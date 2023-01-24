Read full article on original website
Inside the Magic
Will Smith Confirmed to Star In New Disney Movie
Will Smith is set to make his return to Hollywood a little less than a year after the Oscars incident that took the world by storm. Smith– who is known for countless blockbusters, including the Men In Black franchise, the Bad Boys franchise, The Pursuit of Happyness (2006), I Am Legend (2007), and many more– was in the headlines for the wrong reason last spring when he slapped comedian Chris Rock during The Academy Awards show after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.
Collider
Baz Luhrmann’s 'Elvis' Returns to Theaters for Special Limited Engagement
As a testament to the immense work put into Baz Luhrmann’s creative and production skills for the making of the Elvis Presley biopic astutely titled Elvis, the film has today garnered eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Austin Butler. For fans of the musical icon and those who loved the biopic, this will come across as good news. However, there is, even more, to get excited about.
wegotthiscovered.com
A superhero masterpiece that saw a sequel canned in favor of an atrocious reboot breaks an ancient streaming pact
This year marks a full decade and a half since Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman delivered the goods with superhero sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army, and it still ranks as one of the worst decisions in the genre’s history to abandon the planned trilogy-capper in favor of a reboot.
'The Goonies' Cast: Where Are They Now?
See what the cast of this classic have been up to since the film premiered 38 years ago Sean Astin: Mikey After playing the main protagonist, Mikey, Sean Astin went on to work steadily in Hollywood. He starred in other '90s hits such as Encino Man and Rudy, but perhaps his best-known role was playing Sam in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. In 2017, Astin went back to his teenage adventure roots and appeared in the second and third seasons of Netflix's...
Cloverfield 4: What We Know About The Upcoming Movie
Years of teasing and development have led to Cloverfield 4, and here's all the information we have on the sci-fi sequel.
Thunderbolts: An Updated Cast List For The Marvel Movie, Including Sebastian Stan And Florence Pugh
The MCU has a Thunderbolts movie on the way, and Sebastian Stan and Florence Pugh are just a few of the actors who are confirmed to appear.
Robert Urich ("Vegas") and Heather Menzies ("The Sound of Music": Their Tragic Lives
The late actor Robert Urich remains one of the most beloved personalities of all time. But his life and death were tragic, as was the life and death of his wife. As documented on FactsVerse.com, "Robert Urich was known throughout the world as a tough guy. Having starred in such television programs as VEGA$ and Spenser: For Hire. However, many audience members didn’t realize that. While Robert Urich was famous for doing battle with tough foes on the screen. He would end up having to fight an even tougher battle later on in his life. As well, unlike the scripted episodes of the television programs that made him famous. This was a battle that he wasn’t going to win. Join Facts Verse as we attempt to uncover the tragic death of Robert Urich and his wife.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoe Saldana has made box office history thanks to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
If you want to become one of the highest-grossing and most financially viable franchises ever, there is one simple trick: cast Zoe Saldana. The actress has now made box office history off the back of Avatar: The Way of Water. Perhaps the box office should just be adorned with Saldana’s...
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC
There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
Collider
How to Watch 'Maybe I Do': Showtimes and Streaming Status
Rom-coms are certainly back on trend and Emma Roberts has done her fair share in this resurgence. After starring in The Holidate and About Fate, the actress is headed to yet another romantic project in Maybe I Do. Written and directed by Michael Jacobs, the film focuses on Michelle (Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey), a young couple on the road to getting married. As they plan their future together, they decide to host a dinner for both of their families to get to know each other and get along. Yet, things take an unprecedented turn when the couple notices that their parents have not only met before but are currently entangled in extra-marital relationships. Michelle's mom (Diane Keaton) is having an affair with Allen's dad (William H. Macy), while Allen's mom (Susan Sarandon) is having an affair with Michelle's dad (Richard Gere). If you are in for a recommendation that includes both the new faces and veterans of this film genre, then here is when and where to watch this upcoming gem.
Inside the Magic
Sequel Trilogy Actor Addresses Return to ‘Star Wars’
Are audiences prepared to delve back into the Sequel era of Star Wars?. One of the best things that have come from Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm has been the simple fact that Star Wars as a franchise has, and will continue. Since then, audiences have had five feature-length films, around a dozen different shows and series, and more are on the way! Despite mixed reactions from the fandom, there has at least been a steady stream of content.
Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes Shares Blunt Thoughts On Why Franchise's Future Is Through TV Instead Of Movies
Jonathan Frakes shared his blunt reasoning about why the future of Star Trek lies in television over movies.
Collider
9 Actors Who Received Oscar Nominations for Roles in Movie Franchises
For many actors, being nominated for an Oscar is the pinnacle of their career. It’s a monumental honor and form of recognition, and a chance to be cemented into cinematic history. Many wonderful performances have been nominated since the award show’s inception in 1929, with huge cultural significance. Historically, the Academy and its voters tend to favor performances from certain types of films.
The 10 worst movies of 2022 range from comedic goofs to fantastic beat-downs
Photo by Vince ValituttiJulia Roberts and George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise.In the post- (ongoing? never-ending?) pandemic world, going to the movie theater is still a roll-of-the-dice for many people. Because that decision has more implications than mere entertainment, you want to make sure that the movie you're going to see is worth your time. Unfortunately, the 10 worst films of 2022 didn't live up to their end of the bargain, even if you didn't actually have to go to the theater to see all of them.Scroll through our critic's picks of the 10...
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
thedigitalfix.com
Original Blade star calls new Marvel movies “garbage”
When it comes to sharing hot takes on Marvel movies and DC movies, Stephen Dorff – the star of the 1998 vampire movie Blade – isn’t afraid to share his thoughts. In 2021 the star went viral for criticising Black Widow, and now, Dorff is back to drag Marvel and DC through the fire once again.
‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’: Disney+ Series Starring Jude Law Wraps Filming
Filming has wrapped for the Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew which stars Jude Law. Stunt coordinator George Cottle shared a video on Instagram celebrating the moment. “That’s a Wrap on Skeleton Crew!! Once again I was lucky enough to be surrounded by some of the most amazing stunt performers I have ever worked with!! I fell so lucky to work with you all! Thank you for all your hard work and dedication! So so excited for this one!” Cottle captioned the video. Stunt actor Juliana Potter also shared on her Instagram Stories a message after wrapping saying, “Going to miss my...
wegotthiscovered.com
The long-delayed reboot of a Stephen King classic that already got 8 sequels and a remake finally finds a home
The Stephen King business is still booming, with literally dozens of the horror icon’s works currently in various stages of development or production, so you may have completely forgotten about Children of the Corn reboot that shot almost three years ago. A new spin on the famous story wasn’t...
Collider
Best 2022 Films With Zero Oscar Nominations
This year’s Academy Award nominations offered a lot to be excited about. In addition to masterful arthouse films like The Banshees of Inisherin and Tár getting their justified praise, the Oscars turned their eyes towards international cinema with Best Picture nominations for All Quiet On The Western Front and Triangle of Sadness. Many first time performers received their first recognition, such as rising stars like Paul Mescal and Stephanie Hsu, as well as long-denied veterans like Brendan Fraser, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Bill Nighy. However, this year also had its fair share of snubs, and some films were seemingly forgotten entirely.
Collider
‘Maybe I Do’ Review: Susan Sarandon and Diane Keaton Carry This Unconventional Rom-Com
Maybe I Do, a romantic comedy from the mind of Boy Meets World creator Michael Jacobs, centers around a young couple, Michelle (Emma Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey), as an awkward incident at her best friend's wedding leads Michelle to give Allen an ultimatum—24 hours to decide if their relationship is heading down the aisle or not. Thanks to a suggestion from her father, Michelle decides that in that one-day window, they should have dinner with both sets of their parents to really see if their families should be bound together forever in holy matrimony. The hitch comes from a Crazy, Stupid, Love-style twist: their parents are already having affairs with each other.
