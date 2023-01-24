ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carville, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 26, that left one person badly injured. Emergency responders said the victim’s injuries are critical. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the Sharon Hills subdivision around Marionette...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Thursday, Jan. 26. It happened on Mission Drive near Winbourne Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Emergency officials confirmed the coroner was called to the scene and added the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

APSO searching for missing man

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. Police said Robert Lee Johnson Hampton, 26, has not been heard from or seen by his family since Thursday, Jan. 19. Anyone with information please contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
klax-tv.com

DOTD workers involved in fatal accident in construction zone

Baton Rouge – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that three DOTD workers were involved in a fatal accident on U.S. 171 in DeSoto Parish yesterday, January 25. One employee, Chris Gray, was tragically killed. Jalen Singleton sustained serious injuries, and Mario Ross received moderate injuries and was later released from the hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

One person hurt in shooting off Coursey Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - A person was reportedly hurt in a shooting off Airline Highway late Thursday afternoon. The person was reportedly found shot shortly before 4 p.m. on Southpark Drive, between Airline and Coursey Boulevard. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Intracoastal Waterway Bridge project in WBR delayed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Unexpected settlement discovered during construction of the LA 1 replacement bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in West Baton Rouge will cause construction delays. The project could be delayed up to 10 months because of excessive settlement of the piles under each of the 17 new bridge columns.
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Officials looking at how I-10 project will affect ferries

PLAQUEMINE - Some major changes could come to the Plaquemine ferry service within the coming months with major construction hitting I-10. “If there’s road construction somewhere, or there’s some kind of congestion causing events such as a crash or a closure, then we’ll see more people using the ferries," said DOTD official Rodney Mallett.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
koamnewsnow.com

RAW: LA: STORM DAMAGE IN POINTE COUPEE PARISH

Multiple mobile homes were tossed on their side Tuesday evening as a band of severe weather rolled through Pointe Coupee Parish. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Crash on River Road on Westbank causing traffic delays

WESTWEGO, La. (WVUE) - A crash at River Road and Rivet Blvd. is causing traffic delays, according to Louisiana State Police. A state police spokesperson said that there was a crash with minor injuries and wreckers are on the scene clearing the roadways. The crash is subject to an active...
WESTWEGO, LA
brproud.com

Off-duty deputy rescues car crash victim found drowning

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, an off-duty deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office went above and beyond to rescue a man from a life-threatening situation. According to EBRSO’s Facebook page, it was the evening of Sunday, Jan. 22 when Detective William Bankston and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

21-year-old victim identified in deadly shooting in BR; 18-year-old listed in critical condition

The following information was provided by the Baton Rouge Police Department:. Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating the shooting death of RAJANEE WILLIAMS, 21 that occurred yesterday evening around 7:00pm. Williams and an 18 year old shooting victim was found behind a residence located in the 3300 block of Mission Dr suffering from gunshot injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

32K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy