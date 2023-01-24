ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oberlin, OH

19-year-old arrested after string of vehicle thefts in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — A man has been taken into custody in Elyria following a string of vehicle thefts that occurred over the last 72 hours. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Elyria Police Department officials...
ELYRIA, OH
Police: Arrested Elyria 19-year-old identified as car theft suspect

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police identified a 19-year-old that was arrested early Thursday morning as a suspect in multiple car thefts in the last week. Police arrested Tahjay Ali Howard-Ayers at Riverside Homes at around 4:56 a.m. on Jan. 26, according to a department press release. Elyria detectives found...
ELYRIA, OH
21-year-old fatally shot at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man died Tuesday night following a shooting at Quincy Gas Station, according to Cleveland police. Around 9:10 p.m., police responded to the 3900 block of Community College Avenue, where the gas station is located, for shots fired. When officers arrived, Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority...
CLEVELAND, OH
$10,000 reward offered for suspects of Akron mail carrier robbery

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two suspects of armed robbery, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS). A release from the USPIS said that the suspects robbed a letter carrier at gunpoint...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland police: Do you recognize this B&E, theft suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of a theft and breaking and entering. According to police, around 3:35 a.m. on Jan. 15, the suspect broke into West Park Auto Care on W. 117th Street and stole a dealer license plate.
CLEVELAND, OH
Sandusky standoff of ends in suspect’s death, house in flames

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a standoff with police Tuesday, according to police records. According to Sandusky Police, Jerry Webb, Jr., 43, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. After Webb shot himself, officers pulled him away from the burning house. Fire crews put out the fire...
SANDUSKY, OH
Homicide Victim in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A homicide investigation in Akron. A 32-year-old man was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in a driveway on Haynes Street Tuesday evening. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Akron police say their preliminary investigation shows one or more people opened fire...
AKRON, OH
Uber driver carjacked in Shaker Heights

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An Uber driver was carjacked at gunpoint around 9:30 Wednesday morning in the area of Shaker Blvd. and Lee Road by a passenger inside her car. According to Shaker Heights police, the 38-year-old female Uber driver had picked up the male passenger in the area of Eddy Road in Cleveland.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland man faces charges for shooting at Lakewood bar

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Cleveland man is now charged with a shooting at a Lakewood bar over the weekend. Lakewood Police Captain Frank Eschweiler said Christopher Stokes shot the victim at Corky’s Place in the 13000 block of Detroit Ave. around 12:50 a.m. Jan. 22. The victim...
LAKEWOOD, OH

