounded in two separate shootings minutes apart
The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of two separate shootings that left one dead and one wounded Wednesday.
NOLA.com
An average year for homicides in New Orleans' largest suburbs included some shocking crimes
Despite several headline grabbing killings last year, including the slaying of a priest and church worker in Covington, 2022 turned out to be a pretty average year for murders in New Orleans' two largest suburbs, according to recently released law enforcement statistics. In all, 55 people were slain in Jefferson...
NOLA.com
Former superintendent: NOPD needs to bring back proactive policing
According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, 2022 ended with more murders than any year since 1996, with more than 700 incidents (which does not count actual victims) of shootings and a 39% increase in reported armed robberies. Put another way, 2022, compared to 2019, shows gains of 131% in homicide, 88% in shootings, 156% in carjacking and 20% in armed robbery calls to the New Orleans Police Department.
WDSU
LDWF: 2 men cited for littering in Orleans Parish
NEW ORLEANS — Two Slidell men were cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on separate occasions for allegedly littering in Orleans Parish. Officials said Patrick M. Pfalzgraf, 30, was cited on Jan 13, and Romg R. Stewart, 26, was cited on Jan. 15. Both men were accused of gross littering.
NOLA.com
New Orleans interstate shootings in 2023: Map, info from police about gunfire on I-10
At least two people have been injured in interstate shootings in New Orleans so far this year, according to information from police. No fatal shootings have been reported. Attacks on the highway make up a relatively small percentage of total shootings in the city, but during the past several years, they've become increasingly common.
NOLA.com
Ground Pat'i in Metairie a 'total loss' after overnight fire; cause still undetermined
Local and state fire investigators were inspecting the remains of the Ground Pat'i Grille and Bar after a fire destroyed the Metairie restaurant Monday night. The cause of the two-alarm blaze has not yet been determined, Third District Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brad Migliore said Tuesday morning. Firefighters spent six...
Stolen truck suspect leads JPSO on chase, leaves woman, kids in vehicle
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies say a driver fleeing in a stolen vehicle led them on a chase into Old Metairie this morning. The chase ended when the driver crashed the vehicle on Hesper Ave. near Metairie Rd.
Gentilly store manager threatened by mask-wearing gunman
he NOPD is asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred at a business in the Gentilly Terrace area Tuesday (Jan. 24).
WDSU
WDSU Investigates: Wrecked cars 'wrecking' the daily operations at KIPP Central City Primary
NEW ORLEANS — Wrecked cars have been 'wrecking' the daily operations at KIPP Central City Primary. after someone keeps dumping the vehicles in the school's pick-up and drop-off lanes. "Well, be here in the morning to do arrival and we will see three wrecked cars that are in our...
NOLA.com
Man killed in Lower Garden District ID'd by coroner, along with 3 other recent murder victims
The Orleans Parish coroner has identified the man killed at the edge of the Lower Garden District and other three other recent murder victims. Andre Richard was fatally shot last week at Erato and Constance streets, authorities said. He was 39. A homeless man named Adonta Hardy, 29, is accused...
fox8live.com
Residents of the Esplanade Apartments voice frustrations after days of no electricity
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Esplanade at City Park Apartment complex is a towering presence, but tenants say lately living there is trying their patience. Since Saturday (Jan. 21), they say they have had partial or total power outages. Joyce Gregory lives in the multi-floor building. “It’s just tough, it’s...
NOLA.com
Man shot while being robbed in French Quarter, New Orleans police say
A 55-year-old man was shot early Friday while being robbed in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said. An unidentified person with a gun approached the man around 2:15 a.m. in the 600 block of St. Louis Street (map), according to preliminary information from authorities. The robber shot the man in the leg, took his cell phone and fled, police said.
