The long-delayed Long Island Rail Road terminal beneath Grand Central will finally open Wednesday — albeit as part of a soft launch with limited service. After 15 years of construction on the $11.6 billion transit hub, the MTA will offer some shuttle service between Jamaica, Queens, and the new LIRR terminal as the agency slowly rolls out the commuter line, the agency announced Monday. The first train will leave Jamaica at 10:45 a.m. and is scheduled to arrive at the “Grand Central Madison” LIRR terminal at 11:07 a.m., the MTA said. The limited shuttle runs will continue for “at least three weeks,”...

QUEENS, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO