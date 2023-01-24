ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield Township, OH

Crestview outlasts Brookfield in first-place battle

By Chad Krispinsky
 3 days ago

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview outlasted Brookfield 38-31 in Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference girls’ basketball action on Monday night.

The win keeps Crestview tied with Garfield atop the MVAC standings.

Player of the Game: Crestview’s Luvrain Gaskins

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week .

Crestview sophomore Luvrain Gaskins led all scorers with 15 points and 14 rebounds in the win.

Addison Rhodes added 14 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in the win for the Rebels. Ava Bucey chipped in with 9 points and 7 rebounds.

Crestview coach reflects on marquee MVAC win

Brookfield was led by Sophia Hook who tallied 14 points. Cailey Wellman tallied 10 points, while Mikenzie Jumper chipped in with 6 points in the setback.

Brookfield drops to 12-3 overall and 7-2 in MVAC action. The Warriors return to action on Thursday night at home against LaBrae.

Crestview improves to 13-2 overall and 8-1 in MVAC play. The Rebels will host Newton Falls on Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

