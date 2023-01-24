Four University of Idaho college students were stabbed to death on November 13, 2022, in a shared rental home near campus where three of them lived. Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves were all University of Idaho students who were involved in the campus Greek system and became fast friends. Kernodle, a bubbly junior majoring in marketing, was dating Chapin, a triplet and fun-loving sports management major, both 20. Mogen and Goncalves, both 21, had been best friends since they were in sixth grade. The three female victims all lived at the house, and the fourth victim, Ethan Chapin, was Kernodle's boyfriend who was sleeping over the night of the attacks. Two other female roommates shared the house; they were not attacked or injured. Some of the victims were said to have defensive wounds. Based of autopsies revealed that all four deaths were homicides due to multiple stab wounds.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO