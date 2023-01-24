Fifteen first dates with fifteen different people? Sounds like the premise to some crap romantic comedy. But this offer is actually legit, according to a new job listing. There is a new way that you can get paid just to go on dates with other people. Of course, some have been doing this anyway for many centuries, but this new job offer is not quite what you're thinking. A company is offering willing participants a chance to go on a number of first dates and share their experiences.

2 DAYS AGO