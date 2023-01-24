FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU Student Fatally Struck By Car After Alleged RapeEmily RoyBaton Rouge, LA
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say
1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge
Highway 51 in Amite shut down after sheriff's vehicle maintenance station catches fire
APSO searching for missing man
DOTD workers involved in fatal accident in construction zone
One person hurt in shooting off Coursey Boulevard
Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died
Intracoastal Waterway Bridge project in WBR delayed
Officials looking at how I-10 project will affect ferries
RAW: LA: STORM DAMAGE IN POINTE COUPEE PARISH
Crash on River Road on Westbank causing traffic delays
I-TEAM: Parish tracked nearly 100 dog bite investigations in last year, records show
Off-duty deputy rescues car crash victim found drowning
21-year-old victim identified in deadly shooting in BR; 18-year-old listed in critical condition
Gonzales manhunt tied to Miss. officer shooting, home invasion ends with 8 in custody
Temporary prescription refill waivers available in 5 La. parishes due to tornado damage
BR police chief asks for moment of prayer ahead of Tyre Nichols video release
Shirley Daigle receives new roof through Garcia Roofing ‘Santa Did My Roof’ contest
Pattern of underage students killed in wrecks near Tigerland bars highlights long-running problem
Arson investigation underway after crews extinguish shed fire
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0