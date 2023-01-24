Read full article on original website
Village administrator situation in Wintersville resolved
Wintersville Village Council conducted a special meeting Thursday night to address an issue with the termination of the former administrator. Walt Ziemba was removed from the position earlier this month by a 3-2 vote. But per Ohio Revised Code, four of the six members had to vote yay for this move to be official.
HUD officially presents Steubenville with key grant funds
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The City of Steubenville and the Jefferson Metropolitan Housing Authority have officially been awarded a half million dollars that goes along with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2022 Choice Neighborhood Planning Grant. The funds will go toward working on a plan that...
Important Steubenville thoroughfare target of resurfacing project
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council discussed Tuesday ways to make the city more accessible by repaving and repairing some highly used roads and sidewalks across the city. City Engineer Mike Dolak talked about improvements needed to Johnson Road. That road was discussed at length as it leads to...
Edible Mountain Coalition details upcoming plans
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Edible Mountain Coalition held a community session and panel Wednesday evening to show and discuss what those within the organization have been planning to bring to East Wheeling in the near future. The coalition aims to not only bring more parks and recreation areas to...
Plans for historical Barnesville building coming into focus
BARNESVILLE, Ohio — The Barnesville Board of Architectural Review met Tuesday to discuss future plans for a building in its historic district. "It’s a historical district,” Luke Johnson, with the review board, explained. “We're trying to keep the small-town atmosphere. We have a wonderful small town and we're trying to make sure it stays in those guidelines.”
Downtown construction a challenge for Wheeling business
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One look around town and it’s clear that Wheeling has a lot on its plate in 2023. Its long public projects list is expected to draw new businesses when it’s finished. But some that are already here are finding the construction to be an everyday hassle. From new bridges, to new […]
Brooke County judicial annex on track for spring completion
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Some more progress in the new Brooke County judicial annex project. The Brooke County Commissioners discussed new technology, furniture, and more for the new facility at Tuesday’s meeting. Commissioner A.J. Thomas said this is a tremendous need for the county and, while they ran...
Property work above some Mingo Junction homes has residents fearing the worst
MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio — Logan Avenue and surrounding areas in Mingo Junction have fallen victim to natural occurrences like landslides in the past. One property owner's possible action could increase the chance of those things happening even more. That's why residents of Logan Avenue came to village council on Tuesday evening to voice their concerns.
Pros, cons of Justice's proposed tax cuts discussed
WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim justice will visit Wheeling on Friday. But his plans for tax cuts were discussed Thursday evening. The Ohio County Family Resource Network and the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy hosted a community forum discussing Justice's tax plans and how they would impact families and children.
Muskingum Watershed Conservancy recognized for excellence in policy management
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District announced it has been recognized for excellence in policy management and training in 2022 by Lexipol, a national leader in provider of policy, training, and wellness support for first responders and public servants. The Lexipol Connect program tracked MWCD law...
AT&T sues East Liverpool over damaged equipment
The City of East Liverpool is being sued by a phone company for damage done to it’s underground equipment. Ohio Bell Telephone Company, doing business as AT&T, filed the suit in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court seeking $35,000 to recover the cost of repairing underground equipment allegedly damaged by a city excavator on January 27, 2021 at West 9th and Dresden Ave.
Former Ohio County Sheriff Thomas Burgoyne passes away
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Former Ohio County Sheriff Thomas Burgoyne has died. The sheriff’s office recognized the news on its Facebook page on Thursday morning. Burgoyne served the citizens of as police chief of Ohio County from 2000-2008. In all, he spent 39 years fighting crime and drugs...
75 customers impacted by water main break in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A water main break in Washington County is impacting 75 customers in the Monongahela area. According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, the break happened at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Main Street and 4th Street. Crews with Pennsylvania American Water are...
Columbiana County property owners to see higher tax bills
Property owners in Columbiana County may have "sticker shock" when they open their latest tax bill because it'll probably be a lot higher than normal.
Gov. Justice plans income tax plan town halls in Parkersburg, Beckley area and Wheeling
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to cut the personal income tax passing the House of Delegates and sitting in the Senate, where it faces a chillier reception, the governor is taking his show on the road to promote the measure’s merits.
Greenway Trail in Lisbon extending to East Liverpool
An update on the Greenway Trail. Work will begin next month to extend the trail from Lisbon to East Liverpool.
Inspectors say Ohio Dollar General workers exposed to hazards, fire danger
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ohio (WTRF) — Federal safety inspectors from OSHA found that Dollar General exposed its workers in Ohio to multiple hazards, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. OSHA inspectors found violations at a West Lafayette, Ohio, Dollar General location. OSHA began a complaint inspection on Aug. 31, 2022, at the West Lafayette store […]
Lisbon council warns residents to register chickens
Lisbon council members are requesting for residents to register their chickens.
Officials hoping rec center in Martins Ferry will offer antidote for cabin fever
Be — While it's cold outside and there's not much to do, in Martins Ferry, the Martins Ferry Veterans Memorial Recreation Center is setting up a bunch of new activities and programs for all ages. Mayor John Davies said he's made it a goal to create more community involvement.
W.Va. chief charged with falsifying accounts for FD fundraiser proceeds
WELLSBURG, W.Va. — The Wellsburg Fire Department chief has been charged with falsifying accounts established for proceeds from fundraisers for the volunteer company, the Intelligencer reported earlier this month. West Virginia State Police said Scott Kins, 44, told them he had been responsible for more than 20 drawings and...
