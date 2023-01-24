ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

T ea
3d ago

Thirty plus years ago, the State of California attempted to tax the pension of state employees who fled California to live in more affordable states. Of course, this didn't past legal muster, but now we have a new generation of Democrats trying a second bite at the apple.

Tracy Carver
3d ago

you'll notice that all the states that are wanting to reach into your pocket even years after you've moved are ALL DEMOCRAT led states!!!! any little way they can get YOUR money for their own purposes ..

jester46
3d ago

They claim there is a budget surplus and hand money out at the same time they claim a 22 billon deficit and raise taxes. The words of these politicians mean nothing

mynspr.org

Progressive lawmakers push for tax on California billionaires’ overall net worth

A group of progressive California lawmakers is pushing a new wealth tax on the state’s richest 0.1% in a new move coordinated between several other blue states. The measure would impose a 1% tax on the total global assets – not just the income – of residents worth more than $50 million. People worth $1 billion or more would pay a 1.5% tax on their total net worth.
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Is California going into a recession?

You've probably wondered if California is entering a recession. Before we dive into that, let's talk a little about recessions. A recession is typically caused by a combination of factors, including a decline in consumer spending, an increase in unemployment, a decrease in business investment, a decrease in exports, and a decrease in government spending. Other factors that can contribute to a recession include a decrease in the money supply, an increase in interest rates, and a decrease in the availability of credit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars is available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

California winter storms boost water allocations for cities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Weeks of historic rainfall in California won't be enough to end a severe drought, but it will provide public water agencies serving 27 million people with much more water than the suppliers had been told to expect a month ago, state officials announced Thursday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

New state bill would require gun owners to have insurance

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/BCN) – Two state senators announced a new bill Thursday that would require gun owners to obtain liability insurance for the negligent or accidental use of their firearms. If passed, California becomes the first state in the nation to adopt such legislation.The bill, SB 8, comes from State Senators Catherine Blakespear, D-Encinitas, and Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, who decided to propose the legislation as the state reels from three mass shootings within days of each other, and five total for the month of January. In total, 27 people have been killed and another 20 injured, making January the deadliest month...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

California voters will decide on a referendum to repeal a law governing fast-food working conditions in 2024

On Jan. 24, the California secretary of state announced that a veto referendum filed to repeal Assembly Bill 257 (AB 257) had qualified for the November 2024 ballot. AB 257 would enact the Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act (FAST Recovery Act), which was passed along party lines and signed into law on Sept. 5, 2022. The act would authorize the creation of the fast-food council, within the Department of Industrial Relations, composed of 10 members including fast-food restaurant franchisors, franchisees, employees, advocates for employees, and a representative from the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. AB 257 would also authorize the council to adopt a minimum wage for fast-food restaurant employees not to exceed $22 per hour in 2023 with adjustments annually.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

California one of the worst U.S. states to drive in, report says

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Traffic, road conditions and the cost of vehicle maintenance are all things that can make drivers grip the steering wheel a bit tighter. These conditions vary across states for a variety of reasons including population, weather and government investments. Personal finance website WalletHub took...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wdayradionow.com

California Governor Newsom renews call for Federal Gun Safety action

(Half Moon Bay, CA) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom is again calling for federal action on gun safety and angrily denouncing Republicans for refusing to adopt common sense gun safety measures. Newsom spoke to reporters Tuesday in Half Moon Bay, where seven people were killed in a mass shooting on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
lookout.co

What’s next for California’s gun laws?

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. After a deadly wave of mass shootings in the United States last year — including one in Buffalo and another at a school in Uvalde, Texas — that collectively killed 31, California’s Democratic-controlled Legislature responded by quickly passing more than a dozen laws meant to prevent gun violence in the Golden State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News 8 KFMB

CALIFORNIA TOXICS | Out of state, out of mind

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. In September 2020, workers in Brawley near the Mexico border began loading dump trucks with soil from the site of an old pesticide company. As an excavator carefully placed the Imperial County waste into the vehicles, a worker sprayed the pile with a hose, state records show. Another was on hand to watch for any sign of dust. The trucks then drove through a wash station that showered dirt off the wheels and collected the runoff water.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Help could arrive soon to reduce high natural gas bills in California

Some early relief could be on the way for Californians who are struggling to pay their exorbitantly high natural gas bills this winter. The California Public Utilities Commission is considering applying California Climate Credits to utility bills “as soon as possible” to PG&E, SDG&E, SCE, and SoCalGas customers rather than wait until spring, a CPUC spokesperson confirmed Thursday.
CALIFORNIA STATE

