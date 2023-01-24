ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

WTOV 9

Village administrator situation in Wintersville resolved

Wintersville Village Council conducted a special meeting Thursday night to address an issue with the termination of the former administrator. Walt Ziemba was removed from the position earlier this month by a 3-2 vote. But per Ohio Revised Code, four of the six members had to vote yay for this move to be official.
WINTERSVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

HUD officially presents Steubenville with key grant funds

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The City of Steubenville and the Jefferson Metropolitan Housing Authority have officially been awarded a half million dollars that goes along with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2022 Choice Neighborhood Planning Grant. The funds will go toward working on a plan that...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Important Steubenville thoroughfare target of resurfacing project

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council discussed Tuesday ways to make the city more accessible by repaving and repairing some highly used roads and sidewalks across the city. City Engineer Mike Dolak talked about improvements needed to Johnson Road. That road was discussed at length as it leads to...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Edible Mountain Coalition details upcoming plans

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Edible Mountain Coalition held a community session and panel Wednesday evening to show and discuss what those within the organization have been planning to bring to East Wheeling in the near future. The coalition aims to not only bring more parks and recreation areas to...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Plans for historical Barnesville building coming into focus

BARNESVILLE, Ohio — The Barnesville Board of Architectural Review met Tuesday to discuss future plans for a building in its historic district. "It’s a historical district,” Luke Johnson, with the review board, explained. “We're trying to keep the small-town atmosphere. We have a wonderful small town and we're trying to make sure it stays in those guidelines.”
BARNESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Downtown construction a challenge for Wheeling business

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One look around town and it’s clear that Wheeling has a lot on its plate in 2023. Its long public projects list is expected to draw new businesses when it’s finished. But some that are already here are finding the construction to be an everyday hassle. From new bridges, to new […]
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Brooke County judicial annex on track for spring completion

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Some more progress in the new Brooke County judicial annex project. The Brooke County Commissioners discussed new technology, furniture, and more for the new facility at Tuesday’s meeting. Commissioner A.J. Thomas said this is a tremendous need for the county and, while they ran...
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Property work above some Mingo Junction homes has residents fearing the worst

MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio — Logan Avenue and surrounding areas in Mingo Junction have fallen victim to natural occurrences like landslides in the past. One property owner's possible action could increase the chance of those things happening even more. That's why residents of Logan Avenue came to village council on Tuesday evening to voice their concerns.
MINGO JUNCTION, OH
WTOV 9

Pros, cons of Justice's proposed tax cuts discussed

WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim justice will visit Wheeling on Friday. But his plans for tax cuts were discussed Thursday evening. The Ohio County Family Resource Network and the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy hosted a community forum discussing Justice's tax plans and how they would impact families and children.
WHEELING, WV
WFMJ.com

AT&T sues East Liverpool over damaged equipment

The City of East Liverpool is being sued by a phone company for damage done to it’s underground equipment. Ohio Bell Telephone Company, doing business as AT&T, filed the suit in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court seeking $35,000 to recover the cost of repairing underground equipment allegedly damaged by a city excavator on January 27, 2021 at West 9th and Dresden Ave.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
WTOV 9

Former Ohio County Sheriff Thomas Burgoyne passes away

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Former Ohio County Sheriff Thomas Burgoyne has died. The sheriff’s office recognized the news on its Facebook page on Thursday morning. Burgoyne served the citizens of as police chief of Ohio County from 2000-2008. In all, he spent 39 years fighting crime and drugs...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
FireRescue1

W.Va. chief charged with falsifying accounts for FD fundraiser proceeds

WELLSBURG, W.Va. — The Wellsburg Fire Department chief has been charged with falsifying accounts established for proceeds from fundraisers for the volunteer company, the Intelligencer reported earlier this month. West Virginia State Police said Scott Kins, 44, told them he had been responsible for more than 20 drawings and...
WELLSBURG, WV

