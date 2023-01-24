CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -While looking happy in her booking photo, Sammy Senyak may not like to hear she is one of this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted. Senyak is wanted on charges of domestic violence and felony assault for headbutting the victim in November of 2022, and also threatening them with a knife and frying pan.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO