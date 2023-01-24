Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Jack "Tiger Jack" Rosenbloom (1907 - 2001)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Swede HollowThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
CBS Sports
Royals' Matt Duffy: Receives contract from Royals
Duffy signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Friday. The veteran infielder will be given an invitation to major-league spring training. It's a good landing spot for Duffy, as the Royals recently freed up the potential for more playing time in the infield when they traded Adalberto Mondesi. Duffy was solid for the Cubs in 2021 but struggled last season with the Angels, putting up a .619 OPS across 247 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Texas Rangers top prospects 2023: Evan Carter leads list, but where are Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter?
Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Daniel Castano: Outrighted to Triple-A
Castano (shoulder) cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Jacksonville by the Marlins on Thursday, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. Miami designated Castano for assignment last week as the corresponding 40-man roster move for its completion of a free-agent agreement with veteran starter Johnny Cueto. The 28-year-old left-hander holds a 3.89 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 45:28 K:BB ratio in 85.2 career innings at the MLB level.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Moved off 40-man roster
Barnes was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. This is the corresponding 40-man roster move for Boston's completion of a free-agent agreement with Adam Duvall. Barnes is due $8.375 million in 2023 and carries a $2.25 million buyout on his $8 million club option for 2024, but he gets the boot after struggling to a 4.31 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 34:21 K:BB over 39.2 innings last season. Because of the money owed, Barnes will almost certainly pass through waivers unclaimed. He figures to then move on to another team. Kenley Jansen is the heavy favorite for saves in the Red Sox bullpen leading into the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Sent outright to Triple-A
Sheffield cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma by the Mariners on Thursday. Sheffield got the boot off the 40-man roster last week to open up a 40-man roster spot for Tommy La Stella. A former top prospect, Sheffield holds a career 5.47 ERA in 186 innings (33 starts, 15 relief appearances) at the major-league level. It's certainly notable that he didn't draw much interest from other MLB teams on the waiver wire leading into what will be his age-27 campaign.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders trade with Bears to pick C.J. Stroud; Seahawks use both firsts to bolster D-line
Some team is going to trade with the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall to select one of the marquee quarterback prospects in this draft class. Last week, my mock featured the Panthers doing it. This week, let's run a simulation with the Raiders doing so. Also in this mock,...
CBS Sports
Orioles' Austin Voth: Avoids arb with '24 club option
Voth has avoided arbitration with the Orioles and signed a one-year contract Thursday, which includes a club option for 2024. Voth will be guaranteed $1.85 million with this new deal, and the 2024 option is worth $2.45 million with escalators that could add another $500,000. The 30-year-old right-hander struggled out of the gate last season with Washinton before moving on to Baltimore and registering a sharp 3.04 ERA with 72 strikeouts in 17 starts and five relief appearances covering 83 innings. He projects to operate in a swingman role again for the O's in 2023, shuffling between long relief and emergency starting/opening duties.
CBS Sports
Reds' Tejay Antone: Slowed by forearm issue
Antone's offseason throwing program has been slowed by a right forearm injury, per MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. The good news is that the issue is not thought to be related to Antone's elbow, which required Tommy John surgery more than two years ago and gave him a lot of trouble in the aftermath. The 29-year-old reliever will be eased into action at Reds camp this spring with the hope that he might be ready to be used in high-leverage situations at some point in the early part of the 2023 season. Antone posted a 2.48 ERA with 87 strikeouts over his first 69 major league innings between 2020-2021.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Austin Adams: Signs with Diamondbacks
Adams (forearm) signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Jan. 20. Adams elected free agency after being outrighted to Triple-A El Paso by the Padres in November. The right-hander underwent surgery to repair a tear in his right flexor tendon, and it's unknown if he'll be able to participate in spring training. When healthy, Adams could provide help for the Arizona bullpen, but the Diamondbacks will have to add him to the 40-man roster for that to happen.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Antonio Callaway: Lands future deal
Dallas signed Callaway to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Callaway reached an injury settlement with the Chiefs at the end of August, and after clearing the knee injury, he latched on with the Cowboys' practice squad in mid-November. He was never elevated during the regular season and hasn't seen regular-season NFL action since 2020, but with his new contract, he'll be able to stick around Dallas' organization and compete for a roster spot during the offseason.
CBS Sports
Giants' David Sills: Inks new deal with Big Blue
Sills signed a reserve/future contract with the Giants on Thursday. Sills opened the 2022 season as a member of the Giants' starting wide-receiver corps, playing at least 63 percent of offensive snaps in all but one of the first four games. However, the 26-year-old logged more than two receptions just once, and he saw a significant drop in playing time before being ruled a healthy scratch six times between Weeks 10 to 16. Sills was then waived Dec. 31 and finished the season on the practice squad. He'll now work to earn his way back onto the Giants' 53-man roster ahead of the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jason Vosler: Links on with Mariners
Vosler signed a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Jan. 18. Vosler was designated for assignment by the Giants in November, and he elected free agency after refusing an outright assignment to Triple-A Sacramento. The infielder forged a slash line of .242/.311/.433 with 18 homers in 360 at-bats with the River Cats in 2022.
CBS Sports
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Goal and assist in overtime win
Zuccarello scored a goal and an assist on one shot, helping the Wild to a 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers on Thursday. The second star of the game, Zuccarello scored the game-winning goal in overtime on a highlight reel coast-to-coast goal. He would also add an assist on Matthew Boldy's power-play goal. This game snaps Zuccarello's mini two-game pointless streak and gives him seven points in the month of January. On the season, the Norwegian forward has 19 goals and 47 points in 45 games.
CBS Sports
Mets' Michael Perez: Re-signed by Mets
Perez re-signed with the Mets on a minor-league contract Thursday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Perez was acquired from the Pirates last midseason and later elected free agency after being outrighted off the 40-man roster, but he's now back with the organization on a minor-league pact. The 30-year-old sports a career .545 OPS over parts of five big-league seasons.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Will Barton: Reduced role continues
Barton ended with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists over 15 minutes during Tuesday's 127-126 win over Dallas. Barton remains an afterthought when it comes to fantasy, logging just 15 minutes in the victory. Prior to Tuesday, he had not even been in the rotation for over a week, highlighting what a struggle it has been since arriving in Washington. At this point, it appears as though a trade is Barton's only chance at redeeming himself. For now, however, managers can focus their attention elsewhere.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't finish contest
Wilson (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche. Wilson blocked a shot off of his right leg in the second period, which is the opposite leg from the one he had ACL surgery on last spring. He can be considered day-to-day for now, and he'll likely be evaluated further when the Capitals return home to face the Penguins on Thursday.
CBS Sports
2023 Baseball Hall of Fame: Scott Rolen doesn't know if he'll wear Phillies or Cardinals hat on plaque
The National Baseball Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday night that Scott Rolen, a veteran of 17 big-league seasons, has been voted into Cooperstown by the Baseball Writers Association of America. Rolen received a vote on 76.3 percent of the ballots, putting him just above the 75 percent threshold. He was the only member of the 28-player ballot who was chosen for enshrinement.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Unavailable Thursday
Love (back) won't play Thursday against the Rockets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. After getting added to the injury report late Thursday, Love will ultimately sit out against the Rockets, putting Dean Wade and Cedi Osman in line for more minutes. The veteran's next chance to return to the court will be Friday against the Thunder.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't play Thursday
Gordon has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Cleveland due to right knee soreness. Gordon has played at least 30 minutes in each of his last six appearances, averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 31.3 minutes per game over that stretch. However, he's dealing with a knee issue that will sideline him for the first time since Dec. 27. Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) is also out, so Kenyon Martin, Garrison Mathews and Tari Eason will likely see increased run Thursday.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable Friday
Turner is questionable for Friday's game against Milwaukee due to a right ankle sprain. Turner has appeared in the Pacers' last six matchups and has averaged 19.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in 30.0 minutes per game during that time. If he's unavailable against the Bucks, Jalen Smith, Isaiah Jackson and Terry Taylor would be candidates to see increased minutes.
