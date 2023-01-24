ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

New Orange County sales tax agreement ready for final approval

GOSHEN – A new Orange County sales tax agreement with its three cities – Middletown, Newburgh and Port Jervis – has been approved by oversight committees of the county legislature and is ready for final approval by the full legislature in early February. Under the arrangement, the...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

Basement apartment pilot fizzles, showing need for state action

Only five of 800 basement apartment owners who expressed interest in a program to legalize those units ultimately participated, city officials said Tuesday. The main reasons were cost and zoning that made converting basement units infeasible. The pandemic further complicated such efforts, said Kim Darga, a deputy commissioner at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Slater Seeking to Make Utility Companies More Transparent with Bill

State Assemblyman Matt Slater (R, C-Yorktown) has introduced legislation that would make utility companies more transparent regarding supply costs that are being passed on to consumers. Citing rising electricity costs throughout the region during a press conference last week in Putnam County, Slater’s bill would require utility companies to share...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
electrek.co

New York City will replace its largest fossil fuel plant with wind power, in a US first

New York City’s largest fossil-fuel plant, which powers 20% of the city, will be replaced with offshore wind power. Ravenswood Generating Station is the New York City fossil fuel plant that will become an offshore wind hub. It’s a 2,480-megawatt (MW) power plant in Long Island City, Queens, across from Roosevelt Island, and it’s the Big Apple’s largest power plant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
INSIDE News

NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New York

The City of New York supports those who are interested in buying an apartment or house in the city with an assistance program of up to $100,000. The program is called HomeFirst and consists of an interest-free loan with a term of up to 15 years for all those who qualify and are looking to buy a house or apartment for the first time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Life Saved on Board Flight by Rockland Hatzoloh Member

A member of Hatzoloh of Rockland County is being hailed for his heroic actions after he provided medical care to a woman who, due to high blood pressure, collapsed in the aisle on last night's JetBlue flight 571 from LaGuardia to Fort Lauderdale. Naftali Schischa, a Hatzoloh of Rockland EMT,...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Grand Central’s LIRR terminal to finally open Wednesday with limited shuttle service

The long-delayed Long Island Rail Road terminal beneath Grand Central will finally open Wednesday — albeit as part of a soft launch with limited service. After 15 years of construction on the $11.6 billion transit hub, the MTA will offer some shuttle service between Jamaica, Queens, and the new LIRR terminal as the agency slowly rolls out the commuter line, the agency announced Monday. The first train will leave Jamaica at 10:45 a.m. and is scheduled to arrive at the “Grand Central Madison” LIRR terminal at 11:07 a.m., the MTA said. The limited shuttle runs will continue for “at least three weeks,”...
QUEENS, NY
cityandstateny.com

NYC’s basement apartment pilot draws only 5 participants

A pilot program to convert illegal basement apartments in parts of Brooklyn into legal and safe units has just five active participants out of roughly 8,000 homeowners initially contacted, city officials said at a hearing on Tuesday. The initial goal was to convert 40 apartments. The Basement Apartment Conversion Pilot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

LIRR finally arrives at NYC Grand Central Terminal, ending 26-year project with total $12.7 billion cost

The first Long Island Rail Road train arrived at Grand Central Terminal on Wednesday morning, ending a 26-year project that will ease Manhattan commutes for thousands of people in Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties. Excited passengers — mostly history and railroad fans, as well as Gov. Hochul and MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber — were aboard the first train as it departed from Track 1 at ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Fence to keep child with autism safe gets pushback on L.I.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. -- Dividing lines are being drawn over a fence in one North Shore, Long Island, community, where fencing is mostly prohibited in front yards.Parents of a child with autism said they installed the fence to keep their daughter safe, but the family tells CBS2's Jennifer McLogan that they are getting pushback from angry neighbors.Stella Bovis, age 4, peers out her front door at the new picket fence installed in her Port Washington front yard."What I'm afraid of is that she will bolt out the door. We are one house away from Port Washington Boulevard," Stella's mother, Stevie...
PORT WASHINGTON, NY

