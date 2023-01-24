Read full article on original website
MyStateline.com
Rockford man arrested for burglarizing a home
Rockford Police have arrested Ryan Olsen, 44, on burglary charges after he allegedly broke into a home in the 2100 block of S. 4th Street around midnight Thursday morning.
MyStateline.com
2 cars destroyed as Rockford garage burns down
A 4-car garage went up in flames early Thursday morning, destroying two cars and burning another. Luckily, no one was hurt.
MyStateline.com
IDOT spending $1.5M to resurface South Alpine Road this spring
The Illinois Department of Transportation will spend $1.5 million to resurface South Alpine Road in Rockford.
WIFR
Deputies to patrol Temporary Hard Rock Casino for at least another year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office agrees to keep up its patrol efforts at the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford for at least another year. This comes on the heels of a shooting in the parking lot last May that ended with one person dead. Since...
MyStateline.com
Police: Peoria man arrested for setting fire to Planned Parenthood
Peoria Police said that they have arrested a man who allegedly set fire to a Planned Parenthood facility.
MyStateline.com
Growing the Rockford aviation workforce
A 2.6 million dollar grant to help bolster the Rockford aviation workforce. Helping create and maintain jobs.
Man charged in theft of Rockford funeral van, body
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Deon Howard, 23, the suspect in the theft of a funeral home van that still had a body inside. According to police, Howard stole the van from outside the Collins & Stone Funeral Home, 128 S. 5th Street, on Saturday. The […]
MyStateline.com
Pritzker visits Rockford to announce major local investments
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker made two stops in Rockford on Thursday to announce funding for major projects in the city.
MyStateline.com
Fire spreads to multiple floors of Chicago high-rise, 1 dead, 8 injured
Firefighters battled a blaze that spread to multiple floors of a Chicago high-rise building on Wednesday.
MyStateline.com
Need office space? This new Rockford business has you covered
Downtown Rockford has a new option for those looking for some office space.
MyStateline.com
Rockford schools looking to hire more male teachers
Rockford Public Schools want to get more diverse inside its classrooms, and it wants to add more men to its roster of educators.
MyStateline.com
Pecatonica runs away from Byron
Pecatonica defeated Byron 75-49 Wednesday night in a non-conference boys basketball game.
MyStateline.com
Rock County K9 sniffs out $260K worth of cocaine in traffic stop
A Rock County Sheriff's K9 is being credited with helping to seize $260,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop.
MyStateline.com
Coroner ID's body stolen from Rockford funeral home
The Winnebago County Corner has identified Curtis Brown, 47, as the man whose body was inside a van stolen from a Rockford funeral home on Saturday.
MyStateline.com
Illinois residents can get help with shockingly high energy bills
The current cold weather means that Illinois residents are paying a lot more to heat their homes this winter, but there is help out there.
MyStateline.com
Rockford non-profit receives grant to help area children
A local non-profit that works with youth has landed a grant that will help it expand its facilities.
Family reacts after relative’s body stolen from Rockford funeral home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Curtis Brown’s family members are now working to bring his body back to Mississippi. Cindy Howard, Brown’s mother, said she is upset that she did not know that his body had been stolen from a Rockford funeral home until days later. Now, the family said the situation is only adding to […]
Rockford man found not guilty of killing woman in 2020 robbery
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A jury has found Dory Love, 41, not guilty in the 2020 murder of Tammy Gonzalez, who was killed in a 2020 robbery. He was found not guilty of four counts of first-degree murder on January 19th, 2023. Love’s trial lasted two days, and the jury returned a verdict after deliberating […]
Director of Rockford funeral home where body was stolen is on probation
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The director of a funeral home, from where a body was stolen on Saturday, is currently on probation for unprofessional conduct and “failure to account for personal property.” Brandy Collins, director of Collins & Stone Funeral Home, was put on probation in March 2021 and fined $10,000. She was also accused […]
MyStateline.com
Chaney's free throws lift Auburn past East
Rakim Chaney made two free throws with four seconds to play lifting Auburn to a 54-53 win at Rockford East Wednesday night.
