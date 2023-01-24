ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

knock-la.com

Culver City Set to Ban Being Unhoused

Culver City Council — which has a newly elected conservative majority, buttressed by Mayor Albert Vera and Councilmembers Gorӓn Eriksson and Dan O’Brien — declared a State of Emergency on homelessness earlier this month, which earned the support of LA Mayor Karen Bass. Last night, the...
CULVER CITY, CA
knock-la.com

The Biggest Gains for Renters Since the Establishment of Rent Control?

After significant push and pull, City Council on Friday ultimately voted unanimously to pass three groundbreaking permanent tenant protections. One raises the minimum evictable amount of unpaid rent from $1 to “fair market rate.” Another requires that landlords who significantly increase the rent pay relocation fees to tenants who are displaced by the increase. The third, “universal just cause,” extends just-cause protections (the requirement for landlords to have a good reason to evict tenants) to include market-rate units — extending the protections beyond rent-controlled units, which are already covered by just-cause eviction standards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

Sportfishing Pier to be taken down

The Redondo Beach Sportfishing Pier is set to be demolished. City council representatives Jan. 17 approved a transfer of $1,163,000 in the Tidelands fund for the project, to go out for an emergency permit from the Coastal Commission. Wave action from the recent storms further damaged the 1960s-era structure, leading...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Glendale Takes Reins in Rancho Neighborhood

First published in the Jan. 21 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale City Council held the first of its “Council in Your Neighborhood” meetings, in the Rancho Equestrian Neighborhood Wednesday, discussing matters of importance to the historic horse-friendly area that stretches from Glendale to Burbank along Riverside Drive and the Los Angeles River.
GLENDALE, CA
signalscv.com

Supervisors approve $45 million in relief for small property owners

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Tuesday by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45-million countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the board’s deliberation on extending protections to prevent more homelessness in L.A. County, Barger addressed the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

USPS hiring thousands across Los Angeles and Orange counties

Those looking for a new job can join the United States Postal Office during a massive job fair across Los Angeles and Orange counties this Thursday. The USPS is looking to hire 2,400 new employees in the organization’s first-ever statewide hiring fair. The fair takes place on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
WEHOville.com

THURSDAY JAN. 26: Help count the homeless in West Hollywood

The county is looking for 50 volunteers to help with the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count on Thursday, Jan. 26, in the West Hollywood area. The yearly count conducted by the Los Angeles Housing Services Authority collects data that is an “essential component in understanding the scope and nature of homelessness in Los Angeles County” and informs where tax dollars are spent.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
KTLA.com

LAC+USC seeks help identifying patient

Hospital managers at LAC+USC Medical Center are asking for the public to help them identify a male patient. The man, who has been hospitalized for 12 days with undisclosed health issues, is 49 years old, 5’4” in height, weighs 196 lbs., has brown eyes and black, thinning hair, LAC+USC said in a statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Popular Health-Conscious Restaurant Closes Downtown Santa Monica Location

A popular health-conscious restaurant has shut down its Downtown Santa Monica location. Flower Child restaurant in Santa Monica at 1332 2nd Street has closed after 7 years as reported by Toddrickallen.com. The restaurant closed officially, according to the Yelp page, about three weeks ago. The restaurant’s website states its mission...
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

LA County flood-control dams at risk of overflowing after recent storms

The many dams that prevent flooding in Los Angeles are at risk of overflowing after recent storms unleashed record rainfall totals over the San Gabriel Valley Foothills."I live very close to the mountain so in the last month we got a lot of rain," said Arcadia resident Jin Yang. "I'm kind of worried."Sitting just above Yang's home, on the rolling hillsides of the San Gabriel Mountains, is the 96-year-old Santa Anita Dam. In the past two weeks, the recent rainfall has flooded the near-century old damn with a mixture of mud and debris that goes about eight feet deep. However, the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

