Pennsylvania State

Stephen McClain
3d ago

why? its a freedom of expression and assembly? if they want to ban drag shows they should ban all forms of religious worship or representation in public places but no we have some freedoms left. this guy is a literally enemy of the state and a danger to national security.

CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania could have phone-based driver's licenses by 2024

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Imagine reaching for your phone instead of your wallet next time someone – a liquor store salesperson, a police officer, an airport TSA agent – asks for your photo ID. People in some states, from Delaware to Oklahoma, don't have to just imagine that, because they can already get mobile driver's licenses. Not so yet in most states, including Pennsylvania. Rep. Dan Miller (D-Allegheny) is trying again to change that. "Again," because he's hoping the third time will be the charm for an idea he has twice before introduced: a bill to make digital state identification...
americanmilitarynews.com

Half of US now lets people carry guns with no license

With the start of the new year, Alabama officially allows people to carry concealed guns without a license, meaning some form of “constitutional carry” has now been enacted in half of all states. Alabama now allows people to carry a loaded, concealed handgun – or transport one in...
CBS Philly

Wage theft: $7.5 million was returned to workers in Pa. shortchanged by companies in 2022

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News Philadelphia has learned $7.5 million dollars was returned to workers in Pennsylvania who were shortchanged by their companies last year. Now, a Philadelphia woman is on a mission to help even more workers get the money that's owed to them.  Katherine Coker of Manayunk has built a fan base on TikTok, not for her dance moves, but for her dozens of videos about what's called wage theft.Wage theft means workers not getting money they earned.Coker says she faced her own issues while working at a Philadelphia restaurant."It was definitely frustrating," Coker said. "Your bills don't...
hubpages.com

The Idaho Quadruple Murders: College Student Killings

Four University of Idaho college students were stabbed to death on November 13, 2022, in a shared rental home near campus where three of them lived. Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves were all University of Idaho students who were involved in the campus Greek system and became fast friends. Kernodle, a bubbly junior majoring in marketing, was dating Chapin, a triplet and fun-loving sports management major, both 20. Mogen and Goncalves, both 21, had been best friends since they were in sixth grade. The three female victims all lived at the house, and the fourth victim, Ethan Chapin, was Kernodle's boyfriend who was sleeping over the night of the attacks. Two other female roommates shared the house; they were not attacked or injured. Some of the victims were said to have defensive wounds. Based of autopsies revealed that all four deaths were homicides due to multiple stab wounds.
North Platte Telegraph

Questions revived about whether Nebraska lawmaker lives in his district

LINCOLN — Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer faced questions in 2014 and 2016 over whether he lived in the Sandhills district he aimed to serve. He won election and re-election despite those concerns. Now one of his constituents in Cherry County has filed a complaint with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and the Clerk of the Legislature.
KX News

Bill to criminalize drag shows advances in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would make it a crime to perform drag shows and cabaret performances in the presence of children or in public places. The House voted 79-13 to advance the bill to the Senate when the chambers exchange passed legislation in March. […]
WKBN

Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Pennsylvania State Senators are proposing changes to Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program. According to a memo from Sen. Mike Regan (R-Cumberland/York) and Sen. James Brewster (D-Allegheny) the two plan to propose legislation that will eliminate the list of qualifying conditions and allow a patient’s doctor – any doctor authorized to prescribe […]
