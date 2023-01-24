Read full article on original website
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Florida football: Gators extend offer to elite Alabama commit
Florida football is hard at work as they continue to put together their 2024 recruiting class. Lately, Napier has been extending offers to players committed elsewhere in the SEC in an attempt to poach them from their current school and send a message to the country. His latest offer went...
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama LB explains why Jeremy Pruitt should be the Crimson Tide’s DC
A lot of excitement is happening on social media for Alabama fans. Nothing has been confirmed, but it appears that signs are pointing closer to the possibility of Jeremy Pruitt returning to the Crimson Tide as its defensive coordinator. He has been the most popular name among the fans to come to Tuscaloosa and get the defense back to playing elite football. Marvin Constant, an Alabama alum, created a case as to why Alabama needs to have Pruitt back running the defense. Constant led the Tide’s 1999 defense to a Southeastern Conference Championship victory over Florida.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama DC rumors: Former Crimson Tide assistant on campus, 'very much in play' for job, per report
Alabama’s open defensive coordinator position has to be one of the biggest storylines in the country. The top coach in the game is looking to reinforce his defense. And a popular name for the position is an old friend. Fans and former players have thrown their support behind former Bama assistant Jeremy Pruitt.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama LB has fans believing he can bring fear back to Crimson Tide defense
Alabama fans have been waiting for a few years to see a linebacker put the fear factor back in the Crimson Tide’s defense. Some of the best players at the position that won national championships in the Nick Saban era were in-state products. Rolando McClain, C.J. Mosley, Nico Johnson,...
tdalabamamag.com
Florida 2024 DB Xavier Lucas knows Alabama develops the ‘best’
Xavier Lucas earned an offer from Alabama football Tuesday, pushing his offer total to 24. Lucas now holds 28 offers after picking up offers from Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Purdue and Oregon State over the last few days. He attends Dillard High School in Florida, and he is a member of the 2024 recruiting class.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football makes top school list for 4-Star twins Jacob & Jerod Smith
Jacob and Jerod Smith both released the same top ten Wednesday. The twin duo attend Loomis Chaffee High School in Windsor, Connecticut, which is the same school Alabama’s 2023 offensive lineman signee, Olaus Alinen, attended. Both prospects garner a four-star rating on most recruiting sites. Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky,...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama DB Jordan Battle opts to not play in the 2023 Senior Bowl
Former Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle will no longer be suiting up in the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. The news was first reported by Creg Stephenson of AL.com on Wednesday. Battle originally accepted the invitation to play in the annual senior game back in December but instead will focus...
Alabama Basketball: SEC standings shakeup and Big 12 Saturday
For Alabama Basketball and nine other SEC teams, the regular season is nearly split in half with Saturday’s SEC vs. Big 12 challenge. Going into the final year of the event, the Big 12 leads with a 48-41 record. The SEC has won the last two years. There are...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football making hard push for 4-Star DL Jeremiah Beaman
College football programs across the nation are beating down the door to recruit Birmingham, Alabama product, Jeremiah Beaman. Beaman is rated as a four-star recruit on most recruiting sites, and he is one of the most sought-after 2024 defensive linemen in the country. He attends Parker High School. The 2024 recruit currently holds more than 20 D1 offers, including offers from Alabama, Clemson and Georgia.
wvtm13.com
Former Crimson Tide football players gather at funeral of their teammate Ahmaad Galloway
They didn't want to hold a reunion there. How in the world did this group of Alabama football heroes wind up gathering in Millington, Tennessee?. Life goes by fast when you play football. One year, it's 2000 — the crowd is cheering and you are smiling. The next time you blink, it's 2023 — there is silence and you are crying.
Alabama Athletics Agrees to Landmark Learfield Deal With NIL Center
According to a press release from the University of Alabama Athletics department, the program has agreed to a revolutionary deal with LEARFIELD to help connect student-athletes with the fans. LEARFIELD and the University of Alabama have agreed to a new 15-year partnership which features a first-of-its-kind NIL hub called The...
tdalabamamag.com
Hueytown lengthy defender Kameron Kynard gets recruitment rolling with Marshall offer
Kameron Kynard saw his recruitment get rolling with an offer from Marshall on Jan. 18, and it was a glimpse of what is to come for the lengthy defensive back. Kynard is a product of Hueytown High School in Alabama, and he is a member of the 2024 recruiting class. Marshall is his only offer at the moment, but it will not be for long.
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star Long Beach Poly LB Dylan Williams ‘super excited’ to earn Alabama offer
Alabama football’s wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins extended an offer to Dylan Williams Monday while out recruiting in California. Williams attends Long Beach Poly High School in California, and he is currently a junior. He holds more than 25 D1 offers and garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites.
Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More
One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
New Oak Mountain head football coach sought out job from southern California
Oak Mountain’s new head football coach will be traveling about 2,000 miles to get started building the program in his image. The Shelby County Board of Education approved the hiring of Shane McComb, 34, at its regular meeting Thursday evening. McComb comes to the school from Palm Desert High School in southern California.
OD deaths, Tide OC, record gar: Down in Alabama
Overdose deaths have became so frequent in Jefferson County that the coroner’s office there is adding them to its daily report alongside homicides and traffic fatalities. As expected, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s time at Alabama has ended. A man caught what turned out to be a state...
New Cajun-Style Restaurant Coming To The Tuscaloosa Strip
If there's one thing people in Tuscaloosa love, it's food. Even better, is new restaurants in the city. Back in August of 2022, the Tuscaloosa Thread first reported a few new restaurants coming to Tuscaloosa. One of which were We Dat's Chicken and Shrimp was said to be eyeing a...
Hanna Steel Announces $20 Million Expansion in Tuscaloosa, Creating New 14 Jobs
The Alabama-based Hanna Steel Corporation will invest $20 million to expand its operations in Tuscaloosa, which will also create 14 new local jobs. The Tuscaloosa County Economic Development Authority announced the expansion after a meeting of its board Thursday, saying that Hanna Steel will add 9,000 square feet to its existing facility in the Tuscaloosa County Airport Industrial Park for the project.
Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
Strange Radar Blob Moves Across Alabama
Those of us that pay close attention to the radar, may have noticed something out of the ordinary on the radar Tuesday in Alabama. An area of what appeared to be rain or thunderstorms developed south of Demoplis and moved north across the state. However, what appeared to be rain on the radar, may not […]
