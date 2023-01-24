Read full article on original website
Chainsaw Man season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot and more
What is the Chainsaw Man season 2 release date? Chainsaw Man was a standout anime in 2022, and the hyper-violent and action-packed series won fans worldwide with its gory charms. Set in a world where devils are real, the anime series follows Denji, a young boy who, through a quirk...
‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Renewed for Season 7 at Netflix
Netflix has renewed Phil Rosenthal’s food and travel show “Somebody Feed Phil” for its seventh season. The series follows Rosenthal, best known as the creator and showrunner of “Everybody Loves Raymond,” as he travels to different cities throughout the world and experiences different cuisines and cultures. In an interview with Variety, Rosenthal explained how his comedy background informs his work on “Somebody Feed Phil”: “What I borrow from sitcoms is I’m always looking for characters. I understand that I am a character. My brother [Richard Rosenthal] who produces the show with me, understands by putting me in certain situations that, for...
Uzumaki anime release date speculation, trailer, plot, cast, and more
What is the Uzumaki anime release date? When it comes to horror, Junji Ito is one of the best-known and respected names in the business. From psychological distress to immortal girls terrorising folks, Juniji Ito always delivers fear. And now one of his best works is being adapted for the small screen – Uzumaki.
Netflix series Stranger Things was most streamed show in 2022
Nielsen has released their table of the Top 15 most-streamed shows of 2022. Unsurprisingly – it’s Netflix’s Stranger Things, Ozark, and Wednesday – top the list of streaming originals. Netflix has 13 of the Top 15 places. Only Amazon Prime’s The Boys and Rings of Power managed to grab a spot from the streaming giant which still dominates the market, despite Netflix’s struggles in 2022.
Picard season 3 “feels like” a Next Generation Star Trek movie
When it comes to sci-fi series, Star Trek is one of the most constant and most beloved franchises. It is also an IP that doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. In fact, the TV series Picard season 3 will be continuing the Star Trek legacy in 2023, and according to showrunner and writer Terry Matalas, there is plenty to be excited about.
TVLine Items: Kidman's Perfect Nanny Series, Leno's Garage Closed and More
Nicole Kidman just can’t stay away from HBO: The Big Little Lies vet is headed back to the premium cable network as the star and executive producer of the limited series The Perfect Nanny, our sister site Deadline reports. The project hails from Pen15 co-creator/co-star Maya Erskine, who will write The Perfect Nanny, in addition to headlining the series with Kidman. Based on the book of the same name by Leïla SlimaniIn, The Perfect Nanny tells the story of “a seemingly perfect nanny [who] goes to work for a couple with two young children, but her helpful personality eventually deteriorates into something...
The Last of Us episode 1 is now streaming free on YouTube
Everybody is talking about The Last of Us TV series, the adaptation of one of the best survival games of all time which is currently releasing weekly on the small screen. If you haven’t been able to watch the thriller series yet, there’s good news as YouTube will now have episode 1 on its platform for free.
The Last of Us TV series piano frog was a happy accident
If you’ve read our The Last of Us episode 2 recap, you’d know that a lot goes down in that episode. As Joel, Tess, and Ellie continue on their journey from the Boston Quarantine Zone to find the Fireflies, they end up crossing an abandoned, flooded, hotel lobby.
Original Blade star calls new Marvel movies “garbage”
When it comes to sharing hot takes on Marvel movies and DC movies, Stephen Dorff – the star of the 1998 vampire movie Blade – isn’t afraid to share his thoughts. In 2021 the star went viral for criticising Black Widow, and now, Dorff is back to drag Marvel and DC through the fire once again.
Avatar joins The Godfather and Lord of the Rings with Oscars record
It’s no surprise that Avatar 2 scored big at the Oscars 2023 nominations announcement, as the new movie has been a huge hit across the board in terms of pleasing audiences and also making its way up the highest-grossing movies list. But, in earning a Best Picture nomination, the James Cameron movie joined an elite club in Oscars history.
Justin Roiland removed from Rick and Morty, season 7 will continue
Adult Swim has announced that Justin Roiland is no longer part of animated series Rick and Morty. The news comes as Roiland awaits trial for domestic abuse charges stemming from an incident in January 2020. The announcement was made on official social media channels for Rick and Morty and Adult...
Avengers 5 will throw new MCU characters “into the fire”
A new movie is on the horizon in the MCU with a fresh movie villain ready to fill Thanos’ big shoes. Avengers 5, titled The Kang Dynasty, will see our favourite MCU characters battling Kang the Conqueror, in what the writer of the upcoming Marvel movie hints will be an intense “generational struggle”.
How to watch Aftersun – where can you stream the Paul Mescal movie?
How can you watch Aftersun? One of the great success stories of the last year, Charlotte Wells’s directorial debut starring Paul Mescal has truly taken the world by storm. Starting as a festival darling, the film’s gone on to be widely considered one of the best movies of 2022. Now, it’s scored itself a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars 2023, a perfect way to end an incredible year for all involved.
How to watch Women Talking – can you stream the new Rooney Mara movie?
Here’s how to watch Women Talking, the latest flick starring the likes of Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley, and Claire Foy. The film also just picked up a couple of Oscar nominations, so you’re going to want to see this one if you’re an awards season completionist. The...
Frasier reboot just added a character from the TV series finale
The Frasier reboot is gearing up to bring back the beloved comedy series, and more classic characters are being added. In the latest round of casting announcements, someone who only featured in the finale of the original TV series is confirmed to return. Variety reports that Anders Keith is now...
Bill Paxton improvised one of Aliens’ most iconic lines
As a 1980s science fiction movie, there are moments in Aliens that no doubt make us cringe a little bit now — but the film still gave us some iconic moments. A lot of the more lighthearted and memorable moments from the alien movie come from Bill Paxton, who played the hysterical Hudson.
New Shazam 2 trailer sees the DC hero forced to grow up
Grab your capes and check the skies, because a new trailer for Shazam 2 has just dropped. That is right, our favourite lightning and wizard-blessed hero is coming back, and it is about time we finally see the finalised sneak peek for his new movie. Directed by David F. Sandberg,...
Dune 2 will be “a lot crazier” than the first, teases editor
If you thought the first Dune movie was a bit weird, then you should brace yourself for the new movie in the franchise. Apparently, when the Dune 2 release date comes around, we are going to see the crazy levels taken up a notch. The series of movies based on...
DnD movie directors explain why Honor Among Thieves breaks RPG rules
In a new video made for IGN, the directors of the new Dungeons and Dragons movie – Honor Among Thieves – break down the trailer. John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein go through all of the significant shots and moments in the trailer for the upcoming fantasy movie.
Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet teases MCU return
Actress Chloe Bennet has been responding to an internet troll on Twitter, and it sounds as though she’s hinting that she will be back in the MCU before long. Bennet played Daisy AKA Skye AKA Quake (she went through a lot) on long-running Marvel series Agents of SHIELD until it was cancelled in 2020.
