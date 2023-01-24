Player of the Game: Crestview’s Luvrain Gaskins

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview sophomore Luvrain Gaskins was named Player of the Game for her efforts in the Rebels’ 38-31 win over Brookfield in Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference action Monday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week .

Watch the video above to hear her complete postgame interview.

Gaskins piled up 15 points and 14 rebounds in the win for the Rebels.

The Crestview victory sealed up a regular season sweep of Brookfield, keeping the Rebels in a tie for first place with Garfield in the MVAC.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.