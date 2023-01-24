A Manhattan elected official is demanding the NBA and NHL sanction Madison Square Garden CEO James Dolan over his “outrageous use of facial recognition technology” to ban people he does not like from events. “I recognize that facial recognition software can aid in securing large venues, but Mr. Dolan has abused this technology to fuel his personal vendettas – not make games safer,” state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal wrote in a Jan. 27 letter to the commissioners of the NBA and NHL. “I implore both of your organizations to use your power and discipline MSG and Mr. Dolan for these alarming abuses...

