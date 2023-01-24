Read full article on original website
Child Okay After Thieves Steal Car, Crash Into Fence in Englewood
A 6-year-old boy was uninjured after a group of men stole a running vehicle in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood Thursday morning before crashing it into a fence just blocks from the scene of the theft. According to Chicago police, a man left a Toyota Camry running in the 6600 block...
Lawsuit From Naperville Gun Shop Owner Aims to Prevent Enforcement of Assault Weapons Ban
A lawsuit by a local gun shop owner in Naperville is asking a judge to prevent the state, Chief of Police, and the city of Naperville from enforcing a stricter gun ordinance and the new assault weapons ban. Robert Bevis owns a family-owned business Law Weapons and Supply in Naperville.
93-Year-Old Woman Struck, Killed by Porsche in South Austin Hit-and-Run
An elderly woman was killed Thursday afternoon when a vehicle struck her in a South Austin crosswalk, Chicago police say. According to authorities, the incident occurred in the 300 block of South Laramie Avenue at approximately 12:23 p.m. A woman, 93, was crossing the street in a crosswalk when she...
Rockford Police Say Suspect at-Large After Stealing Funeral Home Van, Dumping Body
Rockford police have identified a suspect accused of stealing a van from a funeral home and dumping a body in the city of Chicago over the weekend. According to authorities, the van, which belonged to Collins & Stone Funeral Home, was stolen from the business on Saturday afternoon. Police say...
Longtime Chicago Catering Business Near Midway Airport Catches Fire Overnight
Emergency crews are on the scene after a catering business caught fire late Thursday near Midway International Airport, authorities can confirm. According to Chicago Fire officials, a still and box alarm fire was reported at 11:35 p.m. Thursday in the 6300 block of South Central Avenue. Crews worked overnight and into early Friday morning, officials say.
Victims of Kenwood High-Rise Fire Left Stunned After Blaze Tears Through Building
The shock of it all is still there for many residents of a high-rise apartment building in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood after a fire tore through the structure on Wednesday. That’s especially true for those who were actually in the building when it caught fire and saw the smoke and flames, or for those with loved ones still missing.
‘My Heart is Torn Apart.' Man Struggles With South Shore Attack That Devastated Family
Omar Burgos worried about his transgender daughter after moving to Florida more than a decade ago and leaving the 20-year-old and her two siblings behind in Chicago. Monday evening, he learned that Unique Banks and her mother, Alexsandra Olmo, had been gunned down in their South Shore apartment in an attack that left three other people badly wounded.
Cause of Kenwood High-Rise Fire Revealed, Chicago Fire Department Says
Officials on Thursday revealed what they believe was behind a deadly multi-floor fire at a high-rise condo building in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood. "The Office of Fire Investigation has concluded the cause of the extra alarm fire on Lakepark is careless use of smoking materials that ignited combustibles in a bedroom," the department tweeted. "The fire is accidental. A smoke detector in the residence was not working at the time of the fire."
Lightfoot Reportedly in Favor of Banning Natural Gas Stoves in New Construction
After federal officials cited studies linking the use of natural-gas stoves with childhood asthma, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office is reportedly helping draft an ordinance to ban the appliances in new construction in the city. According to multiple reports, including from the Chicago Tribune and Crain’s Chicago Business, Lightfoot...
With Early Voting Underway, Who is Running For Mayor of Chicago?
With petition challenges wrapped up and early voting now underway at the Loop "supersite", many Chicago voters are beginning to take a deeper look into the nine candidates appearing on the ballot in the upcoming mayoral election. The first round of the 2023 Chicago mayoral election is slated for Feb....
Surveillance Footage Released in Hit-and-Run Death of 93-Year-Old Woman
Police have released new surveillance images of a vehicle wanted in connection to the hit-and-run death of a 93-year-old woman on Thursday evening. A community alert was issued Thursday evening for a 2008 silver Porsche Cayenne with license plate number CZ60617. Police said the driver fled after striking the victim in the 300 block of S. Laramie Avenue.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker Makes Endorsements in Chicago City Council Races
While Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has not endorsed a candidate in the Chicago mayoral race, he did offer his support to a group of candidates running for the Chicago City Council. “With early voting beginning today, I am pleased to offer my strong endorsement of these local leaders,” he said...
‘It's Been Really Touching.' West Loop Neighbors Rally Around Mother and Daughter Carjacked At Dog Park
A frightening incident for a woman and her young daughter has led to an outpouring of support from neighbors. Lindsey Muslin and her daughter were carjacked at a popular dog park in Chicago’s West Loop in early January. But after it happened, neighbors stepped up to show how much good is in their community.
1 Dead, Several Injured as Blaze Spreads to Multiple Floors of Chicago High-Rise
At least one person was killed and eight other people were injured in an extra-alarm fire in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood on the South Side Wednesday morning, according to authorities. The blaze broke out at approximately 10 a.m. in the upper levels of a high-rise apartment building at 4850 South Lake...
Lightfoot Aide Warned by CPS Over Student Recruitment Emails Before Campaign Defended Effort
A senior Chicago Public Schools official had notified Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign that soliciting student volunteers through their teachers was not permitted hours before the campaign publicly defended its recruitment effort as a “common practice,” email records show. Lightfoot, who has since apologized and admitted the...
Firefighters Battle Extra-Alarm Fire on Multiple Floors of Chicago High-Rise
Update: Our most current story is located here. Our original story continues below. Firefighters were battling an extra-alarm blaze on multiple floors of a Chicago high-rise Wednesday morning that left at least one person seriously injured, authorities said. The fire sparked around 10 a.m. in the upper level of a...
García Hits Airwaves, Vallas and Green Attack Lightfoot on Ethics in Chicago Mayoral Race
With five weeks to go until Election Day, the Chicago mayoral race is continuing to heat up, with one of the frontrunners hitting the airwaves with ads for the first time and several others ratcheting up their criticisms of Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García released his first television...
Jussie Smollett's Lawyers Ask For More Time to File Brief To Appeal His Conviction
For the fifth time, Jussie Smollett’s attorneys are asking for more time to file a brief with the state appellate court that is reviewing the former actor’s conviction last year for faking a hate crime. Smollett’s attorneys had previously said their arguments in the actor’s appeal would be...
How Much Snow Will We See? Latest Weather Timeline, Snow Totals With More On the Way
While Wednesday's winter weather advisory has come to an end, the snow and dropping temperatures aren't going away anytime soon. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, light, scattered snow showers are in the forecast Thursday and Friday, with a more aggressive system on the way Saturday predicted to bring heavier, widespread snow that's more likely to stick.
Here's When Snowfall Could be Most Intense in Chicago Area Wednesday
Wintry weather hasn’t really been an issue in the Chicago area in recent weeks, but snowfall Wednesday morning could heavily impact the morning commute, and could provide the first substantial accumulations of snow most places have seen since Christmas. A winter weather advisory now covers all of northern Illinois...
