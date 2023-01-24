ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama LB explains why Jeremy Pruitt should be the Crimson Tide’s DC

A lot of excitement is happening on social media for Alabama fans. Nothing has been confirmed, but it appears that signs are pointing closer to the possibility of Jeremy Pruitt returning to the Crimson Tide as its defensive coordinator. He has been the most popular name among the fans to come to Tuscaloosa and get the defense back to playing elite football. Marvin Constant, an Alabama alum, created a case as to why Alabama needs to have Pruitt back running the defense. Constant led the Tide’s 1999 defense to a Southeastern Conference Championship victory over Florida.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Florida 2024 DB Xavier Lucas knows Alabama develops the ‘best’

Xavier Lucas earned an offer from Alabama football Tuesday, pushing his offer total to 24. Lucas now holds 28 offers after picking up offers from Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Purdue and Oregon State over the last few days. He attends Dillard High School in Florida, and he is a member of the 2024 recruiting class.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football makes top school list for 4-Star twins Jacob & Jerod Smith

Jacob and Jerod Smith both released the same top ten Wednesday. The twin duo attend Loomis Chaffee High School in Windsor, Connecticut, which is the same school Alabama’s 2023 offensive lineman signee, Olaus Alinen, attended. Both prospects garner a four-star rating on most recruiting sites. Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama DB Jordan Battle opts to not play in the 2023 Senior Bowl

Former Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle will no longer be suiting up in the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. The news was first reported by Creg Stephenson of AL.com on Wednesday. Battle originally accepted the invitation to play in the annual senior game back in December but instead will focus...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football making hard push for 4-Star DL Jeremiah Beaman

College football programs across the nation are beating down the door to recruit Birmingham, Alabama product, Jeremiah Beaman. Beaman is rated as a four-star recruit on most recruiting sites, and he is one of the most sought-after 2024 defensive linemen in the country. He attends Parker High School. The 2024 recruit currently holds more than 20 D1 offers, including offers from Alabama, Clemson and Georgia.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More

One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

OD deaths, Tide OC, record gar: Down in Alabama

Overdose deaths have became so frequent in Jefferson County that the coroner’s office there is adding them to its daily report alongside homicides and traffic fatalities. As expected, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s time at Alabama has ended. A man caught what turned out to be a state...
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Hanna Steel Announces $20 Million Expansion in Tuscaloosa, Creating New 14 Jobs

The Alabama-based Hanna Steel Corporation will invest $20 million to expand its operations in Tuscaloosa, which will also create 14 new local jobs. The Tuscaloosa County Economic Development Authority announced the expansion after a meeting of its board Thursday, saying that Hanna Steel will add 9,000 square feet to its existing facility in the Tuscaloosa County Airport Industrial Park for the project.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
HOOVER, AL
WHNT News 19

Strange Radar Blob Moves Across Alabama

Those of us that pay close attention to the radar, may have noticed something out of the ordinary on the radar Tuesday in Alabama. An area of what appeared to be rain or thunderstorms developed south of Demoplis and moved north across the state. However, what appeared to be rain on the radar, may not […]
ALABAMA STATE

