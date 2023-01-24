ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 5 Evening” game were:

8-9-8-7-5, FB: 2

(eight, nine, eight, seven, five; FB: two)

