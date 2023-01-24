Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenOlmsted Falls, OH
Recently-Sold 56-Year-Old Shopping Mall Now Receiving Proposals For Redevelopment With Expected Loss of Existing StoresJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
Looking for Indian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
56-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Finds Buyer For Redevelopment; The End of Retail Shops Reportedly LikelyJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
Related
19-year-old arrested after string of vehicle thefts in Elyria
ELYRIA, Ohio — A man has been taken into custody in Elyria following a string of vehicle thefts that occurred over the last 72 hours. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Elyria Police Department officials...
cleveland19.com
Mayfield Heights, 2 suspicious men going door-to-door advised no solicitation in Gate Mills
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Mayfield Heights and Gates Mills investigated several complaints of two suspicious men knocking on doors in neighborhoods. The latest incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 25 on Ashcroft Drive in Mayfield Heights. A resident called the police after seeing the two men...
cleveland19.com
Several Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies working together to catch dealership theft suspects
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - At least four luxury car dealerships in Northeast Ohio have been targeted by thieves in the last two months. 19 News has learned law enforcement agencies across our area are working together to try to track down the ring of thieves. On Thursday 19 News obtained...
cleveland19.com
Police: Arrested Elyria 19-year-old identified as car theft suspect
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police identified a 19-year-old that was arrested early Thursday morning as a suspect in multiple car thefts in the last week. Police arrested Tahjay Ali Howard-Ayers at Riverside Homes at around 4:56 a.m. on Jan. 26, according to a department press release. Elyria detectives found...
cleveland19.com
21-year-old fatally shot at Cleveland gas station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man died Tuesday night following a shooting at Quincy Gas Station, according to Cleveland police. Around 9:10 p.m., police responded to the 3900 block of Community College Avenue, where the gas station is located, for shots fired. When officers arrived, Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority...
cleveland19.com
34-year-old man fatally shot in driveway in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to Cleveland EMS. The man was later identified at Hersie L. Wesson of Euclid, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. 19 News was on scene as police arrived.
cleveland19.com
$10,000 reward offered for suspects of Akron mail carrier robbery
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two suspects of armed robbery, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS). A release from the USPIS said that the suspects robbed a letter carrier at gunpoint...
cleveland19.com
Man steals 20+ pairs of Old Navy jeans at Steelyard Commons, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you recognize this alleged jean thief?. Cleveland Police confirmed this suspect walked into the Old Navy at Steelyard Commons, grabbed over 20 pairs of jeans, and walked out without paying. The theft happened on Jan. 19, according to police. Take a close look at the...
cleveland19.com
Alleged drug trafficker arrested in Lorain with $35,000 worth of suspected cocaine, police say
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspected drug trafficker is off the streets after the Lorain Police Narcotics Unit and U.S. Marshals conducted an arrest warrant, LPD confirmed,. Lorain Police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Charles Brooks of Lorain. His arrest led to a search warrant being executed at a Lorain...
Video: Woman dragged by car while trying to stop thief at gas station
One man is behind bars after Cleveland police say he tried to steal a car with the owner clinging to the driver's side door.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: Do you recognize this B&E, theft suspect?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of a theft and breaking and entering. According to police, around 3:35 a.m. on Jan. 15, the suspect broke into West Park Auto Care on W. 117th Street and stole a dealer license plate.
cleveland19.com
‘Happy’ headbutting suspect wanted for domestic violence on this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -While looking happy in her booking photo, Sammy Senyak may not like to hear she is one of this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted. Senyak is wanted on charges of domestic violence and felony assault for headbutting the victim in November of 2022, and also threatening them with a knife and frying pan.
13abc.com
Sandusky standoff of ends in suspect’s death, house in flames
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a standoff with police Tuesday, according to police records. According to Sandusky Police, Jerry Webb, Jr., 43, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. After Webb shot himself, officers pulled him away from the burning house. Fire crews put out the fire...
cleveland19.com
Man who killed passenger while leading East Cleveland police on chase gets sentenced
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who led East Cleveland police on a chase that ended ended in a crash which killed his passenger, was sentenced Thursday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas to 12 years in prison. Ryan Clemmons was also convicted on three additional drug possession and...
Car travels on Warrensville Center Road with missing and flat tires: University Heights Police Blotter
At 4:55 a.m. Jan. 18, an officer saw a car traveling south on Warrensville Center Road with a flat front passenger tire and a rear passenger wheel missing a tire. The driver, a Euclid man, 36, was found to be intoxicated. Police charged the man with OVI, driving with a suspended license and operating an unsafe vehicle.
whbc.com
Homicide Victim in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A homicide investigation in Akron. A 32-year-old man was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in a driveway on Haynes Street Tuesday evening. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Akron police say their preliminary investigation shows one or more people opened fire...
583 police calls to same Springfield Township hotel lead to nuisance complaint
Trustees in Springfield Township consider a hotel on Arlington Road to be an "unsafe nuisance" and Summit County prosecutors have taken unusual steps to try to shut it down.
WATCH | Body camera video shows Cleveland police officer shooting suspect outside nightclub
CLEVELAND — Body camera video has been released by the Cleveland Division of Police showing a sergeant shooting a suspect outside a nightclub on the city's west side last weekend. According to police, the incident began with two men involved in an altercation inside of Belinda's Night Club on...
cleveland19.com
Uber driver carjacked in Shaker Heights
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An Uber driver was carjacked at gunpoint around 9:30 Wednesday morning in the area of Shaker Blvd. and Lee Road by a passenger inside her car. According to Shaker Heights police, the 38-year-old female Uber driver had picked up the male passenger in the area of Eddy Road in Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man faces charges for shooting at Lakewood bar
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Cleveland man is now charged with a shooting at a Lakewood bar over the weekend. Lakewood Police Captain Frank Eschweiler said Christopher Stokes shot the victim at Corky’s Place in the 13000 block of Detroit Ave. around 12:50 a.m. Jan. 22. The victim...
Comments / 3