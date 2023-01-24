Read full article on original website
The 'Girls Trip' Cast To Reunite for a Sequel Taking Place in Ghana
The girls are back. Girls Trip co-screenwriter Tracy Oliver has shared some insight on a forthcoming sequel, which will possibly take place in West Africa. “It’s officially happening,” Oliver told Variety about the film starring Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Jada Pinkett Smith. “I can say that.”
Tiffany Haddish Stood Her Ground At Sundance After An Audience Member Griped About Her New Film
Tiffany Haddish stood up for her new movie at Sundance after an audience member griped about it.
Anika Noni Rose Marries Jason Dirden: Inside Their 'Moving' Wedding Officiated by Colman Domingo
The Princess and the Frog actress got married in an October ceremony with the Euphoria actor officiating As a former Disney princess, Anika Noni Rose could not have a wedding that was anything less than fit for a royal. And her ceremony did not disappoint. The voice behind Tiana in Disney's The Princess and the Frog, Rose, 50, married Jason Dirden last October in Los Angeles, Brides reported. The two met in 2014 when they were cast in the Broadway production of A Raisin in the Sun. Dirden...
Teyana Taylor's Whole Family Came to Support Her at the Sundance Film Festival
It's a whole family affair! Teyana Taylor had the support of her brood at the premiere of "A Thousand and One" during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UT, on Jan. 22. The singer and actor walked the red carpet with her her husband, Iman Shumpert, and their two children, 7-year-old Iman "Junie" Tayla and 2-year-old Rue Rose. The entire family was dressed in coordinating khaki outfits by Thom Browne.
Jonathan Majors’ Homoerotic, Roided-Out Bodybuilder Drama ’Magazine Dreams’ Stuns Sundance
After weeks of earsplitting buzz over Jonathan Majors’ Sundance drama “Magazine Dreams,” the dumbbells have finally dropped. As a deeply troubled – yet still sympathetic – aspiring bodybuilder, Majors dazzled Park City’s Eccles Theater on Friday night, earning a standing ovation. Writer-director Elijah Bynum drove the narrative about Killian Maddox, a steroid-guzzling, socially inept loner who can’t find success at his dream job. He finds even less in personal relationships, be it with his roommate and ailing grandfather, a perky store clerk (Haley Bennett) who seems open for more than friendship, or even a redemption-offering sex worker (Taylour Paige) who...
Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career
Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
90s R&B Singer Jaguar Wright Details How JAY-Z Used Popular Rapper as ‘Illuminati Sacrifice’
Jaguar Wright, the neo soul singer who rose to fame after JAY-Z featured her in his 2001 MTV Unplugged performance, has come out with shocking claims about the Brooklyn rapper. In a six-minute video that surfaced online Thursday, the Philly singer and songwriter claims that JAY-Z had another rapper, Big...
Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her
Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity that fans have taken ownership of in terms of whether they approve of their significant other. Not long after Nyong’o’s new boyfriend, South African native Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their romance Instagram official, folks naturally weighed in...
Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'
Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Frenemies? Malcolm-Jamal Warner Had Real Life Beef With ‘Cosby Show’ Costar Carl Anthony Payne II
Actors Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Carl Anthony Payne II may have played on-screen best friends on The Cosby Show, looks can be deceiving. Not everything was copacetic between the pair, at least from Warner’s standpoint. During his recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Warner disclosed that although he and Payne...
Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why
Before there was Deux Moi, there was TMZ. The OG celebrity spotter. The OG Gossip Girl. They always have the tea and know where the people are, who they're with, and what they're doing. And for those of us who follow our favorite celebrities religiously, they are the standard on getting the gossip.
Nick Cannon Dances With Twins Moroccan & Monroe In TikTok After Ex Mariah Carey Allegedly Wants To Be Kids' 'Primary Caregiver'
Even though Nick Cannon has plenty of children to look after — he is the father of 12 kids — he took some time to be with his eldest kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey, as of late. In a new TikTok video, the trio were seen dancing to Chris Brown's hit song "Run It!" "Blooper #fyp #funny #fail #blooper," the caption read. Another video showed Monroe and Cannon doing a routine. "We petty!" the caption read. As OK! previously reported, Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016, is not happy...
Former 'Divorce Court' Star Judge Lynn Toler Reveals Her Husband, Eric 'Big E' Mumford, Has Died
Judge Lynn Toler, most known for ruling on the popular show Divorce Court, recently shared that her husband, Eric “Big E” Mumford, passed away during the holidays. Earlier this week, Toler posted a photo of her and her husband with the words “Beautiful Man Both inside and out” on her Instagram account along with the caption, “Eric Mumford BigE, January 1, 1951 – December 23, 2022. I am in a million pieces.” The post included Anita Baker’s “Sweet Love” playing in the background.
Meet ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Star Alfonso Ribeiro’s Four Biracial Children
Alfonso Ribeiro is known for his iconic dance moves and funny character as Carlton on the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The actor made a name for himself in the Hollywood industry by appearing in other TV shows like Silver Spoons, Magnum, P.I., Your Big Break, In The House, Dancing with the Stars, and Big City Greens.
New James Bond: 7 Actors In The Running To Play The Next 007
James Bond is one of the most popular characters of all-time, and he’s been played by a wide-array of actors. Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly emerged as a favorite for the role. It’s hard to...
Snoop Dogg Forced to 'Insult' Dionne Warwick on Her Face, Says The Legend Scared Him
Snoop Dogg recalled Dionne Warwick calling him out for his sexist lyrics. In CNN's "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over," the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper recalled Dionne Warwick inviting him, Suge Knight, and others to her house at 7:00 a.m. It was so intimidating to contemplate meeting Warwick,...
Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal
Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch
After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
