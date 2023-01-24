ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana, OH

Player of the Game: Crestview’s Luvrain Gaskins

By Chad Krispinsky
 3 days ago

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview sophomore Luvrain Gaskins was named Player of the Game for her efforts in the Rebels’ 38-31 win over Brookfield in Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference action Monday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week .

Crestview outlasts Brookfield in first-place battle

Watch the video above to hear her complete postgame interview.

Gaskins piled up 15 points and 14 rebounds in the win for the Rebels.

The Crestview victory sealed up a regular season sweep of Brookfield, keeping the Rebels in a tie for first place with Garfield in the MVAC.

