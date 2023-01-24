It’s ironic that one of the main attributes the digital asset industry has used to promote itself is its trustless nature. In a trustless system, decentralization and technology are supposed to do away with the need for third-party intermediaries between people and their money. Yet, paradoxically, the industry needs all the trust it can get if it’s ever to recover from the cascade of disasters that have driven it perilously close to the edge in recent months.

