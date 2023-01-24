Read full article on original website
Related
Oreos Stuffed With More Oreos Coming to the Hudson Valley
Oreos are a highly popular brand of sandwich cookie that have been around for 110 years, and is recognized as the best selling cookie brand in the United States. In recent years, Oreos has experimented with some widely different varieties and flavors, usually as a limited-edition release. Now, Oreos are going to give their fans in the Hudson Valley and everywhere a chance to enjoy their famous cookies in an even bigger capacity.
Hudson Valley Residents Can Get Paid Just To Go On Dates
Fifteen first dates with fifteen different people? Sounds like the premise to some crap romantic comedy. But this offer is actually legit, according to a new job listing. There is a new way that you can get paid just to go on dates with other people. Of course, some have been doing this anyway for many centuries, but this new job offer is not quite what you're thinking. A company is offering willing participants a chance to go on a number of first dates and share their experiences.
Future Mom A Jerk? Baby Shower Guest Thinks so
If you have ever been to a baby shower or thrown one, is what this mom-to-be is asking of her guests an ok thing to do, or is she being a jerk?. I can't say that I have ever been invited to a baby shower but with four kids, I have been a part of a few of them and I don't think any of the future moms asked for this on their gift registry.
Hudson Valley Animal Shelter to Offer Free February Rabies Clinic
How long has it been since your cat or dog had their rabies shot? Too long to remember? Or did they just recently join your home? If you are not sure, the pet can't tell you, or you welcomed them into your home without any paperwork, you need to get a rabies vaccine.
Are You Nuts? Your Next Career Move Could Land You As Driver Of The Planters NUTmobile?
Move over weinermobile, there's a new oversized food product on the road that needs a driver, and this one requires you to be a bit of a nut.... When it comes to making ends meet, especially with the rising cost, of, well everything lately, nothing seems off the table when it comes to finding a decent paying job, but this one in particular will require you to come out of your shell.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0