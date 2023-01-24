Read full article on original website
Tesla plans $3.6 billion Nevada expansion to make Semi truck, battery cells
(Reuters) -Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it would invest more than $3.6 billion to expand its Nevada Gigafactory complex with two new factories, one to mass produce its long-delayed Semi electric truck and the other to make its new 4680 battery cell. The cell plant would be able to make...
Bitcoin (BTC) is Goldman Sachs’ Best-Performing Asset of 2023, BTC Maintains Momentum
© Reuters Bitcoin (BTC) is Goldman Sachs’ Best-Performing Asset of 2023, BTC Maintains Momentum. As Bitcoin (BTC) continues its steep incline, recovering from the losses of 2022, the banking giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has ranked BTC as the best-performing asset in the world this year. Bitcoin (BTC) is...
Aptos Token Rise In Price But Reach Highly Negative Funding Rate
Aptos Token Rise In Price But Reach Highly Negative Funding Rate. Coinglass’ data proves APT U-based contracts hit very high negative funding rates on crypto exchanges including Binance, Bybit, and OKX. APT’s price rose 22% in 24 hours, trading at $15.81 currently. The surge in APT’s value is...
Gold Nears Major Resistance, Prepares for a Plunge
Between 2020 and now, quite a lot happened, quite a lot of money was printed, and we saw a war in Europe. Yet gold failed to rally to new highs. It’s trading very close to its 2011 high, which tells you something about the strength of this market. It’s almost absent.
Intel tumbles in premarket; Hasbro, Chevron also down
Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Friday, 27th January. Please refresh for updates. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock slumped 9.8% after the chipmaker reported a wider-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter as demand from the electronics sector weakened sharply. PC shipments, a core segment for Intel, are expected to be weak again this year and Intel expects another drop in sales and a further loss in the current quarter.
Snap’s Stock Investors Risk More Pain on Advertising Woes
(Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) shares are trading near their cheapest valuation on record, but a myriad of headwinds has investors doubtful over the prospect of a sustainable recovery ahead. The Snapchat parent reports fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, and the results will serve as the season’s first major indication of...
Here Are Top 10 Cryptos by Github Development Activity
Here Are Top 10 Cryptos by Github Development Activity. Santiment, a market intelligence platform has released the list of top 10 cryptocurrencies by Github development activity. Top on the list is Polkadot (DOT), followed by Kusama (KSM). Cardano (ADA) is third on the list with 337 development activities over the...
Bitcoin, ETH, Cardano, Avalanche Down After Strong 2023 Beginning
© Reuters Bitcoin, ETH, Cardano, Avalanche Down After Strong 2023 Beginning. Bitcoin anticipates its first back-to-back daily dip in 2023. BTC declined 2.5%, trading at $22,380. Other cryptocurrencies including Ether, Cardano, and Avalanche were also in red. Following a disappointing earnings projection from technological heavyweight Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) that dampened...
Dozen hedge funds eye bonanza as Rogers-Shaw deal nears close
TORONTO/LONDON (Reuters) - As one of Canada's most bitterly contested acquisitions nears the finish line, a dozen hedge funds including Citadel and Millennium Management are heaving a sigh of relief and sitting on profit of more than C$216 million ($162 million) on paper after a nearly two-year roller coaster ride.
Bitcoin Analyst Suspects an Ongoing Manipulation in Price
© Reuters Bitcoin Analyst Suspects an Ongoing Manipulation in Price. Bitcoin analyst compares current market situation with pre-Terra crash period. Trader_J says Bitcoin market is being pumped using BUSD stablecoin. The analyst describes the situation to be scary, as prices may drop sharply. Acclaimed Bitcoin analyst Trader_J on Twitter...
Bitcoin Battles Critical Resistance, Ethereum at a Crossroads
Bitcoin has been continuously rejected at the $23,000 level. Ethereum has become more volatile since the second half of January, reflecting a price squeeze. Bitcoin could correct in the short term while Ethereum remains at a crossroads. Bitcoin (BTC) Struggles to Break Above $23,000. Over the past week, Bitcoin's attacks...
China's luxury shoppers free to travel, but many buy locally
SANYA, China (Reuters) - China's scrapping of travel curbs this month is expected to revive demand in the global luxury retail market, but many consumers see more reasons to do their high-end shopping locally on the tax-free island of Hainan. On Wednesday, thousands of travellers in Hainan's Sanya city packed...
AT&T adds more wireless subscribers than expected; shares rise
(Reuters) -AT&T Inc's better-than-expected quarterly subscriber additions overshadowed a $25 billion non-cash charge related to the impact of higher interest rates on its businesses and triggered a 6% rise in its shares. The carrier has used discounts and trade-in offers to lure customers in the highly competitive telecoms market, as...
Exclusive-Renault, Nissan aim to announce deal on reshaped alliance on Feb 6 -sources
TOKYO/PARIS (Reuters) -French car maker Renault (EPA:RENA) and its Japanese partner Nissan (OTC:NSANY) Motor aim to formally unveil a deal to reshape their alliance in London on Feb. 6, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday. Leaders of the two companies met via video link for an...
Electric vehicles throw palladium's mega-rally into reverse
LONDON (Reuters) - An era of breathtaking palladium rallies is likely to be ending, analysts said, as rising supply and stagnant demand erode prices of the metal used to neutralise vehicle exhaust emissions. Palladium, once the cheapest major precious metal, rocketed from less than $500 an ounce in 2016 to...
SAP to cut 3,000 jobs, explore Qualtrics stake sale
BERLIN/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -SAP said on Thursday it planned to cut 3,000 jobs, or 2.5% of its global workforce, and explore the sale of its remaining stake in Qualtrics, as the Germany software company looks to cut costs and focus on its cloud business. SAP is the latest tech company to...
All Eyes on Tesla as Earnings Season Kicks Into High Gear
Investors' attention will be primarily focused on tech earnings for the next couple of weeks. Of course, Tesla's is one of them, with the company due to report today after the U.S. session. If earnings beat forecasts and the company gives positive guidance, the EV giant should easily retrieve the...
