desotocountynews.com
VSE Corporation opens distribution center in Olive Branch
Photo: The entrance to Legacy Park, where VSE Corporation is locating a distribution center in Olive Branch. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) A news release from VSE Corporation, a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul (“MRO”) services for land, sea and air transportation assets for commercial and government markets, has announced the opening of its new distribution and e-commerce fulfillment center of excellence in the greater Memphis, Tennessee area, specifically in Olive Branch. The email from VSE Corporation received by DeSoto County News said it was “Now Hiring.”
desotocountynews.com
Renovation work progress revealed for BankPlus Amphitheater
Photo: Inside look at the renovated BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove ahead of its first concert, set for May 24 with the Dave Matthews Band at the Southaven facility. (Photo credit: UrbanARCH Associates) Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite gave us a sneak peak Thursday at what the renovated BankPlus Amphitheater looks...
desotocountynews.com
Museum honors former board member, unveils new film
The Historic DeSoto Foundation, which operates the DeSoto County Museum in Hernando, held its annual meeting Thursday evening but the filled Iglesia Gracia Internacional Church adjacent to the Commerce Street museum location were likely not there to conduct business. The attraction was the premiere of a short film, written and...
desotocountynews.com
Teacher shortages remain, but more vacancies are being filled
DeSoto County Schools Teacher Career Fair set for late February. A new report details what has been a continuing problem for Mississippi schools: a shortage of teachers to fill the classrooms. However, the new report said the number of vacancies are fewer than a year ago. The Mississippi Department of...
Lawmakers look for motive in HIV funding shift
Two Memphis lawmakers are raising concerns about the state’s decision to cut federal HIV funding from nonprofit agencies and direct it through metro health departments, saying such a move could endanger lives. State Rep. Antonio Parkinson is asking the Tennessee Department of Health why it is cutting HIV funds received through multi-million dollar grants from […] The post Lawmakers look for motive in HIV funding shift appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
desotocountynews.com
Southaven Police continues accreditation process
Police departments in other communities have it. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department has it. And now the Southaven Police Department wants it too. Southaven Police have been in the process of receiving Mississippi Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, or MSLEAC, accreditation for the past two years. MSLEAC was established and the state accreditation program was started in July 2004. It was established based on similar programs in other states across the country.
desotocountynews.com
Baptist Cancer Center-DeSoto to debut rotating art exhibit
Baptist Cancer Center-DeSoto will host a reception to introduce a rotating art exhibit that will initially feature the work of artist Willy Bearden on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 3 to 5 p.m. at 363 Southcrest Circle, Suite 101. “Baptist Cancer Center is grateful to Willy Bearden and the many other...
desotocountynews.com
Barton signs qualifying papers, activates campaign website
Photo: Matthew Barton signs his qualifying papers to run in the Republican primary for District Attorney as family and friends look on. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Attorney Matthew Barton Thursday officially qualified for the Republican primary ballot for District Attorney in DeSoto County. Barton, who earlier announced his intentions to run for...
desotocountynews.com
Fundraiser underway for Southaven police officer
There’s a fundraising effort going on to help a Southaven Police Department officer dealing with a recovery from a heart attack. The people at GoFundMe have informed us about the fundraiser page for Officer Ray Godwin started by Colin Berryhill, a fellow police officer. Berryhill said Godwin suffered a...
desotocountynews.com
Garden club members learn about upcoming Tree Giveaway event
Photo: DeSoto Civic Garden Club members (from left) Lynn Dye and Sandra Stafford, Meleiah Tyus of the DeSoto County Soil and Water Conservation District, and DCGC member Emilie Michael. (Courtesy photo) DeSoto Civic Garden Club members Lynn Dye, Sandra Stafford and Emilie Michael attended the “Donuts and Discussions Meeting,” on...
desotocountynews.com
MBI could enter certain death investigations more quickly under bill
A bill in the MIssissippi Legislature is being put forward in response to the murder of former state Rep. Ashley Henley in June of 2021. The bill, HB 33, would allow the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) to more quickly get involved in certain death investigations without a request first coming from a county sheriff.
desotocountynews.com
Tuesday sports: Eagles fly by South Panola in hoops action
Horn Lake, Hernando, advance in prep boys soccer playoffs. Photo: Horn Lake’s Kyren Pernell shoots over South Panola’s Derrick Weston Jr. in Tuesday’s contest at Horn Lake. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) HORN LAKE BOYS 75, SOUTH PANOLA 39: Horn Lake is ranked number one in Mississippi high school boys’...
