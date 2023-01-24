Read full article on original website
L.A. County Supervisors Call On State To Investigate Natural Gas Price Spike
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to ask the State of California to launch an investigation into natural gas utility bill spikes that have been reported over the last month. Natural gas prices are up nearly 300% since January 2022, prompting the motion to call on state authorities, introduced by Fifth District ...
citywatchla.com
Recalling Kevin De Leon - Turns Out There’s A Nasty Surprise In The Fine Print
THE EASTSIDER - I was all excited at the prospect of recalling Kevin De Leon in CD 14 ASAP, until Hans Johnson of the EAPD (East Area Progressive Democrats) clued me in to a requirement I never heard of. In the fine print of course. Logic says that if enough...
L.A. Council votes to add more tenant protections to South L.A. zoning plan
The City Council voted to add more tenant protections Wednesday to the South Los Angeles Community Plan Implementation Overlay Ordinance, which covers several blocks near USC.
knock-la.com
Culver City Set to Ban Being Unhoused
Culver City Council — which has a newly elected conservative majority, buttressed by Mayor Albert Vera and Councilmembers Gorӓn Eriksson and Dan O’Brien — declared a State of Emergency on homelessness earlier this month, which earned the support of LA Mayor Karen Bass. Last night, the...
Homeless population up 18% in 3 of LA's high-priority areas -- Hollywood, Venice, Skid Row: Report
The homeless population in three of Los Angeles' high-priority neighborhoods has increased by an average of 18%, according to a yearlong count conducted by the RAND Corporation.
knock-la.com
The Biggest Gains for Renters Since the Establishment of Rent Control?
After significant push and pull, City Council on Friday ultimately voted unanimously to pass three groundbreaking permanent tenant protections. One raises the minimum evictable amount of unpaid rent from $1 to “fair market rate.” Another requires that landlords who significantly increase the rent pay relocation fees to tenants who are displaced by the increase. The third, “universal just cause,” extends just-cause protections (the requirement for landlords to have a good reason to evict tenants) to include market-rate units — extending the protections beyond rent-controlled units, which are already covered by just-cause eviction standards.
LA bus driver shortage results in around 10,000 canceled routes a month
A shortage of bus drivers in Los Angeles resulted in around 10,000 canceled DASH routes a month over the last two years, or an average of 15% of scheduled trips, a Department of Transportation representative told the City Council’s Transportation Committee Wednesday. It’s part of a nationwide trend in...
easyreadernews.com
Sportfishing Pier to be taken down
The Redondo Beach Sportfishing Pier is set to be demolished. City council representatives Jan. 17 approved a transfer of $1,163,000 in the Tidelands fund for the project, to go out for an emergency permit from the Coastal Commission. Wave action from the recent storms further damaged the 1960s-era structure, leading...
signalscv.com
County requests state leaders investigate natural gas price increase
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Tuesday requesting state leaders to investigate the spike in the cost of natural gas that residents experienced this month, and the county will also mobilize its departments to offer relief. The motion authored by 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger and...
outlooknewspapers.com
Glendale Takes Reins in Rancho Neighborhood
First published in the Jan. 21 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale City Council held the first of its “Council in Your Neighborhood” meetings, in the Rancho Equestrian Neighborhood Wednesday, discussing matters of importance to the historic horse-friendly area that stretches from Glendale to Burbank along Riverside Drive and the Los Angeles River.
signalscv.com
Supervisors approve $45 million in relief for small property owners
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Tuesday by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45-million countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the board’s deliberation on extending protections to prevent more homelessness in L.A. County, Barger addressed the...
foxla.com
USPS hiring thousands across California: Here are the job fairs in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Looking for a job and live in the Los Angeles area?. The United States Postal Service (USPS) is looking to hire 2,400 new employees statewide during job fairs being held Thursday at 77 post offices across the state. There will be 11 job fairs happening from 10...
USPS hiring thousands across Los Angeles and Orange counties
Those looking for a new job can join the United States Postal Office during a massive job fair across Los Angeles and Orange counties this Thursday. The USPS is looking to hire 2,400 new employees in the organization’s first-ever statewide hiring fair. The fair takes place on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 […]
Man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer receives call from President Biden
The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from a mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio received a phone call today from President Joe Biden, who thanked him for “taking such incredible action.”
THURSDAY JAN. 26: Help count the homeless in West Hollywood
The county is looking for 50 volunteers to help with the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count on Thursday, Jan. 26, in the West Hollywood area. The yearly count conducted by the Los Angeles Housing Services Authority collects data that is an “essential component in understanding the scope and nature of homelessness in Los Angeles County” and informs where tax dollars are spent.
Laist.com
In Last-Minute Vote, LA County Leaders Approve Two-Month Extension Of COVID Renter Protections
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. IN...
Massive fire erupts at Westlake apartment building
Firefighters are engaged with a massive fire at a two-story apartment building in Westlake.
KTLA.com
LAC+USC seeks help identifying patient
Hospital managers at LAC+USC Medical Center are asking for the public to help them identify a male patient. The man, who has been hospitalized for 12 days with undisclosed health issues, is 49 years old, 5’4” in height, weighs 196 lbs., has brown eyes and black, thinning hair, LAC+USC said in a statement.
Santa Monica Mirror
Popular Health-Conscious Restaurant Closes Downtown Santa Monica Location
A popular health-conscious restaurant has shut down its Downtown Santa Monica location. Flower Child restaurant in Santa Monica at 1332 2nd Street has closed after 7 years as reported by Toddrickallen.com. The restaurant closed officially, according to the Yelp page, about three weeks ago. The restaurant’s website states its mission...
LA County flood-control dams at risk of overflowing after recent storms
The many dams that prevent flooding in Los Angeles are at risk of overflowing after recent storms unleashed record rainfall totals over the San Gabriel Valley Foothills."I live very close to the mountain so in the last month we got a lot of rain," said Arcadia resident Jin Yang. "I'm kind of worried."Sitting just above Yang's home, on the rolling hillsides of the San Gabriel Mountains, is the 96-year-old Santa Anita Dam. In the past two weeks, the recent rainfall has flooded the near-century old damn with a mixture of mud and debris that goes about eight feet deep. However, the...
