News 12
Environmental experts warn of Indian Point owner plans to discharge radioactive waste into Hudson River
Environmental groups are sounding the alarm about the dangers of decommissioning the Indian Point Power Plant in Buchanan. The first in a series of public forums about the decommissioning of Indian Point was held Thursday, and one of the concerns discussed has to do with wastewater. Environmental advocates claim Holtec...
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Orange County sales tax agreement ready for final approval
GOSHEN – A new Orange County sales tax agreement with its three cities – Middletown, Newburgh and Port Jervis – has been approved by oversight committees of the county legislature and is ready for final approval by the full legislature in early February. Under the arrangement, the...
therealdeal.com
Basement apartment pilot fizzles, showing need for state action
Only five of 800 basement apartment owners who expressed interest in a program to legalize those units ultimately participated, city officials said Tuesday. The main reasons were cost and zoning that made converting basement units infeasible. The pandemic further complicated such efforts, said Kim Darga, a deputy commissioner at the...
East New York residents fed up as loud neighbors continue clamoring
The residents tell News 12 they've been trying to get help quieting their noisy neighbors for over a year now at 530 Hegeman Ave.
Prosecutors: Freeport contractor stole money from homeowners struggling to rebuild after Superstorm Sandy
Alexander Almaraz pleaded not guilty to fraud charges and was released on $100,000 bond.
theexaminernews.com
Slater Seeking to Make Utility Companies More Transparent with Bill
State Assemblyman Matt Slater (R, C-Yorktown) has introduced legislation that would make utility companies more transparent regarding supply costs that are being passed on to consumers. Citing rising electricity costs throughout the region during a press conference last week in Putnam County, Slater’s bill would require utility companies to share...
electrek.co
New York City will replace its largest fossil fuel plant with wind power, in a US first
New York City’s largest fossil-fuel plant, which powers 20% of the city, will be replaced with offshore wind power. Ravenswood Generating Station is the New York City fossil fuel plant that will become an offshore wind hub. It’s a 2,480-megawatt (MW) power plant in Long Island City, Queens, across from Roosevelt Island, and it’s the Big Apple’s largest power plant.
Man in 'Braveheart' costume prepares for property battle with Monroe
A Monroe native says the town is allowing a neighboring property owner to expand their land and put up a commercial development right next to him.
brickunderground.com
REBNY warns 3,700 buildings could face over $200 million in Local Law 97 fines next year
The Real Estate Board of New York warns that over 3,000 buildings—including approximately 2,000 apartment buildings—could face over $200 million per year in fines next year for failing to comply with Local Law 97. Under the 2019 law, part of the city’s Climate Mobilization Act, buildings 25,000 square...
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New York
The City of New York supports those who are interested in buying an apartment or house in the city with an assistance program of up to $100,000. The program is called HomeFirst and consists of an interest-free loan with a term of up to 15 years for all those who qualify and are looking to buy a house or apartment for the first time.
rocklanddaily.com
Life Saved on Board Flight by Rockland Hatzoloh Member
A member of Hatzoloh of Rockland County is being hailed for his heroic actions after he provided medical care to a woman who, due to high blood pressure, collapsed in the aisle on last night's JetBlue flight 571 from LaGuardia to Fort Lauderdale. Naftali Schischa, a Hatzoloh of Rockland EMT,...
brownstoner.com
Lottery Opens for Deeply Affordable, Including Free, Senior Housing on Former Church Site
A lottery has launched for 57 truly affordable apartments for seniors in an under-construction development at 6309 4th Avenue in Sunset Park, the site of the former Zion Lutheran Church. The Sunset Ridge Senior Apartments will include a new nine-story building on the former church site and two adjacent townhouses...
Port Jervis mayor will not seek reelection next year
Port Jervis Mayor Kelly Decker made the announcement at the end of his annual State of the City address. He said it's time to give someone else the opportunity to move the city forward.
Grand Central’s LIRR terminal to finally open Wednesday with limited shuttle service
The long-delayed Long Island Rail Road terminal beneath Grand Central will finally open Wednesday — albeit as part of a soft launch with limited service. After 15 years of construction on the $11.6 billion transit hub, the MTA will offer some shuttle service between Jamaica, Queens, and the new LIRR terminal as the agency slowly rolls out the commuter line, the agency announced Monday. The first train will leave Jamaica at 10:45 a.m. and is scheduled to arrive at the “Grand Central Madison” LIRR terminal at 11:07 a.m., the MTA said. The limited shuttle runs will continue for “at least three weeks,”...
cityandstateny.com
NYC’s basement apartment pilot draws only 5 participants
A pilot program to convert illegal basement apartments in parts of Brooklyn into legal and safe units has just five active participants out of roughly 8,000 homeowners initially contacted, city officials said at a hearing on Tuesday. The initial goal was to convert 40 apartments. The Basement Apartment Conversion Pilot...
Armed guards to be stationed outside all school buildings in LI district
In a unanimous vote Wednesday night, the South Huntington school board voted to add the armed guards at the exterior of all school buildings, the district said in a news release.
Upcoming South Bronx housing lottery claims $3,400 a month for a 2 bedroom apartment is affordable
As another phase of construction is nearing completion at a controversial and gentrifying development along the Harlem River Waterfront in the Port Morris neighborhood of the South Bronx is nearing completion, a wave of online ads have been released touting the number of units that have been set aside as "rent-stabilized."
LIRR finally arrives at NYC Grand Central Terminal, ending 26-year project with total $12.7 billion cost
The first Long Island Rail Road train arrived at Grand Central Terminal on Wednesday morning, ending a 26-year project that will ease Manhattan commutes for thousands of people in Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties. Excited passengers — mostly history and railroad fans, as well as Gov. Hochul and MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber — were aboard the first train as it departed from Track 1 at ...
Fence to keep child with autism safe gets pushback on L.I.
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. -- Dividing lines are being drawn over a fence in one North Shore, Long Island, community, where fencing is mostly prohibited in front yards.Parents of a child with autism said they installed the fence to keep their daughter safe, but the family tells CBS2's Jennifer McLogan that they are getting pushback from angry neighbors.Stella Bovis, age 4, peers out her front door at the new picket fence installed in her Port Washington front yard."What I'm afraid of is that she will bolt out the door. We are one house away from Port Washington Boulevard," Stella's mother, Stevie...
3 Long Island school districts named on state report of districts dealing with fiscal stress
A total of fourteen school districts statewide were designated in some level of fiscal stress under New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli's Fiscal Stress Monitoring System.
