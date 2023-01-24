Read full article on original website
Cowboys Coach Firing: 'Bad News' for Zeke?
The future of Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is being tied to the firing of his position coach.
Aaron Rodgers just made it tougher for the Packers to trade him
Aaron Rodgers turned the Packers narrative on its head, and suddenly they’ll look bad for dealing the franchise QB. In the weeks following the Packers season-ending defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions, it’s become increasingly likely that their long-term marriage with Aaron Rodgers comes to an end.
Report: Broncos Have Made 'a Decision' on Hiring Sean Payton
Is Sean Payton trying to leverage the Denver Broncos?
Report: Dak Prescott dating LSU swimmer after breakup with Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has broken up with his former girlfriend, and he reportedly is dating somebody new. Page Six reported on Wednesday that Prescott and Natalie Buffett quietly broke up in March 2022. On Thursday, the outlet reported that Prescott has casually dating Jadyn Jannasch, who is a swimmer at LSU. View this post on Instagram... The post Report: Dak Prescott dating LSU swimmer after breakup with Natalie Buffett appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up
Sean Payton has interviewed with multiple teams for head coach jobs, but it is sounding more and more like he will not return to the sideline in 2023. The Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have all interviewed Payton. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, none of those teams have scheduled second interviews... The post Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bruce Arians “extremely unhappy” with Buccaneers firings
Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King...
NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news
While the Cincinnati Bengals might be enjoying the underdog role throughout their NFL playoff run this season, they won’t technically be the underdogs when they travel into Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game this weekend. And that’s some pretty historic news. While the Bengals did open the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job
The Denver Broncos appear to be zeroing in on a new head coach. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as the “top candidate” for the Broncos job, Mike Klis of 9 News reports. The Broncos have only had one interview with Ryans. They will have to wait until after the Niners face... The post Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys Assistant Head Coach Among 5 Fired from Mike McCarthy Staff
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
49ers wary of 'kryptonite' heading into test vs. Hurts, Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts presents a unique challenge to the 49ers’ defense on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game. He can run. He can pass. And he can do both better than most quarterbacks. There aren’t many -- or really, any -- weaknesses in the 49ers' defense, but...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
JP atones for mistake, Steph's emotional mouthpiece throw
SAN FRANCISCO – Stephen Curry’s mouthpiece-throwing fury was gone without a trace, replaced by one of the silliest grins of all time. A victory grin, you might say, since it spread across Curry’s face shortly after the Warriors erased a 10-point deficit over the final six minutes Wednesday night to steal a 122-120 win over the rival Memphis Grizzlies.
Warner hilariously crashes Bosa's 49ers media availability
Just like he is on the football field, Fred Warner is everywhere around the 49ers’ practice facility. While players spoke to the media Wednesday ahead of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Warner crashed the party and sat in while his teammate Nick Bosa answered questions. And...
NFL Fans Are Furious With One Coach Of The Year Finalist Snub
The NFL announced the finalists for each of its major end-of-season awards on Wednesday. The winners will be announced at the NFL Honors awards show on Feb. 9. Normally, you would expect the outrage of fans to wait until the winner of each award is announced. But many around the NFL can't believe ...
NFL World Reacts To Bengals' Roster Announcement
This coming Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will square off to determine the AFC's Super Bowl representative. What's more, this Chiefs-Bengals matchup will be a rematch of last year's AFC title game. Despite falling in the Super Bowl to the eventual champion Los Angeles ...
NFL playoffs: Mahomes shrugs off pain, plans to play
Patrick Mahomes has a very sore right ankle. Jalen Hurts has a bum right shoulder. Even so, neither quarterback is complaining in the lead up to Sunday’s NFL conference championship games. Mahomes went through a normal morning walkthrough Wednesday and then headed out for an afternoon practice with the...
Mike McCarthy doesn’t guarantee Kellen Moore will return
Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was a candidate for the Panthers’ head coaching job. He didn’t get that job, with the Panthers announcing Frank Reich as their new head coach Thursday. The question now is: Will Moore have a job with the Cowboys after this week?. The Cowboys...
Colin Cowherd Believes Broncos Have Reached Decision About Head Coaching Hire
The Denver Broncos' search for a head coach to replace the fired Nathaniel Hackett is still ongoing. But one prominent media personality believes the team has decided who it wants to hire. Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports said on his talk show Tuesday that he's been told the Broncos' front office and ...
Report: Sean Payton, Owner Michael Bidwell Seen Together Cardinals Facility
Sean Payton and Michael Bidwell seen together at the Arizona Cardinals practice facility.
NFL Insider Believes 1 Head Coaching Hire Could Be Made Today
After letting a few off of the ride in 2022, the NFL coaching carousel may open up on Wednesday. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk wrote that some believe the Denver Broncos could fill their head coaching vacancy as soon as Wednesday. The team already interviewed former New Orleans Saints ...
