Victoria Pushruk
2d ago
what kind of person would do such a thing. Crazy, I hope he's able to make a report and get his justice. Somebody has no business driving a plow truck. They need their cdl taken away.
3
Anchorage police investigating Downtown shooting
Anchorage police investigating homicide in Fireweed neighborhood
White supremacist ‘1488′ prison gang members sentenced to life in prison
The former Health Department Director Joe Gerace has been accused of civil fraud. The complaint alleges that Gerace was paid $94,783.69 over 203 days by the State Active Duty service for a higher rate of compensation than he was entitled to for duty with the Alaska State Defense Force (ASDF).
Sullivan Arena residents raise safety concerns following stabbing incident
Man killed in late-night Midtown Anchorage homicide
Anchorage police are investigating a homicide in Midtown. According to an APD statement, police received a report of shots fired at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday from the 2300 block of Eureka Street, off West Fireweed Lane near C Street. Officers found a man dead, with “trauma to the upper body.”
A blind man says he was hit by a snowplow Saturday night
Anchorage police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run Updated: 6 hours ago. According to the Anchorage Police Department, police and...
Former Health Department Director Joe Gerace accused of civil fraud
White supremacist '1488′ prison gang members sentenced to life in prison. The sentenced include 46-year-old Filthy Fuhrer (formerly known as Timothy Lobdell), 44-year-old Roy Naughton, 41-year-old Glen Baldwin, 30-year-old Colter O'Dell, and 57-year-old Craig King, who were each convicted of racketeering conspiracy, kidnapping resulting in death, kidnapping conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, and conspiracy in aid of racketeering on May 2, 2022. Fuhrer and Naughton were also convicted of an additional two counts each of kidnapping conspiracy, assault in aid of racketeering, and kidnapping.
Police investigating assault at Sullivan Arena
Troopers apologize to Colony High Principal Mary Fulp
Bogus commitment order prompts internal Alaska investigation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s statewide law enforcement agency is investigating after two troopers escorted one of Alaska’s top school principals to a hospital for a mental health assessment based upon a bogus court order. A person called 911 claiming they had an order signed by a judge to commit Mary Fulp, who is a principal in Palmer, Alaska. Troopers didn’t commit her but did escort her to the hospital. Days later, it was learned that the commitment order was not issued by any state court. Alaska State Troopers are now investigating their policies and procedures to make sure a similar incident doesn’t happen again. Fulp says she’s consulting legal counsel.
State Troopers head issues apology to Colony High School principal
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Authorities are apologizing to a Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District principal after she was taken out of her home by troopers. Col. James Cockrell, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Public Safety, said he has personally apologized to Colony High Principal Mary Fulp after troopers took her in for a mental health evaluation without her consent last Wednesday evening while the incident was livestreamed on her Facebook page.
Online threat leads to arrest of West Anchorage High student, police say
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say they arrested an 18-year-old West Anchorage High School student early Wednesday morning after the school was put into a “stay put mode.”. According to a post on the Anchorage Police Department website, school resource officers at West were notified by school staff...
Anchorage police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
Accusations of illegal acts, a fraud charge, more questions from Anchorage Assembly about former health director
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Members of the Anchorage Assembly say a Bronson administration report doesn’t provide enough details about the hiring of former Health Department Director Joe Gerace. “What report? Yeah, that’s what I thought,” Assembly Vice Chair Chris Constant said Wednesday morning. The Assembly went into...
TSA recruiting security screening officers to work at three Alaska airports
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting recruitment events in the next week to hire Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to work at three Alaska airports – Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, Fairbanks International Airport and Juneau International Airport (JNU). There are currently multiple full and...
Disgraced former Anchorage health director accused of defrauding state militia
Anchorage police seek driver after Spenard Road crash kills pedestrian
Anchorage police are seeking the driver responsible for a hit-and-run collision early Monday on Spenard Road which left a pedestrian dead. In a statement, police said the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. near the 4800 block of Spenard, just south of Wisconsin Street. The pedestrian who was hit was taken to a local hospital and died there.
Midday Report January 25, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines:Southeast Alaska is looking ahead to the next drought. Governor Dunleavy outlines his agenda in the State of the State address. And Anchorage mayor Bronson keeps quiet.
Palmer woman dies in head-on collision
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Palmer woman died in a head-on collision in Palmer on Saturday night, according to the Alaska State Troopers. Troopers say they responded at 7:42 p.m. to a two-car collision at the intersection of North Old Glenn Highway and East Clark-Wolverine Road. Troopers say a Nissan Versa was headed southbound on the highway when the driver attempted to turn left onto East Clark-Wolverine Road. The car drove in front of a Toyota SUV that was headed down the highway in the opposite direction, resulting in a head-on collision.
Icy conditions prompts remote learning day for students in Mat-Su
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s a relief for those needing a break from colder temperatures, but warmer weather made for some slick conditions Tuesday morning in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. According to Department of Transportation and Public Facilities Administrative Operations Manager Justin Shelby, crews have been focused on the north...
