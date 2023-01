KENT, Ohio – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team (10-10, 4-3 MAC) will play the top-seeded Kent State Golden Flashes (16-4, 6-1 MAC) on Friday evening. The game will tip-off at 9 p.m. on ESPNU. Josh Whetzel will be on the radio call. You can listen to the game on 1520 AM (Buffalo)/1280 AM (Rochester) or online with the Varsity App.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO