Pembroke Township, IL

NBC Chicago

93-Year-Old Woman Struck, Killed by Porsche in South Austin Hit-and-Run

An elderly woman was killed Thursday afternoon when a vehicle struck her in a South Austin crosswalk, Chicago police say. According to authorities, the incident occurred in the 300 block of South Laramie Avenue at approximately 12:23 p.m. A woman, 93, was crossing the street in a crosswalk when she...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Cause of Kenwood High-Rise Fire Revealed, Chicago Fire Department Says

Officials on Thursday revealed what they believe was behind a deadly multi-floor fire at a high-rise condo building in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood. "The Office of Fire Investigation has concluded the cause of the extra alarm fire on Lakepark is careless use of smoking materials that ignited combustibles in a bedroom," the department tweeted. "The fire is accidental. A smoke detector in the residence was not working at the time of the fire."
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Surveillance Footage Released in Hit-and-Run Death of 93-Year-Old Woman

Police have released new surveillance images of a vehicle wanted in connection to the hit-and-run death of a 93-year-old woman on Thursday evening. A community alert was issued Thursday evening for a 2008 silver Porsche Cayenne with license plate number CZ60617. Police said the driver fled after striking the victim in the 300 block of S. Laramie Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

How Much Snow Will We See? Latest Weather Timeline, Snow Totals With More On the Way

While Wednesday's winter weather advisory has come to an end, the snow and dropping temperatures aren't going away anytime soon. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, light, scattered snow showers are in the forecast Thursday and Friday, with a more aggressive system on the way Saturday predicted to bring heavier, widespread snow that's more likely to stick.
CHICAGO, IL
