A lot of excitement is happening on social media for Alabama fans. Nothing has been confirmed, but it appears that signs are pointing closer to the possibility of Jeremy Pruitt returning to the Crimson Tide as its defensive coordinator. He has been the most popular name among the fans to come to Tuscaloosa and get the defense back to playing elite football. Marvin Constant, an Alabama alum, created a case as to why Alabama needs to have Pruitt back running the defense. Constant led the Tide’s 1999 defense to a Southeastern Conference Championship victory over Florida.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO