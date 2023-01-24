Read full article on original website
Related
forkast.news
Binance says it erroneously mixed customer funds with collateral for Binance-issued tokens
Binance Holdings Ltd., the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, acknowledged it mistakenly stored customer funds in the same wallet holding collateral for its Binance-pegged tokens, known as B-Tokens, according to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday. Fast facts. Binance said it has begun the process of transferring the assets to their...
The Federal Reserve Likes to Keep Inflation at 2%. But Will We Ever Get Back There?
The answer? Possibly…but not anytime soon.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin up, Ether down; MATIC tops gains among top 10 cryptos
Bitcoin was up and Ether was down during Asian trading hours on Friday as most of the top coins fell slightly. Polygon’s MATIC saw the biggest gains among the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Fast facts. Bitcoin gained by 0.08% to US$23,003 in the 24 hours to...
forkast.news
Weekly Market Wrap: Bitcoin rebounds above $23,000. Can it maintain momentum?
Bitcoin this week broke through the US$23,000 price ceiling for the first time since Aug. 2022. Can the benchmark cryptocurrency maintain its momentum? Industry commentators share their views with Forkast on what the market is telling investors and the signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve on interest rates.
forkast.news
Bankrupt BlockFi’s financials show US$1.2 bln exposure to FTX, Alameda: report
Bankrupt cryptocurrency lender BlockFi reportedly had over US$1.2 billion of assets tied to cryptocurrency exchange FTX.com and its sister trading firm Alameda Research, according to recent financial documents that BlockFi’s lawyers released by mistake on Tuesday, CNBC reported. Fast facts. The recently uploaded documents from BlockFi’s bankruptcy case reportedly...
US inflation and consumer spending cooled in December
The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge eased further in December, and consumer spending fell — the latest evidence that the Fed's series of interest rate hikes are slowing the economy.
forkast.news
Japan’s financial regulator aims to lift ban on foreign stablecoins by June this year
Japan plans to introduce regulations by June this year that will allow domestic investors to trade certain stablecoins issued overseas, Cointelegraph reported, citing the country’s regulator, the Financial Services Agency (FSA). Fast facts. Once the new regulations are in place, the FSA will examine stablecoins for compliance, including having...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether prices rise as crypto market stages rebound; Solana biggest gainer among top 10
Bitcoin and Ether rebounded in Thursday morning trading in Asia amid broad gains in the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies after a bout of profit-taking and mixed economic indicators sent prices lower on Wednesday. Solana, Polygon and Cardano led gains among the top 10 by market capitalization. U.S. equities were mixed overnight. Tesla beat earnings forecasts but the poor outlook from Microsoft on Wednesday and an interest rate hike expected next week kept a lid on trading.
forkast.news
Will Genesis meet its maker amid creditors closing in?
It’s ironic that one of the main attributes the digital asset industry has used to promote itself is its trustless nature. In a trustless system, decentralization and technology are supposed to do away with the need for third-party intermediaries between people and their money. Yet, paradoxically, the industry needs all the trust it can get if it’s ever to recover from the cascade of disasters that have driven it perilously close to the edge in recent months.
forkast.news
EU looks to place limit on banks holding crypto
European Union lawmakers have voted in favor of a draft bill that imposes “prohibitive” capital requirements on banks holding crypto assets, citing the need for stricter regulations as evidenced by the chaos in the industry over the past few months. Fast facts. The bill mirrors a policy proposed...
Boot Barn Stock Rises as It Reports Third Quarter Sales Gains, Decreasing Freight Costs
Shares for Boot Barn Holdings were up 17.55% at market close on Thursday to $87.42 after the western apparel and footwear retailer reported sales gains in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and noted declining freight costs. In the quarter, the Irvine, Calif.-based company reported net sales of $514.6 million, an increase of 5.9% over the same time last year. Net income was down however, coming in at $52.8 million in the quarter compared to $69.2 million in the prior year. These numbers match the company’s preliminary report ahead of this month’s ICR Conference. On the company’s earnings call on Wednesday afternoon,...
TechCrunch
Chemical giant Denka dives into VC with $100M fund managed by Pegasus Tech Ventures
Denka, a 107-year-old firm, is the sole limited partner of the newly established corporate venture capital fund and in line with its 2030 mission, is interested in investing in startups that address pressing global issues, including sustainability and population growth. Pegasus Tech Ventures currently manages more than 30 strategic funds,...
TechCrunch
Komprise raises $37M to help companies index, manage and transform data
Much of the aforementioned data is unstructured, meaning it’s not organized in a predefined way (unliked, say, a database of names and addresses). That’s problematic, because storing unstructured data tends to be on the difficult side — it’s often locked away in various storage systems, edge data centers and clouds, impeding both visibility and control.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether dip as investors take profits; earnings reports, economic data rattle equities
Bitcoin and Ether fell in Wednesday morning trading in Asia, along with the other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies as investors seemed to be taking profits after the strong gains since the start of the year. Polkadot saw the largest loss. U.S. equities had a mixed Tuesday amid lower earnings guidance from Microsoft and release of the U.S. purchasing managers index or PMI. The index measures business trends and came in at 46.6. While this beat expectations, a number under 50 indicates a contracting economy.
CoinDesk
Aave Community Voting to Deploy Version 3 on Ethereum
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Decentralized non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol Aave is voting to execute its third iteration, or v3, on the Ethereum blockchain, a critical moment for the decentralized finance (DeFi) community hoping to benefit from v3’s focus on risk management and capital efficiency.
forkast.news
Coinbase fined US$3.6 mln by Dutch central bank
The Dutch central bank (DNB) has fined U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase €3.3 million (US$3.6 million) for failing to obtain the required registration before offering their services in the Netherlands. Fast facts. The DNB said that Coinbase was not compliant with local rules from Nov. 15, 2020. The exchange successfully...
forkast.news
Bankrupt BlockFi asks court to approve bonuses to keep staff
New Jersey-based cryptocurrency lender BlockFi has requested the court to approve bonus paychecks for its staff so the company can keep its talent throughout its bankruptcy proceedings, according to court documents filed on Monday. “Despite an incredibly turbulent time in the digital asset industry, the opportunities for participants elsewhere have...
Travelers Europe Names Peter McConnell Chief Financial Officer
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Travelers Europe today announced that Peter McConnell has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Mike Gent. McConnell will report to Matthew Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Travelers Europe, and oversee the financial management of Travelers’ European operations. He will also assume a position on the UK subsidiary’s Board of Directors, subject to regulatory approval. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005741/en/ Peter McConnell has joined Travelers Europe as Chief Financial Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
forkast.news
More bad news for South Korea’s Bithumb exchange with “Kimchi coin” manipulation allegations
South Korean prosecutors raided the Bithumb cryptocurrency exchange on Thursday on allegations of price manipulation and fraudulent transactions in local tokens, including GoMoney2 and Pixel Coin, according to local media reports. Bithumb executives were separately charged earlier this week with alleged embezzlement and stock price manipulation. Fast facts. The search...
Complex Manufacturers Not Confident Suppliers Can Support Sustainability Goals, Survey Finds
OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- Assent Inc. (Assent), a leader in supply chain sustainability management, recently surveyed global complex manufacturers on ESG efforts across the supply chain. The study found that 76% of manufacturers are at the planning or foundational stages of supply chain ESG maturity and 69% plan to increase their supply chain ESG and sustainability investments in 2023. The results of the survey are included in The State of ESG in Manufacturing study, which was created in partnership with Endeavor Business Media. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005504/en/ The State of ESG in Manufacturing (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0