Salem, OR

Teen receives 7-year sentence for 2021 Salem shooting

By Matt Rawlings
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qbZEG_0kOv76aZ00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 16-year-old boy was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for his role in a 2021 shooting in Salem, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Kye Ray Alfaro, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, plead guilty to first-degree attempted assault with a firearm. His sentencing was reduced due to a stipulated agreement where he agreed to be convicted as an adult, officials say. He will begin his 90-month sentence at Oregon Youth Authority.

Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by Salem officers: Police

On Nov. 4, 2021, Salem police responded to a shooting near an ARCO gas station on Portland Road, officials say. Police determined that four shots had been fired at an occupied vehicle outside the gas station. The shots missed the intended target, but hit an unoccupied car.

According to authorities, the diver of the vehicle was uninjured and drove away from the scene. Witnesses told police that Alfaro ran from the scene. After a long investigation, investigators say that Alfaro eventually admitted to being the shooter.

Officials say Alfaro will be eligible for release after 45 months in prison.

